Report of the president: Academic Council Professoriate appointments

Appointments without limit of time:

Bateman, Brian, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, effective October 15, 2021

Promotions without limit of time:

Gill, Denise, Associate Professor of Music, effective September 1, 2021

Langer-Osuna, Jennifer, Associate Professor of Education, effective July 1, 2021

Lassiter, Dan, Associate Professor of Linguistics, effective September 1, 2021

Morten, Melanie, Associate Professor of Economics, effective July 1, 2021

Urban, Alexander (Alex), Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and of Genetics, effective June 1, 2021

Valentine, Melissa, Associate Professor of Management Science and Engineering, effective June 1, 2021

Other appointments:

Dworczak, Piotr, Assistant Professor of Economics, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 31, 2025

Hernandez-Lopez, Rogelio, Assistant Professor of Bioengineering and of Genetics, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2025

Kumar, Maya, Assistant Professor (Research) of Pediatrics for the period May 16, 2021 through May 15, 2025, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Reese, Elizabeth, Assistant Professor of Law, for the period June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2025

Thiam, Hawa Racine, Assistant Professor of Bioengineering, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2025

Other promotions:

Diamond, Rebecca, Professor of Economics in the Graduate School of Business, effective July 1, 2021

Halevy, Nir, Professor of Organizational Behavior in the Graduate School of Business, effective August 1, 2021

Liao, Joseph C., Professor of Urology, effective May 16, 2021

Vondrak, Jan, Professor of Mathematics, effective September 1, 2021

Other reappointments:

Mormino, Elizabeth, Assistant Professor (Research) of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, for the period January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2024, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Roberts, Steven, Assistant Professor of Psychology, for the period July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2025

Zuchero, Bradley, Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2023

Medical Center Line Professoriate appointments:

The following Medical Center Line Professoriate appointments, promotions and reappointments for March and April 2021 were recommended by the Provost to the President of the University and were approved by the President.

Appointment for a continuing term:

Makower, Joshua, Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective August 1, 2021

Promotions for a continuing term:

Aye, Tandy, Professor of Pediatrics at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, and by courtesy, of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, effective June 1, 2021

Butwick, Alex, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective April 1, 2021

Lembke, Anna, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective April 1, 2021

Liao, Y. Joyce, Professor of Ophthalmology and of Neurology and Neurological Sciences at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective April 1, 2021

Miklos, David, Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective April 1, 2021

Reappointments for a continuing term:

Troxell, Megan, Professor of Pathology at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective May 16, 2021

Other appointments:

Baumer, Fiona, Assistant Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period May 16, 2021 through May 15, 2025

Caswell-Jin, Jennifer, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2025

Fischer, Adina, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2025

Klarin, Derek, Assistant Professor of Surgery at the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Healthcare System, for the period August 29, 2021 through August 28, 2025

Knowles, Juliet, Assistant Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period May 16, 2021 through May 15, 2025

Kurtz, David, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2025

Osilla, Karen, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2026

Sellers, Zachary, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, for the period April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2025

Sheckter, Clifford, Assistant Professor of Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2025

Shinozaki, Gen, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2026

Other promotion:

Howitt, Brook, Associate Professor of Pathology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2026

Other reappointment:

Vorhies, John, Assistant Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2027

Report items:

Adams, Alyce, Stanford Medicine Innovation Professor and Professor of Epidemiology and Population Health and of Medicine, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Pediatrics, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2026

Appel, Eric, Assistant Professor of Materials Science and Engineering and Center Fellow, by courtesy, at the Woods Institute for the Environment, also reappointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Pediatrics, for the period March 1, 2020 through Feb 29, 2024 [correction]

Beachy, Phillip, Ernest and Amelia Gallo Professor in the School of Medicine, Professor of Urology, and by courtesy, of Chemical and Systems Biology, also reappointed Professor of Developmental Biology, for the period June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2026

Bent, Stacey, Vice Provost for Graduate Education and Postdoctoral Affairs, Jagdeep and Roshni Singh Professor in the School of Engineering, and Professor, by courtesy, of Materials Science and Engineering, of Electrical Engineering and of Chemistry, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2024

Cegeleski, Lynette, Associate Professor of Chemistry, also appointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Chemical Engineering, for the period April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2024

Colevas, Alexander, Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, and by courtesy, of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Radiation Oncology, effective May 1, 2021

DeSimone, Joseph, Sanjiv Sam Gambhir Professor of Translational Medicine, Professor of Chemical Engineering and, by courtesy, of Operations, Information and Technology in the Graduate School of Business, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Chemistry, for the period April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2026

Dionne, Jennifer, Senior Associate Vice Provost for Research Platforms, Associate Professor of Materials Science and Engineering and, by courtesy, of Radiology, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2024

Fischer, Martin, Kumagai Professor in the School of Engineering, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2024

Galvez, Marisa, Associate Professor of French and Italian and, by courtesy, of German Studies, also appointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Comparative Literature, effective May 1, 2021

Ghanouni, Pejman, Associate Professor of Radiology at the Stanford University Medical Center and, by courtesy, of Neurosurgery, also reappointed Associate Professor of Urology, for the period December 15, 2020 through December 14, 2025, and appointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Obstetrics and Gynecology, for the period March 1, 2021 through December 14, 2025

Goulder, Lawrence, Shuzo Nishihara Professor in Environmental and Resource Economics and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2024

Greif, Mark, Associate Professor of English, also appointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Comparative Literature, effective May 1, 2021

Horne, Roland, Thomas Davies Barrow Professor in the School of Earth Sciences, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2024

Hoyos, Hector, Associate Professor of Iberian and Latin American Cultures, also appointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Comparative Literature, effective May 1, 2021

Jacobson, Mark, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2024

Kantor, Roanne, Assistant Professor of English, also appointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Comparative Literature, for the period May 1, 2021 through June 30, 2024

Knight, Rosemary, George L. Harrington Professor in the School of Earth Sciences, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2024

Krebs, Christopher, Associate Professor of Classics and, by courtesy, of German Studies, also appointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Comparative Literature, effective May 1, 2021

Quayson, Ato, Jean G. and Morris M. Doyle Professor of Interdisciplinary Studies, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Comparative Literature, effective May 1, 2021

Lee, Henry, Professor of Pediatrics at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Obstetrics and Gynecology, effective March 1, 2021

Leng, Theodore, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology at the Stanford University Medical Center, also reappointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, for the period April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2025 [correction]

Lim, Michael, Professor of Neurosurgery and, by courtesy, of Radiation Oncology, also appointed Professor of Medicine, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2025

Maldonado, Yvonne, Senior Associate Dean for Faculty Development and Diversity, Taube Professor of Global Health and Infectious Diseases, and Professor of Pediatrics, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Epidemiology and Population Health, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026

McFarland, Daniel, Professor of Education and, by courtesy, of Sociology, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Organizational Behavior in the Graduate School of Business, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2026

Meyler, Bernadette, Carl and Sheila Spaeth Professor, Professor, by courtesy, of English and Associate Dean for Curriculum, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Comparative Literature, effective May 1, 2021

Parker, Grant, Associate Professor of Classics, also appointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Comparative Literature, effective May 1, 2021

Prinz, Friedrich, Leonardo Professor, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2024

Rosa, Jonathan, Associate Professor of Education and, by courtesy, of Linguistics and of Anthropology, also appointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Comparative Literature, effective May 1, 2021

Rossin-Slater, Maya, Associate Professor of Medicine, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period April 1, 2021 through December 1, 2025

Safran, Gabriella, Eva Chernov Lokey Professor in Jewish Studies and Professor, by courtesy, of German Studies, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Comparative Literature, effective May 1, 2021

Salinas, Jorge, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, change in appointment start date from May 1, 2021 to July 1, 2021, and in appointment end date from April 30, 2025 to June 30, 2025

Seck, Fatoumata, Assistant Professor of French and Italian, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Comparative Literature, for the period May 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024

Shen, Zhixun, Paul Pigott Professor in Physical Sciences, Professor of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, and of Physics, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2024

Starkey, Kathryn, Professor of German Studies and, by courtesy, of English and of History, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Comparative Literature, effective May 1, 2021

Treharne, Elaine, Roberta Bowman Denning Professor and Professor, by courtesy, of German Studies, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Comparative Literature, effective May 1, 2021

Woloch, Alex, Richard W. Lyman Professor of the Humanities, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Comparative Literature, effective May 1, 2021

Zur, Dafna, Associate Professor of East Asian Languages and Cultures, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Comparative Literature, effective May 1, 2021

Faculty emeriti titles:

Galayda, John N., Professor (Research) of Photon Science and of Particle Physics and Astrophysics, Emeritus, effective April 30, 2021

Goronzy, Jorg J., Professor of Medicine (Immunology and Rheumatology), Emeritus, effective June 8, 2021

Murphy, Jr., Daniel J., Professor of Pediatrics (Cardiology) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital and at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emeritus, effective July 6, 2021

Sleep, Norman H., Professor of Geophysics, Emeritus, effective March 31, 2021

Weyand, Cornelia, Professor of Medicine (Immunology and Rheumatology), Emerita, effective May 31, 2021

Faculty emeriti recalls:

Bachrach, Laura K., Professor of Pediatrics (Endocrinology) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emerita, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022

Buckingham, Bruce A., Professor of Pediatrics (Endocrinology) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emeritus, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022

Crenshaw, Martha, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, Emerita, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022

Emmerson, Donald K., Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2022

Herfkens, Robert J., Professor of Radiology (Cardiovascular Imaging), Emeritus, for the period July 20, 2021 through July 19, 2022

Knuth, Donald E., Fletcher Jones Professor of Computer Science, Emeritus, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022

Levinson, Douglas F., Walter E. Nichols, M.D. Professor in the School of Medicine, Emeritus, for the period June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2022

Litt, Iris F., Marron and Mary Elizabeth Kendrick Professor in Pediatrics, Emerita, for the period April 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021

Mindelzun, Robert E., Professor of Radiology at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emeritus, for the period September 16, 2021 through September 15, 2022

Olshen, Richard A., Professor of Biomedical Data Science, Emeritus, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022

Perry, John R., Henry Waldgrave Stuart Professor of Philosophy, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021

Rosenberg, Saul A., Maureen Lyles D’Ambrogio Professor in the School of Medicine, Emeritus, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022

Sommer, Barbara R., Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emerita, for the period May 2, 2021 through May 1, 2022

Staff emeriti titles:

Bossenberry, Corileen (Cori), Assistant Dean for Human Resources in the School of Medicine, Emerita, effective January 7, 2021

Chen, Lei, Senior Research Scientist in Pathology, Emerita, effective January 16, 2021

Foppiano, Linda E., Clinical Associate Professor in Anesthesia, Emerita, effective October 7, 2020

Garcia-Careaga, Manuel, Clinical Professor of Pediatrics, Emeritus, effective September 1, 2020

McVittie, James, Senior Research Engineer, Emeritus, effective June 1, 2020

Morales, Ellen R., Associate Director in the Office of Development, Emerita, effective November 17, 2020

Sloan, Elizabeth H., Senior Director in the Office of Development, Emerita, effective December 1, 2021

Stagner, Joseph, Honorary Executive Director for Sustainability and Energy Management, Emeritus, effective March 1, 2021

Tran, Anh C., IT Systems Analyst in Service Strategy Operations, Emeritus, effective March 1, 2021

Wade, Enelda, Finance Manager and Budget Officer in the Office of Development, Emerita, effective November 11, 2020

Report matters:

Endowed Professorships:

Ashley, Euan, Professor of Medicine, of Genetics, of Biomedical Data Science and, by courtesy, of Pathology at the Stanford University Medical Center, appointed Roger W. and Joelle G. Burnell Professor of Genomics and Precision Health, effective June 10, 2021

Diamond, Rebecca, Professor of Economics, Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, and Professor, by courtesy, of Economics, appointed Class of 1988 Professor, effective July 1, 2021

Glader, Bertil, Professor of Pediatrics and Pathology, appointed Stanford Medicine Professor of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, effective June 10, 2021

Gray, Nathanael, Professor of Chemical and Systems Biology, appointed Krishnan-Shah Family Professor, effective April 1, 2021

Greicius, Michael, Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, appointed Iqbal Farrukh and Asad Jamal Professor, effective June 10, 2021

Lyell, Deirdre, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, appointed Dunlevie Endowed Professor of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, effective June 10, 2021

Makower, Joshua, Professor of Medicine, appointed Boston Scientific Applied Biomedical Engineering Professor, effective August 1, 2021

Maldonado, Jose, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Stanford University Medical Center, and by courtesy, of Emergency Medicine, of Medicine, and of Law, appointed John and Terry Levin Family Professor of Medicine, effective June 10, 2021

McCandliss, Bruce, Professor of Education, appointed Pigott Family Graduate School of Education Professor, effective June 10, 2021

Niederle, Muriel, Professor of Economics, appointed Pauline K. Levin-Robert L. Levin and Pauline C. Levin-Abraham Levin Professor, effective June 10, 2021

Pugh, Carla, Professor of Surgery, appointed Stanford Medicine Professor of Surgery, effective June 10, 2021

Stankovic, Konstantina (Tina), Professor of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, appointed Bertarelli Foundation Professor, effective June 15, 2021

Vasanawala, Shreyas, Professor of Radiology, appointed William R. Brody Professor of Pediatric Radiology and Child Health, effective June 10, 2021

Endowed directorship:

Xiang Qian, Clinical Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, appointed Stanford Medicine Endowed Director, effective April 28, 2021

Administrative appointments:

Kachru, Shamit, Professor of Physics and Director of the Stanford Institute for Theoretical Physics, also reappointed Chair of the Department of Physics, for the period September 1, 2021 through December 1, 2021

Levi, Pavle, Osgood Hooker Professor of Fine Arts, also appointed Chair of the Department of Art and Art History, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024

Quayson, Ato, Jean G. and Morris M. Doyle Professor of Interdisciplinary Studies and Professor, by courtesy, of Comparative Literature, also appointed Chair of the Department of English, from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2024