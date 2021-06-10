Faculty Women’s Forum announces 2021 award winners

The Faculty Women’s Forum will present its 2021 awards during a virtual ceremony on Monday, June 14. The awards honor individuals for their outstanding work supporting women at Stanford through role modeling, allyship, leadership and sponsorship.

This year’s Faculty Women’s Forum Awards honor 15 faculty members and one staffer across six categories. (Image credit: Andrew Brodhead)

The forum, which is affiliated with the Office of Faculty Development, Diversity and Engagement, provides opportunities for faculty members to discuss shared interests, concerns and ideas, and to engage in action promoting greater faculty equity, inclusion and success. Its programs are open to all faculty members, regardless of gender identity.

Sixteen honorees in six categories

The forum’s steering committee reviewed nominations from the Stanford community and selected winners in six categories: Inspiring Early Academic Career, Allyship, Outstanding Sponsor, Outstanding Leader, the Deborah Rhode Lifetime Achievement Award and the Carol Muller Outstanding Service Award.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was named in honor of Deborah Rhode, the late Ernest W. McFarland Professor of Law and director of the Center on the Legal Profession at Stanford Law School.

“Professor Deborah Rhode was a former co-chair of the Faculty Women’s Forum Steering Committee and had a tremendous legacy of advancing the rights and privileges of women throughout her career,” said Mary Hawn, the Emile Holman Professor in Surgery at the School of Medicine and a member of the forum’s steering committee.

The Outstanding Service Award was named in honor of Carol B. Muller, former executive director of Stanford Wise Ventures, a 2012-2021 initiative designed to support and advance greater gender equity for individuals working in science, technology and engineering fields at the university.

“Carol has supported the work of the Faculty Women’s Forum Steering Committee since 2012,” Hawn said. “She amplified our work and has been an incredible partner and colleague in creating events and programming that support women faculty at Stanford. We created this award to cement Carole’s legacy and impact at Stanford.”

This year’s winners are:

Inspiring Early Academic Career Award

Marci Kwon, an assistant professor of art and art history in the School of Humanities and Sciences.

Sonia Tikoo-Schantz, an assistant professor of geophysics, and a professor, by courtesy, of geological sciences, in the School of Earth, Energy and Environmental Sciences.

Lauren Tompkins, an assistant professor of physics in the School of Humanities and Sciences.

Allyship Award

Cybele Renault, a clinical associate professor of medicine (infectious diseases) in the School of Medicine.

Joy Wu, an associate professor of medicine (endocrinology, gerontology and metabolism) in the School of Medicine.

Outstanding Sponsor Award

Maya Rossin-Slater, an associate professor of health research and policy, and a professor, by courtesy, of economics, in the School of Humanities and Sciences, and a senior fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research.

Sheri Sheppard, the Richard W. Weiland Professor in the School of Engineering and a professor of mechanical engineering.

Outstanding Leader Award

Shelley Correll, the Michelle Mercer and Bruce Golden Family Professor in Women’s Leadership, a professor of sociology in the School of Humanities and Sciences, and a professor, by courtesy, of organizational behavior in the Graduate School of Business.

Sarah Soule, the Morgridge Professor of Organizational Behavior and the senior associate dean for academic affairs in the Graduate School of Business, and a professor, by courtesy, of sociology in the School of Humanities and Sciences.

Deborah Rhode Lifetime Achievement Award

Iris Litt, the Marron and Mary Elizabeth Kendrick Professor in Pediatrics, Emerita, in the School of Medicine.

Hazel Markus, the Davis-Brack Professor in the Behavioral Sciences and a professor of psychology in the School of Humanities and Sciences.

Pamela Matson, the Richard and Rhoda Goldman Professor in Environmental Studies in the School of Earth, Energy and Environmental Sciences, and director of the Change Leadership for Sustainability Program and a senior fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment.

Cecilia Ridgeway, the Lucie Stern Professor of Social Sciences, Emerita, and a professor of sociology, emerita, in the School of Humanities and Sciences.

Myra Strober, a professor of education, emerita, in the Graduate School of Education, and a professor, by courtesy, of economics, in the Graduate School of Business.

Hannah Valantine, a professor of medicine (cardiovascular medicine) in the School of Medicine.

Carol Muller Outstanding Service Award