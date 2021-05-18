Go to the web site to view the video.

Julia James & Kurt Hickman

June 25 marks 40 years since the Xi Beta Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated – the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African American college-trained women – was chartered at Stanford around traditions of sisterhood, scholarship and service.

During their time on campus, the women of Xi Beta have adopted a unique focus on supporting Black gender-marginalized people, and have worked to promote HBCUs, women’s health and wellness, economic well-being and the arts. Last summer, after the death of George Floyd, they rallied nearly 30 campus groups around Justice for Black Lives, a fundraiser that ultimately brought in more than $220,000 for the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, Black Mamas Matter Alliance, the Westside Justice Center and more.

“As a Stanford student, I feel I have the privilege and also the obligation to use the resources that are here and to help other people,” said Xi Beta president Celine Foster, ’21. “I hope folks can look at our chapter and see that with [the right] communities and people to support you, you can really do anything.”