Meet Stanford’s 2022 fall quarter visiting artists
A record number of local, national, and international guest artists are visiting campus this fall to share their talents and perspectives through exhibitions, performances, lectures, discussions, and residencies.
Nearly 100 visual and performing artists from around the world will engage with Stanford students and faculty and share their work with the broader community this fall.
Some were here to kick off the fall quarter during the first week, such as Karen Bentley Pollick and Ludmila Yurina, who performed Ukrainian music, and the Australian performance company Circa, who presented Leviathan with help from Stanford’s Arts Intensive students. Other artists will close the fall quarter with seasonal performances in December, such as the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra and Chorale performing Handel’s Messiah and the vocal ensemble Chanticleer presenting its new Christmas program.
Four Asian American artists have yearlong residencies that begin this fall and continue throughout the academic year. They are Denning Visiting Artist Jean Shin, hosted by the LaBeaud Lab at Stanford Medical School; Lauren Lee McCarthy hosted by the Institute for Human-Centered AI (HAI) and the Office of the Vice President for the Arts; Holt Visiting Artist Kim Anno, hosted by the Department of Art and Art History; and Anicka Yi, hosted by the Institute for Diversity in the Arts and the Office of the Vice President for the Arts in collaboration with the Human and Planetary Health working group. Their widely varied interdisciplinary art projects intersect with medicine, artificial intelligence, climate change, and macrobiotics.
Read more about all the fall 2022 visiting artists below and check back frequently for updates.
2022 fall quarter guest artists
ADITYA PRAKASH ENSEMBLE
Aditya Prakash, an award-winning vocalist known for his powerful and emotive voice, is one of the foremost young virtuosos of Carnatic music, the traditional classical style of South India. He performs with ensemble members Julian Le, piano, Owen Clapp, bass, Sruti Sarathy, violin, and Rohan Krishnamurthy, percussion.
Concert Oct. 7
Hosted by Stanford Live
KIM ANNO
Holt Visiting Artist Kim Anno is a painter, photographer, and film/video artist currently focused on the intersection of art and science, particularly in aesthetic issues surrounding climate change, water, and adaptation. Her residency with the Department of Art and Art History includes a solo exhibition, Spectacle of Nature, on view in the Coulter Art Gallery in the McMurtry Building.
Exhibition through Dec. 9.
Hosted by the Department of Art and Art History
MARYAM ASHRAFI
Maryam Ashrafi is a Paris-based Iranian photographer who was born in Tehran in 1982 during the Iran and Iraq war. She is passionate about sociology and focuses her work on social and socio-political issues around the world. The film Eternal Sentinel follows the journey of Ashrafi as she encounters journalists who have been wounded or who have witnessed deadly incidents involving mines and IEDs in Iraq and Syria and, in so doing, tries to come to terms with her own trauma and guilt while raising awareness of the ongoing consequences of war.
Screening and discussion Oct. 4
Hosted by the Hamid and Christina Moghadam Program in Iranian Studies
MARGARET ATWOOD
Acclaimed writer Margaret Atwood, author of more than 50 books including The Blind Assassin, The Handmaid’s Tale, and The Edible Woman, will be in conversation with lawyer, writer, and journalist Dahlia Lithwick, JD ’96. Lithwick’s latest book is Lady Justice: Women, the Law, and the battle to Save America,
Conversation Oct. 15
Hosted by Stanford Live
JULIE AULT
Julie Ault, independent researcher, artist, curator, writer, and editor, is participating in the Asian American Art Initiative symposium IMU UR2: Art, Aesthetics, and Asian America.
Symposium Oct. 28 & 29
Hosted by AAAI partners
TITILAYO AYANGADE
Cellist Titilayo Ayangade is performs in the production The Ritual of Breath Is the Rite to Resist.
Performance Oct. 14 & 15
Hosted by Stanford Live
STEVEN BANKS
Winner of the prestigious 2022 Avery Fisher Career Grant, Steven Banks is an ambassador for the classical saxophone, establishing himself as both a compelling and charismatic soloist, dedicated to showcasing the vast capabilities of the instrument. He performs with the St. Lawrence String Quartet.
Concert Oct. 23
Hosted by Stanford Live
NEEMA BICKERSTETH
Soprano Neema Bickersteth performs in the production The Ritual of Breath Is the Rite to Resist.
Performance Oct. 14 & 15
Hosted by Stanford Live
PATTY CHANG
Patty Chang, artist and professor of art at the University of Southern California, is participating in the Asian American Art Initiative symposium IMU UR2: Art, Aesthetics, and Asian America.
Symposium Oct. 28 & 29
Hosted by AAAI partners
CHANTICLEER
San Francisco’s treasured men’s vocal ensemble Chanticleer creates a new Christmas program each year, activating Memorial Church’s gorgeous acoustics to create a feeling of community and serene beauty.
Concert Dec. 15
Hosted by Stanford Live
FUNG CHERN HWEI
Violinist Fung Chern Hwei performs in the production The Ritual of Breath Is the Rite to Resist.
Performance Oct. 14 & 15
Hosted by Stanford Live
CIRCA
Landing somewhere between circus and contemporary dance, the world-acclaimed performance company Circa from Australia celebrates of the expressive possibilities of the human body at its extremes. Leviathan is a powerful and authentic encounter between Circa’s renowned ensemble and community artists that showcases the company’s bold new vision of contemporary circus.
Performances Sept. 30 & Oct. 1
Hosted by Stanford Live
CLOUD GATE DANCE THEATER OF TAIWAN
One of Asia’s foremost contemporary dance companies, Cloud Gate was founded in 1973 by choreographer Lin Hwai-min. The company, named after the oldest known dance in China, combines martial arts, Qi Gong, modern dance, and classical ballet. Lin Hwai-min retired in 2019, handing the reins to choreographer Cheng Tsung-lung for his inaugural season as artistic director in 2020. In the production 13 Tongues, Cheng Tsung-lung transforms his childhood memories of the streets of Bangka into a fantastical, dreamlike world, fusing ancient superstitions, religious rites, and modern Taipei culture.
Performance Oct. 6
Hosted by Stanford Live
BINH DANH
Vietnamese-born artist and photographer Binh Danh is participating in the Asian American Art Initiative symposium IMU UR2: Art, Aesthetics, and Asian America.
Symposium Oct. 28 & 29
Hosted by AAAI partners
MIKAEL DARMANIE
Pianist Mikael Darmanie performs in the production The Ritual of Breath Is the Rite to Resist.
Performance Oct. 14 & 15
Hosted by Stanford Live
IESTYN DAVIES
Grammy-winning countertenor Iestyn Davies and “Eric Clapton of the lute” Thomas Dunford (BBC Magazine) unite for an intimate evening of music for solo voice and lute. In their acclaimed recital, “A Musical Banquet,” the two friends present some of the greatest hits of the 17th century, featuring the music of Dowland, Holborne, Guédron, Caccini, and more.
Concert Nov. 14
Hosted by Stanford Live
PAMELA DAVIS KIVELSON
Working collaboratively, Q-Farm artist-in-residence Pamela Davis Kivelson starts from the premise that there are tremendous creative similarities between the artistic and scientific processes. She hopes to bring out the inherent artistry scientists practice in their own craft such that, through collaboration, that artistry may be manifested in visual art. Her objective is to facilitate the creative expression of students, staff, and faculty in visualizing, and communicating science.
Exhibition through summer 2023
Hosted by Stanford Q-Farm
THOMAS DUNFORTH
Grammy-winning countertenor Iestyn Davies and “Eric Clapton of the lute” Thomas Dunford (BBC Magazine) unite for an intimate evening of music for solo voice and lute. In their acclaimed recital, “A Musical Banquet,” the two friends present some of the greatest hits of the 17th century, featuring the music of Dowland, Holborne, Guédron, Caccini, and more.
Concert Nov. 14
Hosted by Stanford Live
EARPLAY
Earplay nurtures the finest new chamber music of our time, linking audiences, performers, and composers through concerts, commissions, and recordings. Founded in 1985 by a consortium of composers and musicians, they have performed over 600 works by more than 350 composers. In the third installment of their Stanford concert series, Earplay performs works from five Stanford composers: Mark Applebaum, Giancarlo Aquilanti, Jonathan Berger, Jarosław Kapuściński, and François Rose.
Concert Nov. 16
Hosted by Center for Computer Research in Music and Acoustics, Department of Music
EMERSON STRING QUARTET
For more than four decades, the Emerson String Quartet has graced stages with alluring finesse and precision, maintaining its status as one of the world’s premier chamber music ensembles through the years. This nine-time Grammy-winning quartet celebrates its last season and returns to Bing Concert Hall to perform a 20th-century program featuring music by Ravel, Bartók, Webern, and Shostakovich.
Concert Dec. 3
Hosted by Stanford Live
HAMED ESMAEILION
Hamed Esmaeilion was born in Kermanshah, Iran, and grew up during the Iran-Iraq war that ravaged the western part of Iran, including his hometown. He will discuss his award-winning novels written in Persian, as well as his moving memoir about the loss of his wife and daughter in the downing of flight PS752 by the Islamic Republic of Iran on Jan. 8, 2020.
Discussion Oct. 28
Hosted by Hamid and Christina Moghadam Program in Iranian Studies
PAUL ESPENOZA
Paul Espinosa is an award-winning filmmaker and anthropologist who has worked at the intersection of social justice, media culture, and Latino history over the last 40 years. He will participate in a discussion of his film Singing Our Way to Freedom and deliver the Espinosa’s Galarza/Camarillo lecture.
Screening and discussion Oct. 11
Lecture Oct. 12
Hosted by Center for Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity
SILVANA ESTRADA
Described by the New York Times as a musician whose “lyrics unfurl with a poetic magnetism that blooms in Spanish,” Mexican singer-songwriter Silvana Estrada’s debut solo album Marchita showcases her introspective lyricism that confronts heartbreak and what emerges after anguish. Estrada grew up singing son jarocho music in a family of musicians and instrument makers and later studied jazz at a conservatory before entering the Latin alternative music scene in performances alongside peers Natalia Lafourcade, Mon Laferte, and Julieta Venegas.
Concert Oct. 22
Hosted by Stanford Live
ARI FOLMAN
Award-winning filmmaker Ari Folman brings his newest film to Stanford for a public screening and Q&A session. Where is Anne Frank? (2021) is an animated work of magic realism. The film follows Kitty, Anne Frank’s imaginary friend to whom she addressed her diary, manifesting in contemporary Amsterdam.
Screening and discussion Nov. 16
Hosted by Taube Center for Jewish Studies
VIEVEE FRANCIS
Poet Vievee Francis wrote the libretto for the opera The Ritual of Breath Is the Rite to Resist. Responding to the murder of Eric Garner, the meditative work is a creative act of resistance. The opera interweaves music, text, visuals, and movement, gathering us together as co-conspirers – to breathe and keep breathing any way we can.
Performances Oct. 14 & 15
Hosted by Stanford Live
CHITRA GANESH
Brooklyn-based visual artist Chitra Ganesh is participating in the Asian American Art Initiative symposium IMU UR2: Art, Aesthetics, and Asian America.
Symposium Oct. 28 & 29
Hosted by AAAI partners
ANA GASTEYER
Best known for her iconic performances on Saturday Night Live, actress, comedian, and singer Ana Gasteyer has always had a way of immersing audiences in a world she’s created. With her holiday cabaret show in Bing Concert Hall, she continues to captivate with her musical prowess and signature charm. Her second studio album, Sugar & Booze, drapes seasonal favorites and holiday originals with a fresh tone and playful feel.
Concert Dec. 7
Hosted by Stanford Live
OGNJEN GLAVONIĆ
The screening of Serbian filmmaker Ognjen Glavonić’s film The Load (2018) is followed by a Q&A with the filmmaker. In the film that takes place during NATO’s bombing of Serbia in 1999, Vlada, a truck driver, is hired to undertake a treacherous path across his war-torn country and deliver mysterious cargo. On a journey where friend and foe prove indistinguishable, Vlada comes to realize the horrifying ramifications of his mission.
Screening and discussion Oct. 14
Hosted by Center for Russian, East European and Eurasian Studies, Department of Art and Art History, Department of Slavic Languages and Literatures, Documentary Film and Video, Film and Media Studies, Stanford Global Studies Division
ALEX GOLDBERG
Violinist Alex Goldberg explores four epic works for solo violin from the Baroque period to the late 20th century and how they each relate to themes of creation, inspiration, and influence.
Concert Oct. 14
Hosted by Center for Computer Research in Music and Acoustics, Department of Music
GOLDEN CHAMPAGNE FLAVORED SWEATSHIRT
Self-taught artist and composer Golden Champagne Flavored Sweatshirt uses impressionistic visuals and sound to create an analogy of inner chaos and a journey of self-actualization. Based in Oakland, she creates art and music across all mediums and has been composing music for several years. Describing art as a “feedback loop of her soul,” offering an auditory onslaught of psychedelic post-industrial mayhem and minimalist, hypnotic ambient soundscapes.
Concert Oct. 20
Hosted by Center for Computer Research in Music and Acoustics, Department of Music
RANDALL GOOSBY
A charismatic violinist who breathes life into the pieces he performs, Randall Goosby places an important emphasis on highlighting the music of under-represented composers. In his 2021 release Roots, he lends the vibrant light of his sound to pay homage and make further contributions to the legacy of African-American music. Goosby’s performance at Bing features William Grant Still’s Suite for Violin and Piano, Ravel’s Violin Sonata No. 2, and more.
Concert Nov. 30
Hosted by Stanford Live
MARKO GRBA-SINGH
The screening of Serbian filmmaker Marko Grba-Singh’s film Rampart (2021) is followed by a Q&A with the filmmaker. Grba-Singh spends time in the abandoned apartment of his childhood in Belgrade. Traces of the past are being drawn and memories, both idyllic and traumatic, are combined. The family VHS archive shows his universe during 1998 and 1999: gatherings, pets, videogames, and moments of great uncertainty reveal a common life embraced by a historical event.
Screening and discussion Oct. 14
Hosted by Center for Russian, East European and Eurasian Studies, Department of Art and Art History, Department of Slavic Languages and Literatures, Documentary Film and Video, Film and Media Studies, Stanford Global Studies Division
HÉLÈNE GRIMAUD
For French classical pianist Hélène Grimaud, passionate devotion to her endeavors is a way of life. A committed wildlife conservationist, compassionate human rights activist, and writer, she is a woman of multiple talents. In this Bing Concert Hall recital, she performs a selection of music by Valentin Silvestrov, Claude Debussy, Erik Satie, Frédéric Chopin, and Robert Schumann.
Concert Nov. 6
Hosted by Stanford Live
KAMNA GUPTA
Kamna Gupta conducts the opera The Ritual of Breath Is the Rite to Resist. Responding to the murder of Eric Garner, the meditative work is a creative act of resistance. The opera interweaves music, text, visuals, and movement, gathering us together as co-conspirers – to breathe and keep breathing any way we can.
Performances Oct. 14 & 15
Hosted by Stanford Live
JOHN HIATT
Seasoned singer-songwriters Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt have been performing together for decades, complementing one another’s emotional ponderings and lyrical sensibilities each step of the way. Their chemistry has only bloomed over the years with the reverence they hold for each other’s rich and honest sound. In this Bing Concert Hall performance, they team up again for a genre-bending delight, fusing sounds of country, swing, jazz, folk, and gospel.
Concert Nov. 3
Hosted by Stanford Live
NANCY HOM
Visual artist and writer Nancy Hom is participating in the Asian American Art Initiative symposium IMU UR2: Art, Aesthetics, and Asian America.
Symposium Oct. 28 & 29
Hosted by AAAI partners
JULIAN HORNIK
An award-winning Brooklyn-based composer, Julian Hornick grew up in the Bay Area and has since performed his songs at Carnegie Hall, Walt Disney Hall, The Kennedy Center, Davies Symphony Hall, the Yale School of Drama, clubs and theaters across NYC, and with just about every Gay Mens Chorus in the country. Expect songs from his musicals based on the lives of queer literary icons Tennessee Williams and Walt Whitman, from the animated musical series Helluva Boss, and from works in development like Friday, Saturday, Sunday, workshopped with Stanford TAPS this fall.
Concert Nov. 4
Hosted by Stanford Live
ARIAN HUANG
Arian Guang, artist and co-founder of Godzilla Arts Network, is participating in the Asian American Art Initiative symposium IMU UR2: Art, Aesthetics, and Asian America.
Symposium Oct. 28 & 29
Hosted by Asian American Art Initiative partners
ISRAEL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA
The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra (IPO) is one of Israel’s oldest and most influential cultural institutions and a dynamic global community for musicians. Under the leadership of Music Director Lahav Shani, IPO continues to dedicate itself to presenting classical works in Israel and around the world. The Bing program includes Sergei Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 1, Romeo and Juliet, and Symphony No. 5.
Concert Nov. 7
Hosted by Stanford Live
JUILLIARD STRING QUARTET
The Juilliard String Quartet presents a masterclass with Stanford student musicians from the Chamber Music program and other guests. Additionally, there will be a demonstration of German composer Jörg Widmann’s new string quartets to be performed alongside late quartets by Beethoven.
Masterclass Nov. 12
Hosted by the Department of Music
ILYA KAMINSKY
Jewish-Ukrainian poet and activist Ilya Kaminsky, author of the acclaimed poetry collection Deaf Republic, will be in conversation with Shoshana Olidort, editor of Poetry Foundation.
Conversation Nov. 1
Hosted by Center for Russian, East European and Eurasian Studies, Department of Slavic Languages and Literatures, Taube Center for Jewish Studies
KEVIN KORTH
As an in-demand recitalist and coach, pianist Kevin Korth has collaborated with a roster of legendary artists. He currently holds a position on the vocal coaching faculty at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. The program with Shawnette Sulker, soprano, titled “Loves Labours Lost” includes works by Grant Still, Verdi, and Weill.
Concert Oct. 16
Hosted by Department of Music
TONY KUSHNER
Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and screenwriter Tony Kushner will be in conversation with Charlotte Fonrobert, associate professor of religious studies, and Vered Shemtov, Eva Chernov Lokey Senior Lecturer in Hebrew language and literature, about the film Munich (2005), the historical event that inspired it, and how it is remembered in Germany, Israel, and the United States.
Discussion Oct. 19
Hosted by American Studies Program, Continuing Studies, Department of German Studies, Department of Theater and Performance Studies, History Department, Taube Center for Jewish Studies
IAN LARA
Ian Lara was named a 2021 JFL New Face of Comedy and has been invited by Comedy Central to tape a half-hour comedy special for their digital platform in addition to an HBO special. Freeform nominated him for The Boroughs’ Finest & Funniest at the 2021 Young, Black, and Freeform Awards.
Performances Oct. 8
Hosted by Stanford Live
CHAD LAWSON
Pianist and composer Chad Lawson is a modern-day master of reinvention: his bold interpretation of the classics, electronic loops, and atmospherics resonate with EDM fans and Neo-classical traditionalists alike. He is equally at home performing his own rendition of contemporary hits such as Billie Eilish’s “When The Party’s Over,” as he is performing Chopin sonatas.
Concert Oct. 21
Hosted by Stanford Live
MAX LAWTON
Writer Vladimir Sorokin and his translator Max Lawton read in converse. Sorkin, a major presence in the Moscow underground of the 1980s, has written numerous plays and short stories, and his work has been translated throughout the world. Lawton is a translator, musician, and the author of one novel and two collections of stories currently awaiting publication.
Conversation Oct. 12
Hosted by Center for Russian, East European and Eurasian Studies, Department of Slavic Languages and Literatures
VIÊT LÊ
Vietnamese-born American artist, writer, and curator Việt Lê is participating in the Asian American Art Initiative symposium IMU UR2: Art, Aesthetics, and Asian America.
Symposium Oct. 28 & 29
Hosted by Asian American Art Initiative partners
JEN LIU
In a wide-ranging keynote conversation, noted author Cathy Park Hong and artist Jen Liu will discuss art, poetry, and friendship at the symposium IMU UR2: Art, Aesthetics, and Asia America, which brings together artists, curators, and scholars to rethink and reimagine the histories and futures of artists of Asian descent.
Symposium Oct. 28 & 29
Hosted by Asian American Art Initiative partners
LYLE LOVETT
Seasoned singer-songwriters Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt have been performing together for decades, complementing one another’s emotional ponderings and lyrical sensibilities each step of the way. Their chemistry has only bloomed over the years with the reverence they hold for each other’s rich and honest sound. In this Bing Concert Hall performance, they team up again for a genre-bending delight, fusing sounds of country, swing, jazz, folk, and gospel.
Concert Nov. 3
Hosted by Stanford Live
THODUR MADABUSI KRISHNA
Thodur Madabusi Krishna is a vocalist in the Carnatic form of classical music, a public intellectual who challenges traditional hegemonic paradigms, and a social activist who interrogates the intersection of caste, class, and gender within society while exploring the contours of democracy, culture, and learning. He will be talking about music, its cast and gender.
Talk Oct. 12
Center for South Asia
JELENA MAKSIMOVIĆ
The screening of Serbian filmmaker Jelena Maksimović’s film Homelands (2020) is followed by a Q&A with the filmmaker. In the film, a girl born in the former Yugoslavia returns to a mountain village her grandmother fled during the Greek Civil War. The place has become a trendy ski resort and no longer corresponds to her family memories.
Screening and discussion Oct. 14
Hosted by Center for Russian, East European and Eurasian Studies, Department of Art and Art History, Department of Slavic Languages and Literatures, Documentary Film and Video, Film and Media Studies, Stanford Global Studies Division
ERIC MARIENTHAL
Michael Galisatus directs the Stanford Jazz Orchestra’s program with their special guest, alto saxophonist Eric Marienthal. He started his professional career in 1980 with famed New Orleans trumpeter Al Hirt and later became a member of the famed Chick Corea Elektric Band. He was voted one of the year’s “Favorite Alto Sax Players” in Jazziz Magazine‘s reader’s poll. Since 2015, Eric has maintained an online saxophone school with ArtistWorks.
Concert Nov. 18
Hosted by Department of Music, Stanford Live, Associated Students of Stanford University
LAUREN LEE MCCARTHY
Lauren Lee McCarthy is an artist examining social relationships in the midst of surveillance, automation, and algorithmic living, and the creator of p5.js. She is the 2022-23 Visiting Artist at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI).
Residency through June 2023.
Hosted by Institute for Human-Centered AI (HAI), Office of the Vice President for the Arts
META4 QUARTET
One of the most internationally successful Finnish string quartets, Meta4 creates music that exists in a timeless dimension where “folk,” “early,” and “contemporary” blur their boundaries and engage in mutual interaction. Their intimate program in the Bing Studio features Kaija Saariaho’s Fleurs de neige, Amy Beach’s String Quartet, Jean Sibelius’ Voces intimae, and Krishna Nagaraja’s Stringar, a piece that combines old and new through Nordic folk dance tunes.
Concert Nov. 12
Hosted by Stanford Live
JON NAKAMATSU
The Stanford Woodwind Quintet is joined by pianist Jon Nakamatsu (Van Cliburn Gold Medalist) in this performance of works by Poulenc, Thuille, Ibert, and Muczynski.
Concert Nov. 5
Hosted by Department of Music, Stanford Live
OKAIDJA AFROSO ENSEMBLE
Ghanaian composer Okaidja Afroso conjures images and sounds of a life in tune with the water in the multimedia experience Jaku Mumor. With skillful musicianship and attunement to the gifts of generations past, the production taps into the ancestral rites and rituals of the ocean. Drawing from the ecological knowledge of the Indigenous Gadangme fishermen of Ghana’s Atlantic Gulf of Guinea, Afroso grapples with what it means to commune with the spirits of the sea in the face of climate change and modernization.
Performance Nov. 11
Hosted by Stanford Live
ATSUKO OKATSUKA
Atsuko Okatsuka is a stand-up comedian, actor, and writer based in Los Angeles. She was named one of Variety‘s 10 Comics to Watch for 2022. She is touring her hour “The Intruder” at JFL Montreal Festival, and the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Okatsuka made her late-night stand-up debut on The Late Late Show with James Cordon.
Performances Nov. 5
Hosted by Stanford Live
CATALINA OUYANG
Interdisciplinary artist Catalina Ouyang is participating in the Asian American Art Initiative symposium IMU UR2: Art, Aesthetics, and Asian America.
Symposium Oct. 28 & 29
Hosted by Asian American Art Initiative partners
DIMITRIS PAPAIOANNOU
Stanford Live has joined an international consortium to commission the latest creation by groundbreaking Greek director, choreographer, and visual artist Dimitris Papaioannou, whose work ranges from experimental theater to the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens. A true master of visual spectacle, his epic, evening-length works combine movement, music, and elaborate stage imagery in enigmatic but powerfully moving ways. Taking inspiration from the natural behavior of moths to seek light, Transverse Orientation follows the human compulsion to find meaning on the journey. With a background in fine arts, Papaioannou’s creations blur theater, experimental choreography, and live performance to transform bodies and objects by illusion.
Performances Dec. 9 & 10
Hosted by Stanford Live
CATHY PARK HONG
In a wide-ranging keynote conversation, noted poet and educator Cathy Park Hong and artist Jen Liu will discuss art, poetry, and friendship at the symposium IMU UR2: Art, Aesthetics, and Asia America, which brings together artists, curators, and scholars to rethink and reimagine the histories and futures of artists of Asian descent.
Symposium Oct. 28 & 29
Hosted by Asian American Art Initiative partners
BABAK PAYAMI
The 20th anniversary screening of the film Secret Ballot (123 minutes) is followed by a conversation with Babak Payami, the film’s writer, director, and co-producer. The award-winning film was recently restored in 4k and re-released by the Toronto International Film Festival Organization. Film is in Persian with English subtitles, conversation will be in English. Secret Ballot is a satirical comedy that humorously sheds light on the universal discrepancies of the voting process and gender differences.
Screening and conversation Oct. 12
Hosted by Hamid and Christina Moghadam Program in Iranian Studies
PENINSULA SYMPHONY
The Stanford Symphonic Chorus and University Singers join with Peninsula Symphony for an all-Brahms program in Bing Concert Hall, conducted by Stephen M. Sano and Mitchell Sardou Klein. Featured soloists are Maya Kherani, soprano; and Efrain Solis, baritone.
Concerts Nov. 18 & 20
Hosted by Department of Music, Stanford Live
PHILHARMONIA BAROQUE ORCHESTRA & CHORALE
One of the Bay Area’s greatest musical treasures, the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale plays classical and baroque jewels on period instruments. In this pre-holiday treat Music Director Richard Egarr is back and joined by a top-flight roster of great soloists. Join and be uplifted by the genius of Handel’s Messiah.
Concert Dec. 14
Hosted by Stanford Live
TREBIEN POLLARD
Trebien Pollard, dancer and assistant professor of dance and choreography at Virginia Commonwealth University, performs in the production The Ritual of Breath Is the Rite to Resist.
Performance Oct. 14 & 15
Hosted by Stanford Live
KAREN BENTLEY POLLICK
Ukrainian composer and pianist Ludmila Yurina arrived in Palo Alto in mid-March 2022 from Kyiv, where she first met Karen Bentley Pollick in 2018. Karen Bentley Pollick spent most of the pandemic in San Pancho, Nayarit, where she experimented with vocal sounds and mermaid songs in her pool to depict the angst of the animals responding to the daily rockets during a 10-day celebration of Patron Saint Francis. The first collaboration of these two artists features two new works for solo violin composed by Ludmila in Palo Alto and at the studio of Stanford CCRMA.
Concert Sept. 29
Hosted by Center for Computer Research in Music and Acoustics, Department of Music
ENRICO RILEY
Reverberating against the ongoing theft of Black breath by the police, the opera The Ritual of Breath Is the Rite to Resist was born from a collaboration between Enrico Riley, a painter and professor of studio arts at Dartmouth College, and Jonathan Berger, a composer and professor of music at Stanford.
Performance Oct. 14 & 15
Hosted by Stanford Live
LJ ROBERTS
LJ Roberts is a Brooklyn-based visual artist with a solo exhibition on view at the Cantor. Carry You With Me is the result of a long-term, ongoing project by Roberts, consisting of 26 six-by-four-inch embroidered portraits of the artist’s friends, collaborators, and lovers within New York’s queer and trans communities. Stitched entirely by hand, these embroideries illustrate how politics, culture, and identity manifest in both visible and subtle ways in daily life. Roberts will be in conversation with the director of the Cantor, Veronica Roberts, to discuss how politics, culture, and identity manifest in both visible and subtle ways in daily life.
Conversation Oct. 13
Exhibition through Nov. 27
Hosted by Cantor Arts Center
ISAIAH ROBINSON
Chicago-based vocalist, musician, and teaching artist Isaiah Robinson is the lead chorister for The Ritual of Breath Is the Rite to Resist.
Performance Oct. 14 & 15
Hosted by Stanford Live
SAN JOSE TAIKO
San Jose Taiko’s highly-acclaimed Swingposium combines taiko, jazz, swing dance, and immersive theater to tell a hidden history of one way Japanese Americans maintained morale in WWII incarceration camps – through swing dances with live big band music. An immersive environment surrounds the audience with the sights and sounds of “camp,” their active participation pulls them deeply into the emotional trajectory of the story: the fear and loss of being sent to an incarceration camp, the struggle to maintain dignity and hope, and the ultimate victory of the human spirit.
Performances Nov. 5 & 6
Hosted by Asian American Activities Center, Department of Music, Associated Students of Stanford University
JEAN SHIN
Known for her large-scale installations and public sculptures, artist Jean Shin transforms accumulations of discarded objects into powerful monuments that interrogate our complex relationship between material consumption, collective identity, and community engagement. She is the 2022-23 Denning Visiting Artist.
Residency through June 2023
Hosted by LaBeaud Lab at Stanford Medical School
TIFFANY SIA
Hong Kong-born writer, filmmaker, and artist Tiffany Sia is participating in the Asian American Art Initiative symposium IMU UR2: Art, Aesthetics, and Asian America.
Symposium Oct. 28 & 29
Hosted by AAAI partners
EDWARD SIMON
Edward Simon, a native of Venezuela, has made a name for himself over decades in America as a jazz improviser, composer-arranger and band leader, with his profile heightening in recent years as he has explored the commonalities jazz can have with the folkloric sounds of Latin America.
Concert Dec. 2
Hosted by Stanford Live
VLADIMIR SOROKIN
Writer Vladimir Sorokin and his translator Max Lawton read in converse. Sorkin, a major presence in the Moscow underground of the 1980s, has written numerous plays and short stories, and his work has been translated throughout the world. Lawton is a translator, musician, and the author of one novel and two collections of stories currently awaiting publication.
Conversation Oct. 12
Hosted by Center for Russian, East European and Eurasian Studies, Department of Slavic Languages and Literatures
BILLY STRINGS
Raised in Michigan and now based in Nashville, Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and musician Billy Strings is known as one of music’s most compelling artists. Since his 2017 debut, he has been awarded Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd Grammy Awards, Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards, and Entertainer of the Year and Guitar Player of the Year at the 2021 International Bluegrass Music Awards.
Concert Sept. 30.
Hosted by Stanford Live
SHAWNETTE SULKER
Acclaimed for her “heart-breaking poignancy” and “beautifully tuned soprano” by the San Francisco Chronicle and for her “enchanting vocal splendor” by the Leipziger Volkszeitung, soprano Shawnette Sulker is a sought-after artist in the United States and abroad. Accompanied by Kevin Korth their program titled Loves Labours Lost includes works by Grant Still, Verdi, and Weill. She conducts a masterclass the day after her concert.
Concert Oct. 16
Masterclass Oct. 17
Hosted by Department of Music
STEPHANIE SYJUCO
Oakland-based artist and educator Stephanie Syjuco uses photography, video, and installation to examine the construction of U.S. history and colonial practices in her solo exhibition White Balance/Color Cast at the Anderson Collection. She is participating in the Asian American Art Initiative symposium IMU UR2: Art, Aesthetics, and Asian America and and she will be in conversation with Kim Beil, Stanford lecturer.
Symposium Oct. 28 & 29
Talk Nov. 3
Exhibition through Mar. 5, 2023
Hosted by Anderson Collection, Institute for Diversity in the Arts
T SISTERS
Distinguished by close harmonies, catchy melodies and potent lyricism, the T Sisters have created a refreshing brew of indie-folk/Americana music. Blood sisters Erika, Rachel, and Chloe Tietjen flow seamlessly between styles and moods, from roots to pop and sassy to sincere, captivating listeners with their eclectic sound and soaring harmonies.
Concert Dec. 3
Hosted by Stanford Live
TAIMANE
Born and raised in Hawaii of Hapa Samoan descent, ukulele virtuoso and songwriter Taimane and her quartet morph genres that stretch her instrument far beyond the familiar melodies of the island, whether delicately finger picking through Bach or radically ripping through Led Zeppelin. Come experience the fierceness of a rock star filtered through the intoxicating sweetness of the ukulele, and see why Taimane is quickly becoming a global cultural beacon.
Concert Nov. 4
Hosted by Stanford Live
THEATER LATTÉ DA
In the midst of the devastating violence and grief of World War I, a light shone through on Christmas. All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 by Theater Latté Da is a dramatic retelling of the day Allied and German soldiers laid down their arms to share food and drink, sing carols, and bury one another’s dead. This Bing Concert Hall performance weaves together patriotic tunes, trench songs, and Christmas carols to recount the miracle of that day in the words and songs of those who lived it.
Performance Dec. 10
Hosted by Stanford Live
UNITED STATES AIR FORCE BAND
The United States Air Force bands feature the nation’s finest professional musicians. Air Force bands honor, inspire, and connect with communities all over the world, reaching over six million listeners at over five thousand live and televised performances each year. Each band operates within their own geographic area, representing America’s Airmen to a global audience.
Concert Sept. 27
Hosted by Department of Music, Stanford Live
UNIVERSITY OF STUTTGART ACADEMIC SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
University of Stuttgart Academic Symphony Orchestra concludes its North American tour with this performance at Bing Concert Hall featuring romantic works by Robert Schumann and Johannes Brahms, along with one of the modern repertoire’s most famous concertos for the viola.
Concert Oct. 1
Hosted by Department of Music, Stanford Live
VIENNA BOYS CHOIR
In a traditional holiday concert backed by a 500-year history, the beloved boys choir raises harmony to new levels, expressing peace, faith, and hope. Established at Vienna’s Imperial Chapel in 1498 by Holy Roman Emperor Maximilian I, members of the choir today often have a long lineage preceding them in the choir.
Concert Nov. 28
Hosted by Stanford Live
DANH VO
Artist Danh Vo is participating in the Asian American Art Initiative symposium IMU UR2: Art, Aesthetics, and Asian America.
Symposium Oct. 28 & 29
Hosted by AAAI partners
GRED WARD
Saxophonist and composer Greg Ward is performing in The Ritual of Breath Is the Rite to Resist.
Performance Oct. 14 & 15
Hosted by Stanford Live
BONNIE ANNE WHITING
Bonnie Anne Whiting performs, commissions, and composes new experimental music for percussion. She is performing in The Ritual of Breath Is the Rite to Resist.
Performance Oct. 14 & 15
Hosted by Stanford Live
WHY NOT THEATER
Director Ravi Jain’s remixed, reimagined, and bilingual Prince Hamlet features a cross-cultural, gender-bent cast – challenging traditional ideas of who can tell this story. Interweaving Shakespeare’s spoken text with heightened and poetic American Sign Language, this ground-breaking production creates a visually stunning retelling for both hearing and deaf audiences.
Performances Oct. 27 & 28
Hosted by Stanford Live
SHEN XIN
Artist Shen Xin is participating in the Asian American Art Initiative symposium IMU UR2: Art, Aesthetics, and Asian America.
Symposium Oct. 28 & 29
Hosted by AAAI partners
JOHN YAU
John Yau, poet, critic, and professor of critical Ssudies at Rutgers University, is participating in the Asian American Art Initiative symposium IMU UR2: Art, Aesthetics, and Asian America.
Symposium Oct. 28 & 29
Hosted by AAAI partners
ANICKA YI
Working at the intersection of politics and macrobiotics, Anicka Yi’s practice questions the increasingly hazy taxonomic distinctions between what is human, animal, plant and machine.
Residency through June 2023
Hosted by Institute for Diversity in the Arts, Office of the Vice President for the Arts, Human and Planetary Health Working Group
LUDMILA YURINA
Ukrainian composer and pianist Ludmila Yurina arrived in Palo Alto in mid-March 2022 from Kyiv, where she first met Karen Bentley Pollick in 2018. Karen Bentley Pollick spent most of the pandemic in San Pancho, Nayarit, where she experimented with vocal sounds and mermaid songs in her pool to depict the angst of the animals responding to the daily rockets during a 10-day celebration of Patron Saint Francis. The first collaboration of these two artists features two new works for solo violin composed by Ludmila in Palo Alto and at the studio of Stanford CCRMA.
Concert Sept. 29
Hosted by Center for Computer Research in Music and Acoustics, Department of Music