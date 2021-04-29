Stanford classmates take on the Calendar Year Triple Crown

Spring of 2020 was a dark season for Stanford student Sammy Potter, ’22. A best friend died; he got sick after early exposure to COVID-19; campus closed; he returned to his family home in Maine.

Sammy Potter, left, and Jackson Parell in Southern Virginia along the Appalachian Trail. (Image credit: Sammy Potter and Jackson Parell)

He was struggling to find purpose in the fog of the pandemic when he read about “Flyin’ Brian” Robinson, a computer engineer and speed hiker who, two decades earlier, had completed “the longest, fastest walk in American history”: all three major trails in the U.S. – the Pacific Crest, Continental Divide and Appalachian – in a single calendar year.

“Don’t ask what the world needs,” reads a quote Potter holds close to his heart. “Ask what makes you come alive and go do it.” In the Calendar Year Triple Crown, Potter saw the elements that would bring him to life.

He researched the idea for a few months and then pitched it to his close friend Jackson Parell, a housemate from Stanford, during a hike in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. Parell was quick to say yes.

Equal partners from that point on, Potter and Parell dedicated six months to meticulous preparation: training, planning resupplies, and securing sponsorships. New Year’s Eve found them in Georgia, at the southern terminus of the Appalachian Trail. They took their first steps at 6:55 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021.

“There’s this scene in Forrest Gump where Forrest is dissatisfied with his circumstances and he decides to start running. And he runs across the country and then he runs back. And then he does that a few more times. I think that my reasons for being out here are largely similar to his: I was frustrated, dissatisfied. I needed time to figure myself out,” Parell says.

“When we actually started down the trail, I remember feeling an overwhelming sense of relief. We had spent so much time thinking about logistics; all there was left to do now was walk.”

On the trail

Thousands of people start thru-hiking the Appalachian Trail each year; only 1 in 4 finish. About a thousand attempt the Pacific Crest end-to-end. A couple hundred take on the Continental Divide. Nine are known to have succeeded in the Calendar Year Triple Crown – fewer people than have landed on the moon. None have been as young as Potter and Parell.

To date, the two have covered nearly 2,500 miles – nearly a third of the roughly 8,000-mile trek, which involves 2.66 million feet of elevation change and travel across 22 states. Over the course of their travel, they’ll climb the equivalent of Mount Everest in elevation about 100 times and average the distance of a marathon every day.

They’ve weathered a three-day stretch across a freezing landscape in New Mexico, which required crossing the Gila River 150 times. They survived their summit of Clingman’s Dome, the highest point on the East Coast, where freezing temperatures meant they went without water for the day and the combination of exhaustion, dehydration and cold brought on a hallucinatory sense of being pursued. They slept that night on the concrete floor of a public restroom.

Potter and Parell are chronicling their trip’s highs and lows on Instagram, @cytriplecrown.