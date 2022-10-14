Nearly 100 visual and performing artists from around the world will engage with Stanford students and faculty and share their work with the broader community this fall.

Some were here to kick off the fall quarter during the first week, such as Karen Bentley Pollick and Ludmila Yurina, who performed Ukrainian music, and the Australian performance company Circa, who presented Leviathan with help from Stanford’s Arts Intensive students. Other artists will close the fall quarter with seasonal performances in December, such as the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra and Chorale performing Handel’s Messiah and the vocal ensemble Chanticleer presenting its new Christmas program.

Four Asian American artists have yearlong residencies that begin this fall and continue throughout the academic year. They are Denning Visiting Artist Jean Shin, hosted by the LaBeaud Lab at Stanford Medical School; Lauren Lee McCarthy hosted by the Institute for Human-Centered AI (HAI) and the Office of the Vice President for the Arts; Holt Visiting Artist Kim Anno, hosted by the Department of Art and Art History; and Anicka Yi, hosted by the Institute for Diversity in the Arts and the Office of the Vice President for the Arts in collaboration with the Human and Planetary Health working group. Their widely varied interdisciplinary art projects intersect with medicine, artificial intelligence, climate change, and macrobiotics.

Read more about all the fall 2022 visiting artists below and check back frequently for updates.