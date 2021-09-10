President’s Award for Public Service and Civic Engagement will honor alumni

Stanford has created a new university award – the President’s Award for Public Service and Civic Engagement – to honor alumni who have positively and sustainably changed the trajectory of people’s lives in their communities and in the world.

The new award will annually recognize two alumni who are addressing current social and environmental issues, contributing to an engaged citizenry, strengthening democratic values and civic responsibility and/or contributing to the greater good of society.

A recipient will be selected in each of two categories: lifetime achievement and emerging service leadership. Stanford invites the university community to nominate living alumni, from recent graduates to those with established careers in public service.

Award recipients will exemplify Stanford’s mission and values and demonstrate a commitment to learning, social responsibility and ethical and effective service.

President Marc Tessier-Lavigne will present the inaugural Public Service and Civic Engagement awards at the June 2022 Commencement Ceremony.

The award will join other university awards conferred during Commencement honoring faculty, students and staff, including the Kenneth M. Cuthbertson Award for Exceptional Service, the Lloyd W. Dinkelspiel Awards for Exceptional Contributions to Undergraduate Education and the Walter J. Gores Faculty Awards for Excellence in Teaching.

The Office of the President partnered with the Haas Center for Public Service and the Stanford Alumni Association to create the new award. A committee of faculty and alumni will select the recipients.

Nominations will be accepted through Nov. 22. Information about the award, along with the nomination form, is available on the Hass Center’s website.