Three staffers win 2021 Amy J. Blue Awards

Three members of the Stanford staff have been selected to receive 2021 Amy J. Blue Awards, which honor staff members who are exceptionally dedicated, supportive of colleagues and passionate about their work.

Amy J. Blue, associate vice president for administrative services and facilities, died of brain cancer in May 1988. An award in her memory was established to honor staff members who are exceptionally dedicated, supportive of colleagues and passionate about their work. (Image credit: Stanford News Service)

The 2021 Amy J. Blue Award winners are Cathy Garzio, vice chair and director of finance and administration in the Department of Medicine at Stanford School of Medicine; David Mucciarone, lab manager in the Department of Earth System Science in the School of Earth, Energy and Environmental Sciences; and Cheryll Ramirez, director of operations in the Office of the Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education.

The winners will be honored in a celebration in October, with a date to be announced. Stanford Today will publish profiles of the 2021 winners before the event.

The Amy J. Blue Award includes a $4,000 prize.

The award was established in 1991 to honor the life and work of Amy J. Blue, associate vice president for administrative services and facilities, who died of brain cancer in May 1988, about a month before her 45th birthday.

Stanford created a garden in her name, a small oasis of flowering trees and shrubs located near Memorial Church. It has four wooden benches, including one that rocks, and a sundial with an engraved motto: “Count only sunny hours.”

Blue was known for bringing excitement, intensity and novelty into every undertaking. She also was known as an extraordinary leader who had incisive intelligence, abundant energy and unrelenting honesty.