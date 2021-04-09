Stanford students produce music industry podcast

In ARTSINST 150/MUSIC 150P: The Changing World of Popular Music, Stanford students got an inside look at the business of the music industry through intimate conversations with artists and executives, including 40, James Fauntleroy, Nineteen85 and Mr. Morgan of the record label OVO Sound. The course was taught by Jay LeBoeuf, a technology executive and entrepreneur in the media creation and production industry. In addition to attending conversations with guest speakers, students self-produced a podcast series about the music industry. The second season of the Drop the MIC podcast premiered in April, and will include conversations about the streaming industry, songwriting, artist brand development and more. The course was supported by the Office of the Vice President for the Arts and the Stanford Arts Institute.

