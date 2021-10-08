Report of the president: Academic Council Professoriate appointments
The following Academic Council Professoriate appointments, promotions and reappointments for the periods indicated were reviewed by the Advisory Board of the Academic Council on May 18, May 25, June 1, June 15, June 29, July 6, July 13, July 27, Aug. 10, Aug. 17 and Aug. 24, 2021, and were approved by the president. Please note that while all appointments below have been approved by the president, some candidates may not have accepted offers.
Appointments without limit of time:
Armstrong, Christopher, Professor of Accounting in the Graduate School of Business, effective July 1, 2022
Canes-Wrone, Brandice, Professor of Political Science and Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, effective September 1, 2022
Fisher, Phillip (Phil), Professor of Education, effective September 1, 2021
Lundberg, Emma, Associate Professor of Bioengineering and of Pathology, effective January 1, 2022
Martin, Lerone, Associate Professor of Religious Studies, effective January 1, 2022
Zhu, Xinwen, Professor of Mathematics, effective January 1, 2022
Appointment for a continuing term:
Henry, Peter, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and at the Hoover Institution, effective October 1, 2021
Promotions without limit of time:
Ablavsky, Gregory, Professor of Law, and by courtesy, of History, effective September 1, 2021
Chowdhury, Srabanti, Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering, effective September 1, 2021
Crum, Alia, Associate Professor of Psychology, effective September 1, 2021
Duchi, John, Associate Professor of Statistics and of Electrical Engineering, and by courtesy, of Computer Science, effective September 1, 2021
Fatahalian, Kayvon, Associate Professor of Computer Science, effective July 1, 2021
Garcia, Antero, Associate Professor of Education, effective September 1, 2021
Gardner, Justin, Associate Professor of Psychology, effective September 1, 2021
Looser, Diana, Associate Professor of Theater and Performance Studies, effective September 1, 2021
Mordecai, Erin, Associate Professor of Biology, effective September 1, 2021
Pan, Jennifer, Associate Professor of Communication, and by courtesy, of Political Science and of Sociology, effective September 1, 2021
Pratx, Guillem, Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology, effective July 1, 2021
Safavi-Naeini, Amir, Associate Professor of Applied Physics, effective September 1, 2021
Schwager, Max, Associate Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics, effective September 1, 2021
Tompkins, Lauren, Associate Professor of Physics, effective September 1, 2021
Wetzstein, Gordon, Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering, effective September 16, 2021
Wolfe, Mikael, Associate Professor of History, effective September 1, 2021
Zulman, Donna, Associate Professor of Medicine, effective August 1, 2021
Promotions for a continuing term:
Barrett, Clark, Professor (Research) of Computer Science, effective September 1, 2021, conterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects
Lit, Ira Professor (Teaching) of Education, effective September 1, 2021
Reappointment without limit of time:
Sugaya, Takuo, Associate Professor of Economics in the Graduate School of Business, effective July 1, 2021
Reappointment for a continuing term:
Stoner, Kathryn, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, effective October 1, 2021, and Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, for the period August 1, 2021 through September 30, 2026
Other appointments:
Bristol, Travis, Assistant Professor of Education, for the period September 1, 2022 through August 31, 2026
Carbin, Michael, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, for the period September 1, 2022 through August 31, 2026
Dresselhaus-Marais, Leora, Assistant Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2025
Edwards, Matthew, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering, for the period May 15, 2022 through May 14, 2026
Fenno, Lief, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2025
Garten, Matthias, Assistant Professor of Microbiology and Immunology and of Bioengineering, for the period March 1, 2022 through February 28, 2026
Jenkins, Destin, Assistant Professor of History, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2025
Koyejo, Oluwasanmi (Sanmi) Assistant Professor of Computer Science, for the period September 1, 2022 through August 31, 2026
Martinez, Nicole, Assistant Professor of Chemical and Systems Biology and of Developmental Biology, for the period January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2025
Mayalu, Michaëlle, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering, for the period March 15, 2022 through March 14, 2026
Park, Eujin, Assistant Professor of Education, for the period September 1, 2022 through August 31, 2026
Regalado, Pedro, Assistant Professor of History, for the period July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2026
Sakovsky, Maria, Assistant Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics for the period January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2025
Subramonyam, Hariharan (Hari), Assistant Professor (Research) of Education, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects , for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026
Wells-Oghoghomeh, Alexis, Assistant Professor of Religious Studies, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2025
White, Elliott, Assistant Professor of Earth System Science, for the period January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2025
Wilson, Earle, Assistant Professor of Earth System Science, for the period January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2025
Zhao, Ruike (Renee), Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2025
Other promotions:
Alizadeh, Arash, Professor of Medicine, effective June 16, 2021
Begenau, Juliane, Associate Professor of Finance in the Graduate School of Business, for the period August 1, 2021 through June 30, 2024
Brown, Bryan, Professor of Education, effective September 1, 2021
Galvez, Marisa, Professor of French and Italian in the Division of Literatures, Cultures and Languages, effective September 1, 2021
Habtezion, Aida, Professor of Medicine, effective August 1, 2021
Lepech, Michael, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, effective September 1, 2021
Li, Ruijiang, Associate Professor (Research) of Radiation Oncology, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects
Paulmurugan, Ramasamy, Professor (Research) of Radiology, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects
Wager, Stefan, Associate Professor of Operations, Information and Technology in the Graduate School of Business, for the period June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2024
Weintraub, Gabriel, Professor of Operations, Information and Technology in the Graduate School of Business, effective July 1, 2021
Zambrano, Diego, Associate Professor of Law, for the period August 1, 2021 through July 31, 2025
Other reappointments:
Chan, Charles, Assistant Professor of Surgery, for the period November 1, 2022 through October 31, 2025
Dubra, Alfredo, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, for the period September 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021
Lupić, Ivan, Assistant Professor of English, for the period September 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021
MacDonald, Erin, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering, for the period August 1, 2021 through October 31, 2024
Newman, Aaron, Assistant Professor of Biomedical Data Science, for the period August 1, 2022 through July 31, 2025
O’Connell, Lauren, Assistant Professor of Biology, for the period August 1, 2021 through July 31, 2024
Weinacht, Katja, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, for the period October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2024
University Medical Center Line Professoriate appointments
The following University Medical Line Professoriate appointments, promotions and reappointments for May, June, July and August 2021 were recommended by the provost to the president of the university and were approved by the president.
Appointments for a continuing term:
Kozal, Michael, Professor of Medicine, effective August 1, 2021
Simons Giardi, Laura, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, effective August 1, 2021
Promotions for a continuing term:
Durazzo, Timothy, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, effective October 1, 2021
Garner, Joseph, Professor of Comparative Medicine and, by courtesy, of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, effective September 1, 2021
Leppert, John, Professor of Urology, effective September 1, 2021
Schapira, Lidia, Professor of Medicine, effective June 16, 2021
Reappointments for a continuing term:
Frick, Steven, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, and by courtesy, of Pediatrics, effective August 1, 2021
Hood, Korey, Professor of Pediatrics and of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, effective September 1, 2021
Maahs, David, Professor of Pediatrics, effective June 16, 2021
Morris, Arden, Professor of Surgery, effective July 1, 2021
Tsui, Chi-Ho Ban, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, effective July 1, 2021
Other appointments:
Delitto, Daniel, Assistant Professor of Surgery, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2025
Han, Daniel, Assistant Professor of Urology, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2025
Lal, Rayhan, Assistant Professor of Medicine and of Pediatrics, for the period July 16, 2021 through July 15, 2025
Rosen, Michael J., Professor of Pediatrics, for the period August 16, 2021 through August 15, 2026
Smith, Melody, Assistant Professor of Medicine, for the period October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2025
Tse, Justin, Assistant Professor of Radiology, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2025
Other promotions:
Amanatullah, Derek, Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, for the period July 16, 2021 through July 15, 2026
Char, Danton, Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, for the period August 1, 2021 through July 30, 2026
Fox, Paige, Associate Professor of Surgery, for the period October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2026
Kamal, Robin, Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2026
Meyer, Everett, Associate Professor of Medicine and of Pediatrics, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026
Muffly, Lori, Associate Professor of Medicine, for the period October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2026
Pepper, Jon-Paul, Associate Professor of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, for the period October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2026
Pershing, Suzann, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, for the period October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2026
Santa Maria, Peter, Associate Professor of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, for the period October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2026
Other reappointments:
Agarwal-Hashmi, Rajni, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, for the period July 1, 2021 through October 31, 2021
Ahmad, Iram, Assistant Professor of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, and by courtesy, of Pediatrics, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 30, 2027
DeMartini, Wendy, Professor of Radiology, for the period September 1, 2021 through February 28, 2022
Jensen, Kristin, Associate Professor of Pathology, for the period September 1, 2021 through March 31, 2026
Knowlton, Lisa, Assistant Professor of Surgery, for the period February 1, 2022 through January 31, 2028
Santa Maria, Peter, Assistant Professor of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery for the period June 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021
Tabor, Holly, Assistant Professor of Medicine and, by courtesy, of Epidemiology and Population Health, for the period June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2026
Williams, Nolan, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period February 1, 2024 through January 31, 2025
Yang, Sun, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, for the period February 1, 2022 through January 31, 2023
Other appointments approved by the provost:
Forssell, Karin, Senior Lecturer in the Graduate School of Education, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026
Hayes, Aleta, Senior Lecturer in Theater and Performance Studies, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024
Jennings, Kathryne, Senior Lecturer in Music, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026
Other reappointment approved by the provost:
Mills, David, Professor of the Practice in Law, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026
Report items:
Admati, Anat, George G. C. Parker Professor in the Graduate School of Business, Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Economics, effective September 1, 2021
Aiken, Alex, Alcatel-Lucent Professor in Communications Networking and Professor of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, also reappointed Professor of Particle Physics and Astrophysics at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2026
Barnes, Christopher, Assistant Professor of Biology, change in appointment start date from September 1, 2021 to July 1, 2021 and in appointment end date from August 31, 2025 to June 30, 2025; also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Structural Biology, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2024
Barry, Michele, Drs. Ben and A. Jess Shenson Professor, Senior Associate Dean, Global Health, Director, Center for Innovation in Global Health, Professor of Medicine and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024
Baumer, Fiona, Assistant Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Pediatrics, for the period August 1, 2021 through March 15, 2025
Blevins, Nikolas, Larry and Sharon Malcolmson Professor in the School of Medicine, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Neurosurgery, effective May 1, 2021
Block, Barbara, Charles and Elizabeth Prothro Professor in Marine Sciences, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024
Boehm, Alexandria, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024
Bouland, Adam, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, change in start date from September 1, 2021 to July 1, 2021
Brandt, Adam, Associate Professor of Energy Resources Engineering, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2024
Callander, Steven, Herbert Hoover Professor of Public and Private Management and Professor, by courtesy, of Economics, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026
Cain, Bruce, Charles Louis Ducommun Professor in the School of Humanities and Sciences and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2021through August 31, 2024
Casciotti, Karen, Victoria and Roger Sant Director of Earth Systems Program, Associate Professor of Earth System Science, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024
Chamberlain, Lisa, Professor of Pediatrics, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Education, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 30, 2026
Chinthrajah, Rebecca, Associate Professor of Medicine, also appointed Professor of Pediatrics, for the period June 1, 2021 through November 30, 2025
Coleman, Todd, Associate Professor of Bioengineering, also appointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Electrical Engineering, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2026
Demirci, Utkan, Professor of Radiology, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Electrical Engineering, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2026
Devereaux, Thomas, Professor of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, and of Materials Science and Engineering, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2024
Diaz-Cayeros, Alberto, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024
Do, Huy, Professor of Radiology and by courtesy, of Neurosurgery, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, effective June 1, 2021
Eberhardt, Jennifer, Morris M. Doyle Centennial Professor, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Law, for the period September 1, 2019 through August 31, 2024 [correction]
Edelstein, Dan, William H. Bonsall Professor in French and Professor, by courtesy, of History, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, for the period May 11, 2021 through August 31, 2026
El-Gamal, Abbas, Hitachi America Professor in the School of Engineering, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2024
Ermon, Stefano, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, also reappointed Center Fellow, by courtesy, at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2021 through January 25, 2022
Ewing, Rodney, Frank Stanton Professor in Nuclear Security and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2022
Fan, Shanhui, Director, Edward L. Ginzton Laboratory, Professor of Electrical Engineering, Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Applied Physics, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023 [correction]
Fearon, James, Theodore and Frances Geballe Professor in the School of Humanities and Sciences, Professor, by courtesy, of Economics, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026
Fendorf, Scott, Terry Huffington Professor and Senior Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024
Field, Christopher, Melvin and Joan Lane Professor for Interdisciplinary Environmental Studies, Director, Woods Institute for the Environment, Professor of Earth System Science and of Biology, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2024
Fox, Emily, Professor of Statistics and, by courtesy, of Computer Science, change in appointment start date from September 1, 2021 to August 1, 2021; also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Computer Science, for the period September 1, 2021 through March 31, 2024
Frick, Steven, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Pediatrics, for the period August 1, 2021 through July 31, 2026
Fukuyama, Yoshihiro, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, also reappointed, Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, for the period October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2026
Gelfand, Michelle, John H. Scully Professor of International Business Studies, also appointed, Professor, by courtesy, of Psychology, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026
Goldhaber-Gordon, David, Professor of Physics, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Applied Physics, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023 [correction]
Greenleaf, William, Associate Professor of Genetics, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Applied Physics, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023 [correction]
Guestrin, Carlos, Professor of Computer Science, change in start date from July 1, 2021 to August 1, 2021
Hadly, Liz, Paul S. and Billie Achilles Professor of Environmental Biology, Professor, by courtesy, of Geological Sciences, and Director of Jasper Ridge Biological Preserve, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024
Heinz, Tony, Professor of Applied Physics and of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Electrical Engineering, for the period June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2026
Huang, Ngan, Assistant Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Chemical Engineering, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2022
Hwang, Harold, Director, Stanford Institute for Materials and Energy Sciences, Professor of Applied Physics and of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2024
Icard, Tomas, Associate Professor of Philosophy, also reappointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Computer Science, for the period September 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022
Jha, Saumitra, Associate Professor of Political Economy at the Graduate School of Business, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, and Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Economics, also reappointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026
Kahl, Colin, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026
Kao, Chi-Chang, Director of SLAC and Professor of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2024
Karunadasa, Hemamala, Associate Professor of Chemistry, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2024
Kennedy, Monroe, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Computer Science, for the period April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022
Kling, Matthias, Professor of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, change of appointment start date from August 1, 2021 to November 1, 2021
Knowles, Julia, Assistant Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Pediatrics, for the period August 1, 2021 through July 15, 2025
Koseff, Jeff, William Alden Campbell and Martha Campbell Professor in the School of Engineering, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024
Linderman, Scott, Assistant Professor of Statistics and, by courtesy, of Computer Science, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Electrical Engineering, for the period June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2024
Leonard, Mary, Arline and Pete Harman Professor and Professor of Medicine, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Epidemiology and Population Health, for the period October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2026
Lim, Michael, Professor of Neurosurgery and, by courtesy, of Radiation Oncology and of Medicine, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, effective June 1, 2021
Luby, Stephen, Professor of Medicine and Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute and at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Epidemiology and Population Health, for the period October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2026
Makower, Joshua, Boston Scientific Applied Biomedical Engineering Professor, also reappointed Professor of Bioengineering, effective August 1, 2021
McFaul, Mike, Director of Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, Ken Olivier and Angela Nomellini Professor of International Studies and Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and at the Freeman Spogli Institute, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024
McIntyre, Paul, Rick and Melinda Reed Professor in the School of Engineering and Professor of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2024
Miller, David, W. M. Keck Foundation Professor of Electrical Engineering and Professor, by courtesy, of Applied Physics, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Applied Physics, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023 [correction]
Moerner, William, Harry S. Mosher Professor, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Applied Physics, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023 [correction]
Myung, David, Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology, also reappointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Chemical Engineering, for the period June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2022
Owen, Scott, Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Neurobiology, for the period July 1, 2021 through May 1, 2025
Persily, Nathaniel, James B. McClatchy Professor, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and Professor, by courtesy, of Communication, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026
Reeves, Byron, Paul C. Edwards Professor of Communication and Professor, by courtesy, of Education, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2024
Reimer, Richard, Associate Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, also reappointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Molecular and Cellular Physiology, for the period June 1, 2021 through November 30, 2023
Rivas-Davila, Juan, Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2024
Schulman, Kevin, Professor of Medicine, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Economics at the Graduate School of Business, for the period June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2024
Sharaf, Naima, Assistant Professor of Biology, change in appointment start date from September 1, 2021 to July 1, 2021 and change in end date from August 31, 2025 to June 30, 2025; also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Structural Biology, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2024
Shaw, Gary, NICU Nurses Professor and Professor (Research) by courtesy, of Obstetrics and Gynecology, also reappointed Professor (Research) by courtesy, of Epidemiology and Population Health, for the period October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2026
Sheshadri, Aditi, Assistant Professor of Earth System Science, by courtesy, of Geophysics, also reappointed Center Fellow, by courtesy, at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022
Shotts, Kenneth, David S. and Anne M. Barlow Professor in the Graduate School of Business, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026
Sivas, Deborah, Luke W. Cole Professor of Environmental Law, Director of the Stanford Environmental Law Clinic, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024
Spiess, Jan, Assistant Professor of Operations, Information and Technology at the Graduate School of Business and Center Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Economics, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2023
Stankovic, Konstantina, Bertarelli Foundation Professor, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Neurosurgery, effective June 15, 2021
Sutton, Robert, Professor of Management Science and Engineering, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Organizational Behavior in the Graduate School of Business, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026
Sweeney, James, Professor of Management Science and Engineering, Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research and, by courtesy, at the Hoover Institution, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2024
Thompson, Barton, Robert E. Paradise Professor in Natural Resources Law, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024
Urban, Alex, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, also reappointed Professor of Genetics, for the period June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2026
Veeravagu, Anand, Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Orthopaedic Surgery, for the period July 1, 2021 through September 30, 2026
Vitercik, Ellen, Assistant Professor of Management Sciences and Engineering, change in appointment start date from September 1, 2021 to September 1, 2022 and in appointment end date from August 30, 2025 to August 30, 2026
Vuckovic, Jelena, Jensen Huang Professor of Global Leadership, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Applied Physics, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023
Watermark, Max, Professor of Radiology, and, by courtesy, of Neurology and of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Neurosurgery, effective March 1, 2020 [correction]
Walter, Andrew, Denise O’Leary and Kent Thiry Professor and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, for the period October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2026
Wenar, Leif, Olive H. Palmer Professor of the Humanities and Professor, by courtesy, of Law and of Political Science, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024
Weyant, John, Professor (Research) of Management Science and Engineering, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2024
Witte, John, Professor of Epidemiology and Population Health and of Biomedical Data Science, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Genetics, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2024
Wolak, Frank, Holbrook Working Professor in Commodity Price Studies and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute and at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period May 1, 2021 to April 30, 2024
Yeatman, Jason, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and of Education, also appointed Assistant Professor of Psychology, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023
Zheng, Xiaolin, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2024
Zegart, Amy, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and at the Hoover Institution, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026
Faculty emeriti titles:
Arvin, Ann M., Lucile Salter Packard Professor of Pediatrics and Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, Emerita, effective August 31, 2021
Bass, Dorsey, Associate Professor of Pediatrics (Gastroenterology), Emeritus, effective October 31, 2021
Block, Steven M., The Stanford W. Ascherman, M.D. Professor and Professor of Applied Physics and of Biology, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2021
Brodsky, Jay B., Professor (Clinical) of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2021
Cantwell, Brian J., Edward C. Wells Professor in the School of Engineering and Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Emeritus, effective June 30, 2021
Castle, Terry, Walter A. Haas Professor of the Humanities, Emerita, effective September 15, 2021
Donaldson, Sarah S., Catharine and Howard Avery Professor in the School of Medicine, Emerita, effective August 31, 2021
Efron, Bradley, Max H. Stein Professor and Professor of Statistics and of Biomedical Data Science, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2021
Frank, Curtis W., W. M. Keck, Sr. Professor in Engineering, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2021
Freedman, Estelle, Edgar E. Robinson Professor of United States History, Emerita, effective August 31, 2021
Gilligan, Thomas W., Director of the Hoover Institution and Senior Fellow, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2021
Gordon, Robert W., Professor of Law, Emeritus, effective June 30, 2021
Hodder, Ian R., Dunlevie Family Professor, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2021
Jeffrey, R. Brooke, Professor of Radiology (Body Imaging), Emeritus, effective June 30, 2021
Jeffrey, Stefanie, John and Marva Warnock Professor, Emerita, effective August 31, 2021
Kiparsky, Paul V., Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Professor in the School of Humanities and Sciences, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2021
Krasner, Stephen D., Graham H. Stuart Professor of International Relations and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and at the Hoover Institution, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2021
Longino, Helen E., Clarence Irving Lewis Professor of Philosophy, Emerita, effective August 31, 2021
Lyons, David M., Professor (Research) of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences (General Psychiatry and Psychology-Adult), Emeritus, effective July 1, 2021
Matin, A. C., Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, Emeritus, effective June 30, 2021
Miller, D. Craig, Thelma and Henry Doelger Professor of Cardiovascular Surgery, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2021
Oyer, Philip E., Roy B. Cohn-Theodore A. Falasco Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2021
Raisian, John, Hoover Senior Fellow, Emeritus, effective July 29, 2021
Ross, Janice L., Professor (Teaching) of Theater and Performance Studies, Emerita, effective August 31, 2021
Sibley, Richard K., Professor of Pathology, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2021
Sikic, Branimir I., Professor of Medicine (Oncology), Emeritus, effective August 31, 2021
Smith–Coggins, Rebecca, Professor (Teaching) of Emergency Medicine, Emerita, effective August 6, 2021
Stephens, Susan A., Sara Hart Kimball Professor of the Humanities, Emerita, effective August 31, 2021
Stipek Mudd, Deborah, Judy Koch Professor of Education, Emerita, effective August 30, 2021
Valdes, Guadalupe M., Bonnie Katz Tenenbaum Professor of Education, Emerita, effective August 31, 2021
Wine, Jeffrey J., Benjamin Scott Crocker Professor of Human Biology, effective August 31, 2021
Faculty emeriti recalls:
Agras, William S., Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Emeritus, for the period August 1, 2021 through July 31, 2022
Amylon, Michael D., Professor of Pediatrics (Hematology/Oncology) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emeritus, for the period October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022
Andersen, Hans C., David Mulvane Ehrsam and Edward Curtis Franklin Professor in Chemistry, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021
Ariagno, Ronald L., Professor (Clinical) of Pediatrics, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022
Barsh, Gregory S., Professor of Genetics and of Pediatrics, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022
Barth, Mary E., Joan E. Horngren Professor of Accounting, Emerita, for the period September 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021
Bergman, David A., Associate Professor of Pediatrics (General Pediatrics) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022
Block, Steven M., The Stanford W. Ascherman, M.D. Professor and Professor of Applied Physics and of Biology, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022
Blumenthal, Paul D., Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology (Gynecology-Family Planning) at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emeritus, for the period September 19, 2021 through September 18, 2022
Brest, Paul, Professor of Law, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022
Brown, Jr., Gordon E., Dorrell William Kirby Professor of Geology in the School of Earth Sciences, Emeritus, for the period September 15, 2021 through December 31, 2022
Carson, Clayborne, Martin Luther King, Jr. Centennial Professor, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022
Casper, Gerhard, President, Emeritus, Peter and Helen Bing Professor in Undergrad Education, Professor of Law, Emeritus and Senior Fellow at FSI, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022
Casper, Regina, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Emerita, for the period October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022
Castle, Terry, Walter A. Haas Professor of the Humanities, Emerita, for the period September 16, 2021 through September 15, 2023
Cioffi, John M., Hitachi America Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022
Dekker, Cornelia L., Professor (Research) of Pediatrics (Infectious Diseases), Emerita, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022
Fernald, Anne, Josephine Knotts Knowles Professor of Human Biology, Emerita, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022
Fraser-Smith, Antony C., Professor (Research) of Electrical Engineering and of Geophysics, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022
Gallagher Thompson, Dolores, Professor (Research) of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science (Public Mental Health and Population Sciences), Emerita, for the period August 6, 2021 through August 5, 2022
Girod, Sabine C., Professor of Surgery (Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery) at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emerita, for the period July 16, 2021 to July 15, 2022
Gordon, Robert W., Professor of Law, Emeritus, for the period July 1, 2021 through Jun 30, 2022
Holloway, David J., Raymond A. Spruance Professor of International History, Professor of Political Science and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022
Inan, Umran S., Professor of Electrical Engineering, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022
Jeffrey, Stefanie, John and Marva Warnock Professor, Emerita, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2023
Joss, Robert L., Philip H. Knight Professor, Emeritus, and Former Dean of the Graduate School of Business, for the period September 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022
Kailath, Thomas, Hitachi America Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022
Kennedy, David M., Donald J. McLachlan Professor of History, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022
Khuri-Yakub, Butrus T., Professor (Research) of Electrical Engineering, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022
Koran, Lorrin M., Professor (Clinical) of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Emeritus, for the period August 8, 2021 through August 7, 2022
Kovacs, Gregory T., Professor of Electrical Engineering, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2021
Kreps, David M., Adams Distinguished Professor of Management at the Graduate School of Business, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022
Liang, David H., Professor of Medicine (Cardiovascular) at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emeritus, for the period October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022
Lindau, Evert I., Professor of Electrical Engineering (Research), Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022
Litt, Iris F., Marron and Mary Elizabeth Kendrick Professor in Pediatrics, Emerita, for the period September 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021
Liu,Tai-Ping, Professor of Mathematics, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022
Lyons, David M., Professor (Research) of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences (General Psychiatry and Psychology-Adult), Emeritus, for the period July 2, 2021 through July 1, 2023
Moss, Richard B., Professor of Pediatrics at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emeritus, for the period August 1, 2021 through July 31, 2022
Murphy, Jr., Daniel J., Professor of Pediatrics (Cardiology), Emeritus, for the period July 7, 2021 through July 6, 2022
Oakes, David D., Professor of Surgery at the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022
Osborne, Jonathan F., Kamalachari Professor of Science Education, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022
Parker, George G. C., Dean Witter Distinguished Professor of Finance, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022
Parkinson, Bradford W., Edward C. Wells Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022
Plank, David N., Professor (Research) of Education, Emeritus, for the period September 9, 2021 through September 8, 2022
Popp, Richard L., Professor of Medicine (Cardiovascular Medicine), Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022
Raisian, John, Hoover Senior Fellow, Emeritus, for the period July 30, 2021 through July 29, 2022
Reichelstein, Stefan J., William R. Timken Professor in the Graduate School of Business, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022
Robertson, Channing R., Ruth G. and William K. Bowes Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021
Ross, Janice L., Professor (Teaching) of Theater and Performance Studies, Emerita, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022
Salisbury, J. Kenneth, Professor (Research) of Computer Science and of Surgery (Anatomy), Emeritus, for the period October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022
Smith-Coggins, Rebecca, Professor (Teaching) of Emergency Medicine, Emerita, for the period August 7, 2021 through August 6, 2023
Sommer, Barbara R., Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emerita, for the period July 1, 2021 through May 1, 2022
Steele, Claude M., Lucie Stern Professor in the Social Sciences, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022
Stipek Mudd, Deborah, Judy Koch Professor of Education, Emerita, for the period August 31, 2021 through August 30, 2022
Street, Robert L., William Alden and Martha Campbell Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022
Switzer, Paul, Professor of Statistics and of Environmental Earth System Science, Emeritus, for the period September 16, 2021 through December 15, 2021
Valdes, Guadalupe M., Bonnie Katz Tenenbaum Professor in Education, Emerita, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022
Wilson, Darrell M., Professor of Pediatrics (Endocrinology) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emeritus, for the period November 2, 2021 through November 1, 2022
Wilson, Robert, The Adams Distinguished Professor in Management in the Graduate School of Business, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022
Wright, Gavin, William Robertson Coe Professor in American Economic History, Emeritus, for the period September 16, 2021 through December 16, 2021
Staff emeriti titles:
Barrett, Lydia, Business Operations Manager in Business Affairs, Emerita, effective October 1, 2021
Blank, Peter, Photography Curator in University Libraries, Emeritus, effective July 1, 2021
Chesley, Katherine, Deputy Director and Managing Editor, News Service, Emerita, effective September 1, 2021
Duperrault, Jane, Director of Finance and Administration in Anesthesia, Emerita, effective July 1, 2021
Goldberg, Wendy, Advanced Lecturer in Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education, Emerita, effective September 1, 2021
Halevi, Estelle, Director of the Bing Overseas Studies Program in Paris, Emerita, effective September 1, 2021
Kamal, Lilian, Associate Director of Administration and Finance in the Graduate School of Education, Emerita, effective July 1, 2021
Karlin-Neumann, Patricia, Senior Associate for Religious and Spiritual Life, Emerita, effective November 1, 2021
Kramer, Anthony, Facilities Coordinator in the School of Humanities & Sciences, Emeritus, effective September 1, 2021
Lerner, Heidi, Hebraica and Judaica Metadata Librarian, Emerita, effective July 1, 2021
Scott, Eve, Director of Finance and Operations in Philosophy, Emerita, effective June 1, 2021
Spielman, Susan, Senior Director, Programs Projects in Radiology, Emerita, effective September 1, 2021
Report matters
Endowed professorships:
Alizadeh, Arash A., Professor of Medicine, appointed Moghadam Family Professor, effective October 5, 2021
Attardi, Laura, Professor of Radiation Oncology, appointed Catharine and Howard Avery Professor of the School of Medicine, effective October 5, 2021
Bateman, Brian, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, appointed Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine Professor, effective October 5, 2021
Billington, Sarah, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, appointed UPS Foundation Professor, effective October 5, 2021
De Pierris, Graciela, Professor of Philosophy, appointed Clarence Irving Lewis Professor of Philosophy, effective October 5, 2021
Dupas, Pascaline, Professor of Economics and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, appointed Kleinheinz Family Professor of International Studies, effective October 5, 2021
Fan, Shanhui, Director of Edward L. Ginzton Laboratory, Professor of Electrical Engineering,
Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, and by courtesy, of Applied Physics, appointed Joseph and Hon Mai Goodman Professor of the School of Engineering, effective October 5, 2021
Freeman Engstrom, David, Associate Dean for Strategic Planning and Professor of Law, appointed LSVF Professor of Law, effective October 5, 2021
Glenn, Jeffrey S., Professor of Medicine and of Microbiology and Immunology, appointed Joseph D. Grant Professor II, effective October 5, 2021
Harris, Odette, Professor of Neurosurgery, appointed Paralyzed Veterans of America Professor of Spinal Cord Injury Medicine, effective October 5, 2021
Jakovljević, Branislav, Professor of Theater and Performance Studies, appointed Sara Hart Kimball Professor of the Humanities, effective October 5, 2021
Kallosh, Renata, Professor of Physics, and by courtesy, of Mathematics, appointed Stanford W. Ascherman, M.D. Professor, effective October 5, 2021
Lele, Sanjiva, Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics, appointed Edward C. Wells Professor of the School of Engineering, effective October 5, 2021
Maahs, David, Professor of Pediatrics and, by courtesy, of Epidemiology and Population Health, appointed Lucile Salter Packard Professor of Pediatrics, effective October 5, 2021
Magaloni-Kerpel, Beatriz, Professor of Political Science and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, appointed Graham H. Stuart Professor of International Relations, effective October 5, 2021
Miller, Norman Grant, Professor of Medicine, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, appointed Henry J. Kaiser Jr. Professor II, effective October 5, 2021
Nicolson, Teresa, Professor of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery, appointed Edward C. and Amy H. Sewall Professor, effective October 5, 2021
Owen, Art, Professor of Statistics, appointed Max H. Stein Professor, effective October 5, 2021
Riskin, Jessica, Professor of History, appointed Frances and Charles Field Professor of History, effective October 5, 2021
Rosen, Michael J., Professor of Pediatrics, appointed Stanford University Endowed Professor for Pediatric IBD and Celiac Disease, effective October 5, 2021
Soundararajan, Kannan, Professor of Mathematics, appointed Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Professor of the School of Humanities and Sciences, effective October 5, 2021
Endowed directorship:
Jennings, Kathryne, Senior Lecturer in Music, appointed the Billie Bennett Achilles Director of Vocal Studies, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026
Administrative appointments:
Anderson, Lanier, Senior Associate Dean for the Humanities and Arts and J. E. Wallace Sterling Professor of the Humanities, also appointed Chair of Department of Philosophy, for the period September 1, 2022 through August 31, 2025
Billington, Sarah, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, also reappointed Chair of Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026
Chen, James, Jauch Professor and Professor of Chemical and Systems Biology, of Developmental Biology and of Chemistry, also reappointed Chair of Department of Chemical and Systems Biology, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026
Crimmins, Mark, Associate Professor of Philosophy, also appointed Chair of Department of Philosophy, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022
Fejer, Martin, J. G. Jackson and C. J. Wood Professor of Physics, also reappointed Chair of Department of Applied Physics, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022
Field, Christopher, Melvin and Joan Lane Professor of Interdisciplinary Environmental Studies, Professor of Earth System Science, of Biology and Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, also reappointed Director of the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022
Hadly, Elizabeth (Liz), Paul S. and Billie Achilles Professor in Environmental Biology, Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment and Professor, by courtesy, of Geological Sciences, also reappointed Director of Jasper Ridge Biological Preserve, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2023
Hamilton, James, Hearst Professor and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also reappointed Chair of Department of Communication, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024
Hanson, Thomas, Reliance-Dhirubhai Ambani Professor, also reappointed Chair of the Department of Anthropology, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024
Hawn, Mary, Arline and Pete Harman Professor and Professor of Medicine and, by courtesy, of Epidemiology and Population Health, also reappointed Chair of Department of Surgery, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2026
Jackson, Matthew, Eberle Professor of Economics and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also appointed Chair of Department of Economics, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022
Kozal, Michael, Professor of Medicine, also appointed Senior Associate Dean for Veterans Affairs, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026
Le, Quynh-Thu, Katharine Dexter McCormick and Stanley McCormick Memorial Professor and Professor, by courtesy, of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, also reappointed Chair of Department of Radiation Oncology, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026
Newsome, William, Harman Family Provostial Professor and Professor of Neurobiology and, by courtesy, of Psychology, also reappointed Director of the Wu Tsai Neuroscience Institute, for the period September 1, 2021 through February 28, 2022
Safran, Gabriella, Eva Chernov Lokey Professor of Jewish Studies and Professor, by courtesy, of German Studies and of Comparative Literature, also appointed Senior Associate Dean for Humanities and Arts, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024
Saller, Richard, Kleinheinz Family Professor of European Studies and Professor, by courtesy, of History, also appointed Chair of Department of Classics, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022
Sorensen, Jesper, Robert A. and Elizabeth R. Jeffe Professor in the Graduate School of Business and Professor, and by courtesy, of Sociology, also appointed Senior Associate Dean in the Graduate School of Business, effective September 1, 2021
Stankovic, Konstantina, Bertarelli Foundation Professor, also appointed Chair of Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, for the period June 15, 2021 through June 14, 2026
Taylor, Jonathan, Professor of Statistics, also appointed Chair of Department of Statistics, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024
Tchelepi, Hamdi, Professor of Energy Resources Engineering, also reappointed Chair of Department of Energy Resources Engineering, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022
Vuckovic, Jelena, Jensen Huang Professor of Global Leadership and Professor, by courtesy, of Applied Physics, appointed Chair of Department of Electrical Engineering, for the period August 1, 2021 through July 31, 2024