StanfordVotes releases Ultimate Sept. 14 CA Recall Election Guide

A non-partisan student group dedicated to increasing voter turnout among Stanford students has released “The Ultimate Sept. 14 CA Recall Election Guide” to help voters understand the ballot and cast their votes.

StanfordVotes helps students to register to vote, check their registration status, receive absentee ballots and get information about candidates and issues. This fall, Emily Handsel, a sophomore and co-director of StanfordVotes, hopes students will turn to the website for information about the upcoming recall election.

Here’s a look at what StanfordVotes’ recall election guide offers What’s on the ballot? Voters will be asked if they would like to remove the current governor of California, Gavin Newsom, from office. Voters check “yes” or “no.” Regardless of how they vote on the first question, voters may also choose from a list of 46 candidates to replace Newsom should he be recalled. In this case, the alternative candidate with the plurality of votes will be in office for 12 months and a new election for governor will take place in November 2022. How can I vote? Mail-in ballot All California voters will receive a mail-in ballot sent to their registered mailing address in August. If this is your home address, return the ballot before coming to campus.

Make sure your ballot is postmarked by Sept.14 or delivered in-person to a secure ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on Sept. 14.

Track your ballot here:

https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/ ​In-Person In-person polling sites will open for early voting on Sept. 4.

Find your local polling place here!

Find the nearest ballot drop boxes and early voting sites here. StanfordVotes emphasizes that Tresidder Memorial Union will not be a polling place for the recall election.

“Recall elections are particularly confusing for younger voters because we haven’t experienced one yet,” she said. “We wanted to make those instructions easy to understand, especially given there is so much misinformation on social media about the recall.”

The website provides links to 10 ballot information websites, including BallotReady, which aggregates content from candidates’ websites, social media, press, endorsers and board of elections for comprehensive, nonpartisan information about candidates and referendums.

There’s also a link to TurboVote, an online voter registration service Stanford has partnered with to help students vote in every local, state and national election.

“The already-difficult processes of registering to vote and casting a ballot can be made even more complex for college students, many of whom are first-time voters and living away from home,” said Cameron Lange, co-director of StanfordVotes. “Emily and I hope that the website can serve as a one-stop-shop for voting resources and information to minimize confusion and promote civic engagement within the Stanford community.”

To increase the reach of their registration drive, StanfordVotes invites everyone to download one of its colorful Zoom backgrounds from its website. Each one is illustrated with a stylized palm tree, including three images with “My Superpower is Voting” mottos.

StanfordVotes is always looking for more members who are passionate about civic engagement. Interested students should DM the group on Twitter at @stanfordvotes or fill out the online form on the website to be contacted by a member of the team.