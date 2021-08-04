The summer exhibition was organized by Elizabeth Kathleen Mitchell, interim co-director of the Cantor and the Burton and Deedee McMurtry Curator. “Anchored by landmark works from our neighbor the Anderson Collection, this grouping explores the power of abstraction to invite the viewer closer for an intimate confrontation, or to create an environment capable of overwhelming our field of vision,” she says.

The five Anderson Collection works are on view in the Marie Stauffer Sigall Gallery at the Cantor through Aug. 15. After that they will return home to the Anderson, where they will be reinstalled with the permanent collection in time for the museum’s reopening on Sept. 22. Two special exhibitions will also be on view when the museum reopens: Eamon Ore-Giron: Non Plus Ultra and Sam Richardson: Islands, Ice, and Sand.