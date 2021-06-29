A look back at student COVID-19 testing – Stanford style

During fall, winter and spring quarters of the 2020-21 academic year, undergraduates who made the twice-weekly trek to Tresidder Memorial Union for COVID-19 testing were invited to take a flower after getting tested.

The colorful hand-written sign, which stood in between two buckets of fresh flowers, said: Smile! Treat yourself! Take a flower! U deserve it!

The flower give-away, courtesy of the Stanford Federal Credit Union, was one of the ways the university put a friendly face on its mandatory testing program.

Jeanette Smith-Laws, director of facilities, operations and student unions in Student Affairs, participated in the oversight of the testing site, as well as the pop-up clinic for graduate students in McCaw Hall at the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center.

Undergraduate students check in at the COVID-19 testing center in Tresidder Memorial Union.

Image credit: Andrew Brodhead A sign outside the COVID-19 testing center for undergraduate students in Tresidder Memorial Union.

Image credit: Andrew Brodhead Whit Constantino of Verily Life Sciences works at the appointment check-in desk at the COVID-19 testing center for undergraduate students in Tresidder Memorial Union.

Image credit: Andrew Brodhead Rachael Mahoney of Verily Life Sciences works behind protective plexiglass at the COVID-19 testing center for undergraduate students in Tresidder Memorial Union.

Image credit: Andrew Brodhead An undergraduate student enters the COVID-19 testing center in Tresidder Memorial Union.

Image credit: Andrew Brodhead Jasmin Fuentecilla (left) and Physician Assistant Melette Le Blanc-Cabot – both of Verily Life Sciences – review daily numbers at the COVID-19 testing center in Tresidder Memorial Union.

Image credit: Andrew Brodhead Kate Shepherd of Verily Life Sciences wears full personal protective equipment while working at the COVID-19 testing center for undergraduate students in Tresidder Memorial Union.

Image credit: Andrew Brodhead The COVID-19 testing center in Tresidder Memorial Union with Janetta Redzic, Sandra Leon, Kate Shepherd and Krystal Fry of Verily Life Sciences.

Image credit: Andrew Brodhead The COVID-19 testing center for undergraduate students in Tresidder Memorial Union.

Image credit: Andrew Brodhead Kate Shepherd, wearing personal protective equipment, and Nurse Janetta Redzic – both of Verily Life Sciences – working in the COVID-19 testing center for undergraduate students in Tresidder Memorial Union.

Image credit: Andrew Brodhead A Verily Life Sciences worker collects a nasal swab sample for a COVID-19 test at the testing center in Tresidder Memorial Union.

Image credit: Andrew Brodhead Janetta Redzic, a nurse with Verily Life Sciences, demonstrates how to take nasal swab from the hand of a health worker for a COVID-19 test.

Image credit: Andrew Brodhead Verily Life Sciences staff at the COVID-19 testing center in Tresidder Memorial Union. Back row: Melette Le Blanc-Cabot; Krystal Fry; Kate Shepherd; Alice Hsieh. Front row: Janetta Redzic; Sandra Leon; Jasmin Fuentecilla.

Image credit: Andrew Brodhead Undergraduate students who visited the COVID-19 testing center at Tresidder Memorial Union were invited to take a flower after getting tested.

Image credit: Andrew Brodhead Fullscreen

At the Tresidder center, she helped curate the playlist.

“I’m from Michigan, so Motown of course is my thing, ” Smith-Laws said. “There’s something about hearing a Motown song that makes you happy. I wanted the center to be fun and lively. So did Physician Assistant – and Stanford alum – Melette Le Blanc-Cabot and her team from Verily Life Sciences who connected and engaged with students every day. They were the heart and soul of the center.”

The pop-up clinics, which closed at the end of the spring quarter, carried out more than 206,000 COVID-19 tests, said Dr. James Jacobs, associate vice provost for health and well-being and executive director of Vaden Health Center.

“This was a huge and remarkable undertaking that was successful only because of the extraordinary collaboration between facilities professionals, the testing vendors, communications experts and our students,” Jacobs said.

At the start of summer quarter, Stanford transitioned to a self-swab testing program. For more information on the new program, visit the Student Affairs COVID Guidance website.