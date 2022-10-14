Stanford Live and an international consortium commissioned Transverse Orientation by groundbreaking Greek director, choreographer, and visual artist Dimitris Papaioannou, whose work ranges from experimental theater to the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens. A true master of visual spectacle, his epic, evening-length works combine movement, music, and elaborate stage imagery in enigmatic but powerfully moving ways. Performances Dec. 9 and 10.