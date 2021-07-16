Stanford statement on DACA trial court decision

A federal judge in Texas on Friday, July 16, issued a ruling that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program is unlawful. The decision is likely to be appealed to higher courts, and it does not immediately affect individuals who currently have DACA status. However, the decision blocked the federal government’s approval of new DACA applications and renewals, although those who meet the requirements may still submit applications.

“Stanford continues to stand in firm support of our DACA community,” said Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne. “We continue to advocate, as we have for years, for a legislative solution that supports our nation’s DACA recipients and undocumented youth. We also are concerned for students who may have questions or concerns based on this latest court decision, and our university resources stand ready to assist and support them.”

Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked an effort to bring an end to the DACA program, saying the U.S. Department of Homeland Security had provided insufficient justification for doing so. However, the Supreme Court did not rule on the merits of DACA itself. Read the university’s statement on that decision.

Support resources at Stanford are available on the undocumented.stanford.edu website. Any students needing assistance connecting with support resources related to DACA or undocumented status may contact Dean of Students Mona Hicks at (650) 723-2733 or deanofstudents@stanford.edu. Background on the university’s advocacy efforts is available at https://undocumented.stanford.edu/university-statements/.