Seventeen Stanford students and alumni awarded Fulbright Grants

Seventeen individuals with Stanford affiliations are among this year’s recipients of 2021-22 grants from the Fulbright U.S. Student Program, which provides funding for individually designed research projects, graduate student programs and English Teaching Assistant Programs overseas.

This year’s recipients from Stanford include seven students from the class of 2021and four other recent alumni. Five graduate students earning doctorates in the School of Humanities and Sciences and one MD student in the School of Medicine also received grants. The Stanford-affiliated Fulbright grantees will travel to 13 countries, including Australia, Belgium, Côte d’Ivoire, India, Israel, Mexico, the Netherlands and Senegal.

The program, which is designed to build connections between the people of the United States and the people of other countries, has awarded 2021-22 grants to more than 1,900 U.S. citizens, who will pursue special projects in more than 140 countries.

Stanford’s 2021-22 Fulbright recipients

Elías Galvez-Arango (BA in Urban Studies, ’20) will work with professors at Federal University of Minas Gerais and Federal University de Ouro Preto in Brazil to examine spatial and demographic trends in intercity bus transportation.

Jiyoung Jeong (BA in History, ’21) will teach English in Taiwan, run creative writing workshops, join an a cappella group and immerse herself in the local culture to learn about Taiwan’s education system.

Anna Lachenauer (MD student) will use metagenomic techniques to investigate pathogenic emergence in Australia, using tick-borne illness as a case study.

Angela Leocata (PhD student in Anthropology) will explore intergenerational underemployment among the people of Minas Gerais, Brazil through research affiliated with the Federal University of Minas Gerais and University Center of Caratinga.

Kathy Liu (BS in Materials Science & Engineering, ’21) will conduct research on molecular motors for creating artificial muscles and molecularly-sized soft robots with Professor Ben Feringa (2016 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry) in the Netherlands.

Sarah Myers (BA in International Relations, ’21) will work with Professor Armin Selbitschka of Ludwig Maximilians University in Munich, Germany, to investigate relations between the European Union and the People’s Republic of China.

Danielle Nguyen (MA in Sustainability Science and Practice,’21) will teach English and learn more about environmental policy by volunteering in local government and climate initiatives in Germany.

Preetam Prakash (PhD student in History) will conduct Chinese and Manchu language archival research in Taiwan on the historical development of capital punishment and legal bureaucracy during the Qing Dynasty.

Robyn Radecki (BA in Biology, ’21) will explore the relationship between transgender people’s sensitivity to social exclusion and their psychiatric outcomes, and how this is reflected structurally in key areas of the brain, at Ghent University in Ghent, Belgium.

Isabel Salovaara (PhD student in Anthropology) will study educational entrepreneurs and the expansion of for-profit supplementary education in Bihar, India.

Scott Stevens (BA Literature, ’20) will travel to Japan to study and translate the work of Murano Shiro, a modernist poet who grappled with social upheaval in 20th-century Japan.

Elizabeth Swanson (BA in Linguistics and French, ’21) will study child language acquisition, particularly in multilingual environments, through the Master’s in Cognitive Science Program at École Normale Supérieure in Paris.

Wallace Teska (PhD student in History) will travel to Côte d’Ivoire to research the history of informal Christian and Muslim legal venues, examining their development under French colonialism and their implications for the contemporary judiciary.

Charlotte Thun-Hohenstein (PhD student in History) will research Jesuit emblemata and healing through the work of Jeremias Drexel, S.J. (1581–1638) at Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich, Germany.

Eliseo Valerio (BA in Theater and Performance Studies, ’18) will use theater-based activities to teach English in Mexico and will learn more about the country’s history and culture by exploring its performing arts scene.

Laetitia Walendom (MA in African Studies, ’18) will explore Senegal’s history of heritage scholarship and research claims for artefact return and preservation at the Theodore Monod Museum and the Museum of Black Civilizations in Dakar, Senegal.

Kate Yeager (BA in History, ’21) will study the role of emerging technologies in the Israel-Palestine conflict while pursuing a master’s degree in Conflict Research, Management and Resolution at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

Stanford’s application deadline for 2022-23 Fulbright U.S. Student Grants

Rising seniors, graduate students and recent alumni are eligible to apply for the 2022-23 Fulbright U.S. Student Grant Program. The campus deadline for applying is Wednesday, Sept. 8. Fulbright grants have a campus process and require a Stanford endorsement.

To learn more about the application process, visit the Bechtel International Center’s Fulbright Grants page.

Stanford students interested in Fulbright and other international grants and scholarships, and Stanford faculty interested in nominating students for such awards can visit Bechtel International Center’s website or contact Diane Murk, manager of the center’s Overseas Resource Center, at dmurk@stanford.edu.