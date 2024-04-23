Go to the web site to view the video.

In 2006, artist Lita Albuquerque led an expedition to Antarctica to create Stellar Axis: Antarctica.

Stepping into the Wisch Family Gallery at the Anderson Collection at Stanford University evokes a polar desert’s quiet and dangerous beauty. Centered amidst large-scale photographs of a pristine white, icy environment, an otherworldly ultramarine-blue sphere measuring slightly over 3 feet in diameter rests on a bed of what appears to be snow. The sphere, representing Rigil Kentaurus, the third-brightest star in the night sky, is a key element of an immersive exhibition titled Stellar Axis on view through Aug. 18.

The installation of Stellar Axis at the Anderson Collection features an ultramarine-blue sphere representing the star Rigil Kentaurus and is accompanied by a film and documentary photography. (Image credit: Glen Cheriton)

In 2006, California-based environmental artist Lita Albuquerque led an expedition to the farthest reaches of Antarctica near the South Pole to create Stellar Axis: Antarctica. The journey to the ice included a team of experts, researchers, and artists, with Albuquerque at the helm. Their sole purpose was to create a sculpture and ephemeral event on an unprecedented scale and in a completely unprecedented location.

The expedition was aided by a grant from the National Science Foundation and was the first and largest ephemeral artwork created on the continent. The resulting installation consisted of an array of 99 fabricated blue spheres where each sphere’s placement corresponded to the location of one of 99 specific stars in the Antarctic sky above, creating an earthly constellation at the South Pole. As the planet rotated and followed its orbit around the sun, the displacement between the original positions of the stars and the spheres drew an invisible spiral of Earth’s spinning motion.

Since the early 1970s, Albuquerque has created an expansive body of work, ranging from sculpture, poetry, painting, and multimedia performance to ambitious site-specific ephemeral projects in remote locations around the globe. Often associated with the Light and Space and Land Art movements, Albuquerque has developed a unique visual and conceptual vocabulary using Earth, color, the body, motion, and time to illuminate identity as part of the universal.

For Albuquerque’s exhibition at the Anderson Collection, one of the surviving 99 spheres is on view amid a bed of salt, standing in for snow. It is accompanied by a selection of photographic works of the Antarctica installation by polar historian and artist Jean de Pomereu, a meditative 8-minute video of the ephemeral artwork by Lionel Cousin, and one painting from Albuquerque’s Auric Field series.