Four Stanford scholars on motherhood and academia

Sarah Heilshorn, Polly Fordyce, Jennifer Dionne and A-lan Holt first brought their kids to the office when they were infants in front packs. Now, many milestones later, they say growing up around campus has given their children a special sense of curiosity and community. Their children, in return, have given the Stanford scholars new ways of looking at their work – along with a commitment to normalizing parenthood in the early stages of an academic career. Filmed in 2019.

