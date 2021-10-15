Amy J. Blue Award ceremony honors staff

Go to the web site to view the video.

Farrin Abott

Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne joined members of the campus community in honoring this year’s and last year’s winners of the Amy J. Blue Awards in a ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 12.

This year’s Amy J. Blue winners are Cathy Garzio, vice chair and director of finance and administration in the Department of Medicine at Stanford Medicine; Cheryll Ramirez, director of operations in the Office of the Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education; and David Mucciarone, lab manager in the Department of Earth System Science in the School of Earth, Energy and Environmental Sciences. This year’s event ceremony also celebrated the 2020 Amy J. Blue winners: Arthel Coleman Jr., manager of student residential services, Graduate School of Business; Cindy Ng, director, Asian American Activities Center, Student Affairs; and Joel Gonzalez, media technician, Event Services.

The awards honor staff members who are exceptionally dedicated, supportive of colleagues and passionate about their work.

The award was established in 1991 to honor the life and work of Amy J. Blue, associate vice president for administrative services and facilities, who died of brain cancer in May 1988, about a month before her 45th birthday.

Stanford created a garden in her name, a small oasis of flowering trees and shrubs located near Memorial Church. It has four wooden benches, including one that rocks, and a sundial with an engraved motto: “Count only sunny hours.”

Blue was known as a whirlwind of a woman who brought excitement, intensity and novelty into every undertaking. She also was known as an extraordinary leader – a woman of incisive intelligence, abundant energy and unrelenting honesty.