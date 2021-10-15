Skip to main content
Stanford
Report

Amy J. Blue Award ceremony honors staff

Six members of the Stanford staff were honored as the 2020 and 2021 recipients of the Amy J. Blue Awards, which recognize staff members who are exceptionally dedicated, supportive of colleagues and passionate about their work.

Go to the web site to view the video.

Farrin Abott

Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne joined members of the campus community in honoring this year’s and last year’s winners of the Amy J. Blue Awards in a ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 12.

This year’s Amy J. Blue winners are Cathy Garzio, vice chair and director of finance and administration in the Department of Medicine at Stanford Medicine; Cheryll Ramirez, director of operations in the Office of the Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education; and David Mucciarone, lab manager in the Department of Earth System Science in the School of Earth, Energy and Environmental Sciences. This year’s event ceremony also celebrated the 2020 Amy J. Blue winners: Arthel Coleman Jr., manager of student residential services, Graduate School of Business; Cindy Ng, director, Asian American Activities Center, Student Affairs; and Joel Gonzalez, media technician, Event Services.

The awards honor staff members who are exceptionally dedicated, supportive of colleagues and passionate about their work.

The award was established in 1991 to honor the life and work of Amy J. Blue, associate vice president for administrative services and facilities, who died of brain cancer in May 1988, about a month before her 45th birthday.

Stanford created a garden in her name, a small oasis of flowering trees and shrubs located near Memorial Church. It has four wooden benches, including one that rocks, and a sundial with an engraved motto: “Count only sunny hours.”

Blue was known as a whirlwind of a woman who brought excitement, intensity and novelty into every undertaking. She also was known as an extraordinary leader – a woman of incisive intelligence, abundant energy and unrelenting honesty.

2021 Amy J. Blue recipients

Stanford News Service

Cathy Garzio, ‘an amazing leader and a bright star’ wins a 2021 Amy J. Blue Award

Cathy Garzio, vice chair and director of finance and administration in the Department of Medicine at Stanford Medicine, is among this year’s winners of the Amy J. Blue Award, which honors staff who are exceptionally dedicated, supportive of colleagues and passionate about their work.

Stanford News Service

Cheryll Ramirez, ‘the heart’ of VPUE, wins 2021 Amy J. Blue Award

Cheryll Ramirez, director of operations in the Office of the Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education, is among this year’s winners of the Amy J. Blue Award, which honors staff members who are exceptionally dedicated, supportive of colleagues and passionate about their work.

Stanford News Service

David Mucciarone, ‘heart and soul of the lab,’ wins 2021 Amy J. Blue Award

David Mucciarone, lab manager in the Department of Earth System Science in the School of Earth, Energy and Environmental Sciences, is among this year’s winners of the Amy J. Blue Award, which honors staff who are exceptionally dedicated, supportive of colleagues and passionate about their work.

2020 Amy J. Blue recipients

Stanford News Service

Arthel Coleman, Jr., ‘collaborator and peacemaker,’ wins an Amy J. Blue Award

Arthel Coleman, Jr., manager of student residential services at the Graduate School of Business, will receive an Amy J. Blue Award on Feb. 11. The award honors staff members who are exceptionally dedicated, supportive of colleagues and passionate about their work.

Stanford News Service

Cindy Ng, a pillar of Stanford’s Asian American community, wins a 2020 Amy J. Blue Award

Cindy Ng, the Scott J.J. Hsu Director of the Asian American Activities Center, will receive an Amy J. Blue Award on Feb. 11. The award honors staff members who are exceptionally dedicated, supportive of colleagues and passionate about their work.

Stanford News Service

Joel Gonzalez, lauded as a ‘very creative thinker,’ wins a 2020 Amy J. Blue Award

Joel Gonzalez, a media technician in Event Services, will receive an Amy J. Blue Award on Feb. 11. The award honors staff members who are exceptionally dedicated, supportive of colleagues and passionate about their work.