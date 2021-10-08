Report of the president: Academic Council Professoriate appointments

Appointments without limit of time:

Armstrong, Christopher, Professor of Accounting in the Graduate School of Business, effective July 1, 2022

Canes-Wrone, Brandice, Professor of Political Science and Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, effective September 1, 2022

Fisher, Phillip (Phil), Professor of Education, effective September 1, 2021

Lundberg, Emma, Associate Professor of Bioengineering and of Pathology, effective January 1, 2022

Martin, Lerone, Associate Professor of Religious Studies, effective January 1, 2022

Zhu, Xinwen, Professor of Mathematics, effective January 1, 2022

Appointment for a continuing term:

Henry, Peter, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and at the Hoover Institution, effective October 1, 2021

Promotions without limit of time:

Ablavsky, Gregory, Professor of Law, and by courtesy, of History, effective September 1, 2021

Chowdhury, Srabanti, Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering, effective September 1, 2021

Crum, Alia, Associate Professor of Psychology, effective September 1, 2021

Duchi, John, Associate Professor of Statistics and of Electrical Engineering, and by courtesy, of Computer Science, effective September 1, 2021

Fatahalian, Kayvon, Associate Professor of Computer Science, effective July 1, 2021

Garcia, Antero, Associate Professor of Education, effective September 1, 2021

Gardner, Justin, Associate Professor of Psychology, effective September 1, 2021

Looser, Diana, Associate Professor of Theater and Performance Studies, effective September 1, 2021

Mordecai, Erin, Associate Professor of Biology, effective September 1, 2021

Pan, Jennifer, Associate Professor of Communication, and by courtesy, of Political Science and of Sociology, effective September 1, 2021

Pratx, Guillem, Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology, effective July 1, 2021

Safavi-Naeini, Amir, Associate Professor of Applied Physics, effective September 1, 2021

Schwager, Max, Associate Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics, effective September 1, 2021

Tompkins, Lauren, Associate Professor of Physics, effective September 1, 2021

Wetzstein, Gordon, Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering, effective September 16, 2021

Wolfe, Mikael, Associate Professor of History, effective September 1, 2021

Zulman, Donna, Associate Professor of Medicine, effective August 1, 2021

Promotions for a continuing term:

Barrett, Clark, Professor (Research) of Computer Science, effective September 1, 2021, conterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Lit, Ira Professor (Teaching) of Education, effective September 1, 2021

Reappointment without limit of time:

Sugaya, Takuo, Associate Professor of Economics in the Graduate School of Business, effective July 1, 2021

Reappointment for a continuing term:

Stoner, Kathryn, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, effective October 1, 2021, and Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, for the period August 1, 2021 through September 30, 2026

Other appointments:

Bristol, Travis, Assistant Professor of Education, for the period September 1, 2022 through August 31, 2026

Carbin, Michael, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, for the period September 1, 2022 through August 31, 2026

Dresselhaus-Marais, Leora, Assistant Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2025

Edwards, Matthew, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering, for the period May 15, 2022 through May 14, 2026

Fenno, Lief, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2025

Garten, Matthias, Assistant Professor of Microbiology and Immunology and of Bioengineering, for the period March 1, 2022 through February 28, 2026

Jenkins, Destin, Assistant Professor of History, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2025

Koyejo, Oluwasanmi (Sanmi) Assistant Professor of Computer Science, for the period September 1, 2022 through August 31, 2026

Martinez, Nicole, Assistant Professor of Chemical and Systems Biology and of Developmental Biology, for the period January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2025

Mayalu, Michaëlle, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering, for the period March 15, 2022 through March 14, 2026

Park, Eujin, Assistant Professor of Education, for the period September 1, 2022 through August 31, 2026

Regalado, Pedro, Assistant Professor of History, for the period July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2026

Sakovsky, Maria, Assistant Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics for the period January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2025

Subramonyam, Hariharan (Hari), Assistant Professor (Research) of Education, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects , for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026

Wells-Oghoghomeh, Alexis, Assistant Professor of Religious Studies, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2025

White, Elliott, Assistant Professor of Earth System Science, for the period January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2025

Wilson, Earle, Assistant Professor of Earth System Science, for the period January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2025

Zhao, Ruike (Renee), Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2025

Other promotions:

Alizadeh, Arash, Professor of Medicine, effective June 16, 2021

Begenau, Juliane, Associate Professor of Finance in the Graduate School of Business, for the period August 1, 2021 through June 30, 2024

Brown, Bryan, Professor of Education, effective September 1, 2021

Galvez, Marisa, Professor of French and Italian in the Division of Literatures, Cultures and Languages, effective September 1, 2021

Habtezion, Aida, Professor of Medicine, effective August 1, 2021

Lepech, Michael, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, effective September 1, 2021

Li, Ruijiang, Associate Professor (Research) of Radiation Oncology, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Paulmurugan, Ramasamy, Professor (Research) of Radiology, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Wager, Stefan, Associate Professor of Operations, Information and Technology in the Graduate School of Business, for the period June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2024

Weintraub, Gabriel, Professor of Operations, Information and Technology in the Graduate School of Business, effective July 1, 2021

Zambrano, Diego, Associate Professor of Law, for the period August 1, 2021 through July 31, 2025

Other reappointments:

Chan, Charles, Assistant Professor of Surgery, for the period November 1, 2022 through October 31, 2025

Dubra, Alfredo, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, for the period September 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021

Lupić, Ivan, Assistant Professor of English, for the period September 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021

MacDonald, Erin, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering, for the period August 1, 2021 through October 31, 2024

Newman, Aaron, Assistant Professor of Biomedical Data Science, for the period August 1, 2022 through July 31, 2025

O’Connell, Lauren, Assistant Professor of Biology, for the period August 1, 2021 through July 31, 2024

Weinacht, Katja, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, for the period October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2024

University Medical Center Line Professoriate appointments

The following University Medical Line Professoriate appointments, promotions and reappointments for May, June, July and August 2021 were recommended by the provost to the president of the university and were approved by the president.

Appointments for a continuing term:

Kozal, Michael, Professor of Medicine, effective August 1, 2021

Simons Giardi, Laura, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, effective August 1, 2021

Promotions for a continuing term:

Durazzo, Timothy, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, effective October 1, 2021

Garner, Joseph, Professor of Comparative Medicine and, by courtesy, of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, effective September 1, 2021

Leppert, John, Professor of Urology, effective September 1, 2021

Schapira, Lidia, Professor of Medicine, effective June 16, 2021

Reappointments for a continuing term:

Frick, Steven, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, and by courtesy, of Pediatrics, effective August 1, 2021

Hood, Korey, Professor of Pediatrics and of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, effective September 1, 2021

Maahs, David, Professor of Pediatrics, effective June 16, 2021

Morris, Arden, Professor of Surgery, effective July 1, 2021

Tsui, Chi-Ho Ban, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, effective July 1, 2021

Other appointments:

Delitto, Daniel, Assistant Professor of Surgery, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2025

Han, Daniel, Assistant Professor of Urology, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2025

Lal, Rayhan, Assistant Professor of Medicine and of Pediatrics, for the period July 16, 2021 through July 15, 2025

Rosen, Michael J., Professor of Pediatrics, for the period August 16, 2021 through August 15, 2026

Smith, Melody, Assistant Professor of Medicine, for the period October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2025

Tse, Justin, Assistant Professor of Radiology, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2025

Other promotions:

Amanatullah, Derek, Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, for the period July 16, 2021 through July 15, 2026

Char, Danton, Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, for the period August 1, 2021 through July 30, 2026

Fox, Paige, Associate Professor of Surgery, for the period October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2026

Kamal, Robin, Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2026

Meyer, Everett, Associate Professor of Medicine and of Pediatrics, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026

Muffly, Lori, Associate Professor of Medicine, for the period October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2026

Pepper, Jon-Paul, Associate Professor of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, for the period October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2026

Pershing, Suzann, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, for the period October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2026

Santa Maria, Peter, Associate Professor of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, for the period October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2026

Other reappointments:

Agarwal-Hashmi, Rajni, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, for the period July 1, 2021 through October 31, 2021

Ahmad, Iram, Assistant Professor of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, and by courtesy, of Pediatrics, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 30, 2027

DeMartini, Wendy, Professor of Radiology, for the period September 1, 2021 through February 28, 2022

Jensen, Kristin, Associate Professor of Pathology, for the period September 1, 2021 through March 31, 2026

Knowlton, Lisa, Assistant Professor of Surgery, for the period February 1, 2022 through January 31, 2028

Santa Maria, Peter, Assistant Professor of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery for the period June 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021

Tabor, Holly, Assistant Professor of Medicine and, by courtesy, of Epidemiology and Population Health, for the period June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2026

Williams, Nolan, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period February 1, 2024 through January 31, 2025

Yang, Sun, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, for the period February 1, 2022 through January 31, 2023

Other appointments approved by the provost:

Forssell, Karin, Senior Lecturer in the Graduate School of Education, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026

Hayes, Aleta, Senior Lecturer in Theater and Performance Studies, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024

Jennings, Kathryne, Senior Lecturer in Music, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026

Other reappointment approved by the provost:

Mills, David, Professor of the Practice in Law, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026

Report items:

Admati, Anat, George G. C. Parker Professor in the Graduate School of Business, Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Economics, effective September 1, 2021

Aiken, Alex, Alcatel-Lucent Professor in Communications Networking and Professor of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, also reappointed Professor of Particle Physics and Astrophysics at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2026

Barnes, Christopher, Assistant Professor of Biology, change in appointment start date from September 1, 2021 to July 1, 2021 and in appointment end date from August 31, 2025 to June 30, 2025; also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Structural Biology, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2024

Barry, Michele, Drs. Ben and A. Jess Shenson Professor, Senior Associate Dean, Global Health, Director, Center for Innovation in Global Health, Professor of Medicine and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024

Baumer, Fiona, Assistant Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Pediatrics, for the period August 1, 2021 through March 15, 2025

Blevins, Nikolas, Larry and Sharon Malcolmson Professor in the School of Medicine, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Neurosurgery, effective May 1, 2021

Block, Barbara, Charles and Elizabeth Prothro Professor in Marine Sciences, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024

Boehm, Alexandria, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024

Bouland, Adam, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, change in start date from September 1, 2021 to July 1, 2021

Brandt, Adam, Associate Professor of Energy Resources Engineering, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2024

Callander, Steven, Herbert Hoover Professor of Public and Private Management and Professor, by courtesy, of Economics, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026

Cain, Bruce, Charles Louis Ducommun Professor in the School of Humanities and Sciences and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2021through August 31, 2024

Casciotti, Karen, Victoria and Roger Sant Director of Earth Systems Program, Associate Professor of Earth System Science, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024

Chamberlain, Lisa, Professor of Pediatrics, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Education, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 30, 2026

Chinthrajah, Rebecca, Associate Professor of Medicine, also appointed Professor of Pediatrics, for the period June 1, 2021 through November 30, 2025

Coleman, Todd, Associate Professor of Bioengineering, also appointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Electrical Engineering, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2026

Demirci, Utkan, Professor of Radiology, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Electrical Engineering, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2026

Devereaux, Thomas, Professor of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, and of Materials Science and Engineering, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2024

Diaz-Cayeros, Alberto, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024

Do, Huy, Professor of Radiology and by courtesy, of Neurosurgery, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, effective June 1, 2021

Eberhardt, Jennifer, Morris M. Doyle Centennial Professor, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Law, for the period September 1, 2019 through August 31, 2024 [correction]

Edelstein, Dan, William H. Bonsall Professor in French and Professor, by courtesy, of History, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, for the period May 11, 2021 through August 31, 2026

El-Gamal, Abbas, Hitachi America Professor in the School of Engineering, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2024

Ermon, Stefano, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, also reappointed Center Fellow, by courtesy, at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2021 through January 25, 2022

Ewing, Rodney, Frank Stanton Professor in Nuclear Security and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2022

Fan, Shanhui, Director, Edward L. Ginzton Laboratory, Professor of Electrical Engineering, Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Applied Physics, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023 [correction]

Fearon, James, Theodore and Frances Geballe Professor in the School of Humanities and Sciences, Professor, by courtesy, of Economics, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026

Fendorf, Scott, Terry Huffington Professor and Senior Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024

Field, Christopher, Melvin and Joan Lane Professor for Interdisciplinary Environmental Studies, Director, Woods Institute for the Environment, Professor of Earth System Science and of Biology, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2024

Fox, Emily, Professor of Statistics and, by courtesy, of Computer Science, change in appointment start date from September 1, 2021 to August 1, 2021; also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Computer Science, for the period September 1, 2021 through March 31, 2024

Frick, Steven, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Pediatrics, for the period August 1, 2021 through July 31, 2026

Fukuyama, Yoshihiro, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, also reappointed, Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, for the period October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2026

Gelfand, Michelle, John H. Scully Professor of International Business Studies, also appointed, Professor, by courtesy, of Psychology, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026

Goldhaber-Gordon, David, Professor of Physics, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Applied Physics, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023 [correction]

Greenleaf, William, Associate Professor of Genetics, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Applied Physics, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023 [correction]

Guestrin, Carlos, Professor of Computer Science, change in start date from July 1, 2021 to August 1, 2021

Hadly, Liz, Paul S. and Billie Achilles Professor of Environmental Biology, Professor, by courtesy, of Geological Sciences, and Director of Jasper Ridge Biological Preserve, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024

Heinz, Tony, Professor of Applied Physics and of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Electrical Engineering, for the period June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2026

Huang, Ngan, Assistant Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Chemical Engineering, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2022

Hwang, Harold, Director, Stanford Institute for Materials and Energy Sciences, Professor of Applied Physics and of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2024

Icard, Tomas, Associate Professor of Philosophy, also reappointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Computer Science, for the period September 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022

Jha, Saumitra, Associate Professor of Political Economy at the Graduate School of Business, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, and Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Economics, also reappointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026

Kahl, Colin, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026

Kao, Chi-Chang, Director of SLAC and Professor of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2024

Karunadasa, Hemamala, Associate Professor of Chemistry, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2024

Kennedy, Monroe, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Computer Science, for the period April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022

Kling, Matthias, Professor of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, change of appointment start date from August 1, 2021 to November 1, 2021

Knowles, Julia, Assistant Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Pediatrics, for the period August 1, 2021 through July 15, 2025

Koseff, Jeff, William Alden Campbell and Martha Campbell Professor in the School of Engineering, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024

Linderman, Scott, Assistant Professor of Statistics and, by courtesy, of Computer Science, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Electrical Engineering, for the period June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2024

Leonard, Mary, Arline and Pete Harman Professor and Professor of Medicine, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Epidemiology and Population Health, for the period October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2026

Lim, Michael, Professor of Neurosurgery and, by courtesy, of Radiation Oncology and of Medicine, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, effective June 1, 2021

Luby, Stephen, Professor of Medicine and Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute and at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Epidemiology and Population Health, for the period October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2026

Makower, Joshua, Boston Scientific Applied Biomedical Engineering Professor, also reappointed Professor of Bioengineering, effective August 1, 2021

McFaul, Mike, Director of Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, Ken Olivier and Angela Nomellini Professor of International Studies and Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and at the Freeman Spogli Institute, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024

McIntyre, Paul, Rick and Melinda Reed Professor in the School of Engineering and Professor of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2024

Miller, David, W. M. Keck Foundation Professor of Electrical Engineering and Professor, by courtesy, of Applied Physics, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Applied Physics, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023 [correction]

Moerner, William, Harry S. Mosher Professor, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Applied Physics, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023 [correction]

Myung, David, Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology, also reappointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Chemical Engineering, for the period June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2022

Owen, Scott, Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Neurobiology, for the period July 1, 2021 through May 1, 2025

Persily, Nathaniel, James B. McClatchy Professor, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and Professor, by courtesy, of Communication, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026

Reeves, Byron, Paul C. Edwards Professor of Communication and Professor, by courtesy, of Education, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2024

Reimer, Richard, Associate Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, also reappointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Molecular and Cellular Physiology, for the period June 1, 2021 through November 30, 2023

Rivas-Davila, Juan, Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2024

Schulman, Kevin, Professor of Medicine, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Economics at the Graduate School of Business, for the period June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2024

Sharaf, Naima, Assistant Professor of Biology, change in appointment start date from September 1, 2021 to July 1, 2021 and change in end date from August 31, 2025 to June 30, 2025; also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Structural Biology, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2024

Shaw, Gary, NICU Nurses Professor and Professor (Research) by courtesy, of Obstetrics and Gynecology, also reappointed Professor (Research) by courtesy, of Epidemiology and Population Health, for the period October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2026

Sheshadri, Aditi, Assistant Professor of Earth System Science, by courtesy, of Geophysics, also reappointed Center Fellow, by courtesy, at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022

Shotts, Kenneth, David S. and Anne M. Barlow Professor in the Graduate School of Business, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026

Sivas, Deborah, Luke W. Cole Professor of Environmental Law, Director of the Stanford Environmental Law Clinic, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024

Spiess, Jan, Assistant Professor of Operations, Information and Technology at the Graduate School of Business and Center Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Economics, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2023

Stankovic, Konstantina, Bertarelli Foundation Professor, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Neurosurgery, effective June 15, 2021

Sutton, Robert, Professor of Management Science and Engineering, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Organizational Behavior in the Graduate School of Business, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026

Sweeney, James, Professor of Management Science and Engineering, Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research and, by courtesy, at the Hoover Institution, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2024

Thompson, Barton, Robert E. Paradise Professor in Natural Resources Law, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024

Urban, Alex, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, also reappointed Professor of Genetics, for the period June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2026

Veeravagu, Anand, Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Orthopaedic Surgery, for the period July 1, 2021 through September 30, 2026

Vitercik, Ellen, Assistant Professor of Management Sciences and Engineering, change in appointment start date from September 1, 2021 to September 1, 2022 and in appointment end date from August 30, 2025 to August 30, 2026

Vuckovic, Jelena, Jensen Huang Professor of Global Leadership, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Applied Physics, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023

Watermark, Max, Professor of Radiology, and, by courtesy, of Neurology and of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Neurosurgery, effective March 1, 2020 [correction]

Walter, Andrew, Denise O’Leary and Kent Thiry Professor and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, for the period October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2026

Wenar, Leif, Olive H. Palmer Professor of the Humanities and Professor, by courtesy, of Law and of Political Science, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024

Weyant, John, Professor (Research) of Management Science and Engineering, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2024

Witte, John, Professor of Epidemiology and Population Health and of Biomedical Data Science, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Genetics, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2024

Wolak, Frank, Holbrook Working Professor in Commodity Price Studies and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute and at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period May 1, 2021 to April 30, 2024

Yeatman, Jason, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and of Education, also appointed Assistant Professor of Psychology, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023

Zheng, Xiaolin, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2024

Zegart, Amy, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and at the Hoover Institution, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026

Faculty emeriti titles:

Arvin, Ann M., Lucile Salter Packard Professor of Pediatrics and Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, Emerita, effective August 31, 2021

Bass, Dorsey, Associate Professor of Pediatrics (Gastroenterology), Emeritus, effective October 31, 2021

Block, Steven M., The Stanford W. Ascherman, M.D. Professor and Professor of Applied Physics and of Biology, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2021

Brodsky, Jay B., Professor (Clinical) of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2021

Cantwell, Brian J., Edward C. Wells Professor in the School of Engineering and Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Emeritus, effective June 30, 2021

Castle, Terry, Walter A. Haas Professor of the Humanities, Emerita, effective September 15, 2021

Donaldson, Sarah S., Catharine and Howard Avery Professor in the School of Medicine, Emerita, effective August 31, 2021

Efron, Bradley, Max H. Stein Professor and Professor of Statistics and of Biomedical Data Science, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2021

Frank, Curtis W., W. M. Keck, Sr. Professor in Engineering, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2021

Freedman, Estelle, Edgar E. Robinson Professor of United States History, Emerita, effective August 31, 2021

Gilligan, Thomas W., Director of the Hoover Institution and Senior Fellow, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2021

Gordon, Robert W., Professor of Law, Emeritus, effective June 30, 2021

Hodder, Ian R., Dunlevie Family Professor, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2021

Jeffrey, R. Brooke, Professor of Radiology (Body Imaging), Emeritus, effective June 30, 2021

Jeffrey, Stefanie, John and Marva Warnock Professor, Emerita, effective August 31, 2021

Kiparsky, Paul V., Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Professor in the School of Humanities and Sciences, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2021

Krasner, Stephen D., Graham H. Stuart Professor of International Relations and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and at the Hoover Institution, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2021

Longino, Helen E., Clarence Irving Lewis Professor of Philosophy, Emerita, effective August 31, 2021

Lyons, David M., Professor (Research) of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences (General Psychiatry and Psychology-Adult), Emeritus, effective July 1, 2021

Matin, A. C., Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, Emeritus, effective June 30, 2021

Miller, D. Craig, Thelma and Henry Doelger Professor of Cardiovascular Surgery, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2021

Oyer, Philip E., Roy B. Cohn-Theodore A. Falasco Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2021

Raisian, John, Hoover Senior Fellow, Emeritus, effective July 29, 2021

Ross, Janice L., Professor (Teaching) of Theater and Performance Studies, Emerita, effective August 31, 2021

Sibley, Richard K., Professor of Pathology, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2021

Sikic, Branimir I., Professor of Medicine (Oncology), Emeritus, effective August 31, 2021

Smith–Coggins, Rebecca, Professor (Teaching) of Emergency Medicine, Emerita, effective August 6, 2021

Stephens, Susan A., Sara Hart Kimball Professor of the Humanities, Emerita, effective August 31, 2021

Stipek Mudd, Deborah, Judy Koch Professor of Education, Emerita, effective August 30, 2021

Valdes, Guadalupe M., Bonnie Katz Tenenbaum Professor of Education, Emerita, effective August 31, 2021

Wine, Jeffrey J., Benjamin Scott Crocker Professor of Human Biology, effective August 31, 2021

Faculty emeriti recalls:

Agras, William S., Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Emeritus, for the period August 1, 2021 through July 31, 2022

Amylon, Michael D., Professor of Pediatrics (Hematology/Oncology) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emeritus, for the period October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022

Andersen, Hans C., David Mulvane Ehrsam and Edward Curtis Franklin Professor in Chemistry, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021

Ariagno, Ronald L., Professor (Clinical) of Pediatrics, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022

Barsh, Gregory S., Professor of Genetics and of Pediatrics, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022

Barth, Mary E., Joan E. Horngren Professor of Accounting, Emerita, for the period September 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021

Bergman, David A., Associate Professor of Pediatrics (General Pediatrics) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022

Block, Steven M., The Stanford W. Ascherman, M.D. Professor and Professor of Applied Physics and of Biology, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022

Blumenthal, Paul D., Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology (Gynecology-Family Planning) at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emeritus, for the period September 19, 2021 through September 18, 2022

Brest, Paul, Professor of Law, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022

Brown, Jr., Gordon E., Dorrell William Kirby Professor of Geology in the School of Earth Sciences, Emeritus, for the period September 15, 2021 through December 31, 2022

Carson, Clayborne, Martin Luther King, Jr. Centennial Professor, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022

Casper, Gerhard, President, Emeritus, Peter and Helen Bing Professor in Undergrad Education, Professor of Law, Emeritus and Senior Fellow at FSI, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022

Casper, Regina, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Emerita, for the period October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022

Castle, Terry, Walter A. Haas Professor of the Humanities, Emerita, for the period September 16, 2021 through September 15, 2023

Cioffi, John M., Hitachi America Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022

Dekker, Cornelia L., Professor (Research) of Pediatrics (Infectious Diseases), Emerita, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022

Fernald, Anne, Josephine Knotts Knowles Professor of Human Biology, Emerita, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022

Fraser-Smith, Antony C., Professor (Research) of Electrical Engineering and of Geophysics, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022

Gallagher Thompson, Dolores, Professor (Research) of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science (Public Mental Health and Population Sciences), Emerita, for the period August 6, 2021 through August 5, 2022

Girod, Sabine C., Professor of Surgery (Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery) at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emerita, for the period July 16, 2021 to July 15, 2022

Gordon, Robert W., Professor of Law, Emeritus, for the period July 1, 2021 through Jun 30, 2022

Holloway, David J., Raymond A. Spruance Professor of International History, Professor of Political Science and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022

Inan, Umran S., Professor of Electrical Engineering, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022

Jeffrey, Stefanie, John and Marva Warnock Professor, Emerita, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2023

Joss, Robert L., Philip H. Knight Professor, Emeritus, and Former Dean of the Graduate School of Business, for the period September 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022

Kailath, Thomas, Hitachi America Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022

Kennedy, David M., Donald J. McLachlan Professor of History, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022

Khuri-Yakub, Butrus T., Professor (Research) of Electrical Engineering, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022

Koran, Lorrin M., Professor (Clinical) of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Emeritus, for the period August 8, 2021 through August 7, 2022

Kovacs, Gregory T., Professor of Electrical Engineering, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2021

Kreps, David M., Adams Distinguished Professor of Management at the Graduate School of Business, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022

Liang, David H., Professor of Medicine (Cardiovascular) at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emeritus, for the period October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022

Lindau, Evert I., Professor of Electrical Engineering (Research), Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022

Litt, Iris F., Marron and Mary Elizabeth Kendrick Professor in Pediatrics, Emerita, for the period September 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021

Liu,Tai-Ping, Professor of Mathematics, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022

Lyons, David M., Professor (Research) of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences (General Psychiatry and Psychology-Adult), Emeritus, for the period July 2, 2021 through July 1, 2023

Moss, Richard B., Professor of Pediatrics at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emeritus, for the period August 1, 2021 through July 31, 2022

Murphy, Jr., Daniel J., Professor of Pediatrics (Cardiology), Emeritus, for the period July 7, 2021 through July 6, 2022

Oakes, David D., Professor of Surgery at the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022

Osborne, Jonathan F., Kamalachari Professor of Science Education, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022

Parker, George G. C., Dean Witter Distinguished Professor of Finance, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022

Parkinson, Bradford W., Edward C. Wells Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022

Plank, David N., Professor (Research) of Education, Emeritus, for the period September 9, 2021 through September 8, 2022

Popp, Richard L., Professor of Medicine (Cardiovascular Medicine), Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022

Raisian, John, Hoover Senior Fellow, Emeritus, for the period July 30, 2021 through July 29, 2022

Reichelstein, Stefan J., William R. Timken Professor in the Graduate School of Business, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022

Robertson, Channing R., Ruth G. and William K. Bowes Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021

Ross, Janice L., Professor (Teaching) of Theater and Performance Studies, Emerita, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022

Salisbury, J. Kenneth, Professor (Research) of Computer Science and of Surgery (Anatomy), Emeritus, for the period October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022

Smith-Coggins, Rebecca, Professor (Teaching) of Emergency Medicine, Emerita, for the period August 7, 2021 through August 6, 2023

Sommer, Barbara R., Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emerita, for the period July 1, 2021 through May 1, 2022

Steele, Claude M., Lucie Stern Professor in the Social Sciences, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022

Stipek Mudd, Deborah, Judy Koch Professor of Education, Emerita, for the period August 31, 2021 through August 30, 2022

Street, Robert L., William Alden and Martha Campbell Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022

Switzer, Paul, Professor of Statistics and of Environmental Earth System Science, Emeritus, for the period September 16, 2021 through December 15, 2021

Valdes, Guadalupe M., Bonnie Katz Tenenbaum Professor in Education, Emerita, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022

Wilson, Darrell M., Professor of Pediatrics (Endocrinology) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emeritus, for the period November 2, 2021 through November 1, 2022

Wilson, Robert, The Adams Distinguished Professor in Management in the Graduate School of Business, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022

Wright, Gavin, William Robertson Coe Professor in American Economic History, Emeritus, for the period September 16, 2021 through December 16, 2021

Staff emeriti titles:

Barrett, Lydia, Business Operations Manager in Business Affairs, Emerita, effective October 1, 2021

Blank, Peter, Photography Curator in University Libraries, Emeritus, effective July 1, 2021

Chesley, Katherine, Deputy Director and Managing Editor, News Service, Emerita, effective September 1, 2021

Duperrault, Jane, Director of Finance and Administration in Anesthesia, Emerita, effective July 1, 2021

Goldberg, Wendy, Advanced Lecturer in Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education, Emerita, effective September 1, 2021

Halevi, Estelle, Director of the Bing Overseas Studies Program in Paris, Emerita, effective September 1, 2021

Kamal, Lilian, Associate Director of Administration and Finance in the Graduate School of Education, Emerita, effective July 1, 2021

Karlin-Neumann, Patricia, Senior Associate for Religious and Spiritual Life, Emerita, effective November 1, 2021

Kramer, Anthony, Facilities Coordinator in the School of Humanities & Sciences, Emeritus, effective September 1, 2021

Lerner, Heidi, Hebraica and Judaica Metadata Librarian, Emerita, effective July 1, 2021

Scott, Eve, Director of Finance and Operations in Philosophy, Emerita, effective June 1, 2021

Spielman, Susan, Senior Director, Programs Projects in Radiology, Emerita, effective September 1, 2021

Report matters

Endowed professorships:

Alizadeh, Arash A., Professor of Medicine, appointed Moghadam Family Professor, effective October 5, 2021

Attardi, Laura, Professor of Radiation Oncology, appointed Catharine and Howard Avery Professor of the School of Medicine, effective October 5, 2021

Bateman, Brian, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, appointed Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine Professor, effective October 5, 2021

Billington, Sarah, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, appointed UPS Foundation Professor, effective October 5, 2021

De Pierris, Graciela, Professor of Philosophy, appointed Clarence Irving Lewis Professor of Philosophy, effective October 5, 2021

Dupas, Pascaline, Professor of Economics and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, appointed Kleinheinz Family Professor of International Studies, effective October 5, 2021

Fan, Shanhui, Director of Edward L. Ginzton Laboratory, Professor of Electrical Engineering,

Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, and by courtesy, of Applied Physics, appointed Joseph and Hon Mai Goodman Professor of the School of Engineering, effective October 5, 2021

Freeman Engstrom, David, Associate Dean for Strategic Planning and Professor of Law, appointed LSVF Professor of Law, effective October 5, 2021

Glenn, Jeffrey S., Professor of Medicine and of Microbiology and Immunology, appointed Joseph D. Grant Professor II, effective October 5, 2021

Harris, Odette, Professor of Neurosurgery, appointed Paralyzed Veterans of America Professor of Spinal Cord Injury Medicine, effective October 5, 2021

Jakovljević, Branislav, Professor of Theater and Performance Studies, appointed Sara Hart Kimball Professor of the Humanities, effective October 5, 2021

Kallosh, Renata, Professor of Physics, and by courtesy, of Mathematics, appointed Stanford W. Ascherman, M.D. Professor, effective October 5, 2021

Lele, Sanjiva, Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics, appointed Edward C. Wells Professor of the School of Engineering, effective October 5, 2021

Maahs, David, Professor of Pediatrics and, by courtesy, of Epidemiology and Population Health, appointed Lucile Salter Packard Professor of Pediatrics, effective October 5, 2021

Magaloni-Kerpel, Beatriz, Professor of Political Science and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, appointed Graham H. Stuart Professor of International Relations, effective October 5, 2021

Miller, Norman Grant, Professor of Medicine, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, appointed Henry J. Kaiser Jr. Professor II, effective October 5, 2021

Nicolson, Teresa, Professor of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery, appointed Edward C. and Amy H. Sewall Professor, effective October 5, 2021

Owen, Art, Professor of Statistics, appointed Max H. Stein Professor, effective October 5, 2021

Riskin, Jessica, Professor of History, appointed Frances and Charles Field Professor of History, effective October 5, 2021

Rosen, Michael J., Professor of Pediatrics, appointed Stanford University Endowed Professor for Pediatric IBD and Celiac Disease, effective October 5, 2021

Soundararajan, Kannan, Professor of Mathematics, appointed Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Professor of the School of Humanities and Sciences, effective October 5, 2021

Endowed directorship:

Jennings, Kathryne, Senior Lecturer in Music, appointed the Billie Bennett Achilles Director of Vocal Studies, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026

Administrative appointments:

Anderson, Lanier, Senior Associate Dean for the Humanities and Arts and J. E. Wallace Sterling Professor of the Humanities, also appointed Chair of Department of Philosophy, for the period September 1, 2022 through August 31, 2025

Billington, Sarah, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, also reappointed Chair of Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026

Chen, James, Jauch Professor and Professor of Chemical and Systems Biology, of Developmental Biology and of Chemistry, also reappointed Chair of Department of Chemical and Systems Biology, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026

Crimmins, Mark, Associate Professor of Philosophy, also appointed Chair of Department of Philosophy, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022

Fejer, Martin, J. G. Jackson and C. J. Wood Professor of Physics, also reappointed Chair of Department of Applied Physics, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022

Field, Christopher, Melvin and Joan Lane Professor of Interdisciplinary Environmental Studies, Professor of Earth System Science, of Biology and Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, also reappointed Director of the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022

Hadly, Elizabeth (Liz), Paul S. and Billie Achilles Professor in Environmental Biology, Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment and Professor, by courtesy, of Geological Sciences, also reappointed Director of Jasper Ridge Biological Preserve, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2023

Hamilton, James, Hearst Professor and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also reappointed Chair of Department of Communication, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024

Hanson, Thomas, Reliance-Dhirubhai Ambani Professor, also reappointed Chair of the Department of Anthropology, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024

Hawn, Mary, Arline and Pete Harman Professor and Professor of Medicine and, by courtesy, of Epidemiology and Population Health, also reappointed Chair of Department of Surgery, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2026

Jackson, Matthew, Eberle Professor of Economics and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also appointed Chair of Department of Economics, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022

Kozal, Michael, Professor of Medicine, also appointed Senior Associate Dean for Veterans Affairs, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026

Le, Quynh-Thu, Katharine Dexter McCormick and Stanley McCormick Memorial Professor and Professor, by courtesy, of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, also reappointed Chair of Department of Radiation Oncology, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026

Newsome, William, Harman Family Provostial Professor and Professor of Neurobiology and, by courtesy, of Psychology, also reappointed Director of the Wu Tsai Neuroscience Institute, for the period September 1, 2021 through February 28, 2022

Safran, Gabriella, Eva Chernov Lokey Professor of Jewish Studies and Professor, by courtesy, of German Studies and of Comparative Literature, also appointed Senior Associate Dean for Humanities and Arts, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024

Saller, Richard, Kleinheinz Family Professor of European Studies and Professor, by courtesy, of History, also appointed Chair of Department of Classics, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022

Sorensen, Jesper, Robert A. and Elizabeth R. Jeffe Professor in the Graduate School of Business and Professor, and by courtesy, of Sociology, also appointed Senior Associate Dean in the Graduate School of Business, effective September 1, 2021

Stankovic, Konstantina, Bertarelli Foundation Professor, also appointed Chair of Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, for the period June 15, 2021 through June 14, 2026

Taylor, Jonathan, Professor of Statistics, also appointed Chair of Department of Statistics, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024

Tchelepi, Hamdi, Professor of Energy Resources Engineering, also reappointed Chair of Department of Energy Resources Engineering, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022

Vuckovic, Jelena, Jensen Huang Professor of Global Leadership and Professor, by courtesy, of Applied Physics, appointed Chair of Department of Electrical Engineering, for the period August 1, 2021 through July 31, 2024