Report of the president: Academic Council Professoriate appointments

APPOINTMENTS WITHOUT LIMIT OF TIME:

Charity Hudley, Anne, Professor of Education, effective July 1, 2021

Chen, Ying Qing, Professor of Medicine, effective April 1, 2021

Kling, Matthias, Professor of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, effective August 1, 2021

Mischel, Paul, Professor of Pathology, effective March 1, 2021

PROMOTIONS WITHOUT LIMIT OF TIME:

Bhatt, Ami, Associate Professor of Medicine and of Genetics, effective April 1, 2021

Fan, Jonathan, Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering, effective March 1, 2021

Feldman, Jessica, Associate Professor of Biology, effective September 1, 2021

Harizanov, Boris, Associate Professor of Linguistics, effective September 1, 2021

Hu, Yang, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, effective March 1, 2021

Icard, Thomas, Associate Professor of Philosophy, effective September 1, 2021

REAPPOINTMENT WITHOUT LIMIT OF TIME:

Tonetti, Christopher, Associate Professor of Economics in the Graduate School of Business, effective September 1, 2021

REAPPOINTMENT FOR A CONTINUING TERM:

Goda, Gopi Shah, Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, effective September 1, 2021

Oeler, Karla, Associate Professor (Teaching) of Art and Art History, effective September 1, 2021

OTHER APPOINTMENTS:

Bando, Jennifer, Assistant Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, for the period March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2025

Benjamin-Chung, Jade, Assistant Professor of Epidemiology and Population Health, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2025

Eshel, Neir, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2025

Goldstein-Piekarski, Andrea, Assistant Professor (Research) of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2025, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Owen, Scott, Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery, for the period April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2025

Vitercik, Ellen, Assistant Professor (subject to Ph.D.) of Management Science and Engineering, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2025

OTHER PROMOTIONS:

Blish, Catherine, Professor of Medicine, effective April 1, 2021

Fukami, Tadashi, Professor of Biology, effective January 1, 2021

Greicius, Michael, Professor Neurology and Neurological Sciences, effective April 1, 2021

Lew, Adrian, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, effective February 1, 2021

OTHER REAPPOINTMENTS:

Digonnet, Michel, Professor of Applied Physics, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2027

Harari, Gabriella, Assistant Professor of Communication, for the period July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2025

James, Michelle, Assistant Professor of Radiology and of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, for the period March 1, 2022 through February 28, 2025

Mayse, Ariel Evan, Assistant Professor of Religious Studies, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2024

Olivarius, Kathryn, Assistant Professor of History, for the period September 1, 2022 through August 31, 2025

Polyakova, Maria, Assistant Professor of Medicine, for the period September 1, 2022 through August 31, 2023

Wang, Sui, Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology, for the period March 1, 2021 through December 31, 2023

MEDICAL CENTER LINE PROFESSORIATE APPOINTMENTS:

The following Medical Center Line Professoriate appointments, promotions and reappointments for January and February 2021 were recommended by the Provost to the President of the University and were approved by the President.

PROMOTIONS FOR A CONTINUING TERM:

Lee, Henry, Professor of Pediatrics at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, effective March 1, 2021

REAPPOINTMENTS FOR A CONTINUING TERM:

Gardner, Michael, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective February 1, 2021

Wood, Kirkham, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective February 1, 2021

OTHER APPOINTMENTS:

Becker, Laren, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2025

Bennett, Christopher, Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2025

Chen, Christopher, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period January 18, 2021 through January 17, 2025

Dawes, Aaron, Assistant Professor of Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period February 1, 2021 through January 31, 2025

Dhanasekaran, Renumathy, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period February 1, 2021 through January 31, 2025

Gu, Xuejun, Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2026

Kado, Deborah, Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2026

Kim, David, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2026

Kim, Juyong Brian, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2025

Liu, Wu, Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2026

Wang, Sophia, Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2025

Yiadom, Maame (Maya), Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2026

Yu, Bo, Assistant Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2025

OTHER PROMOTIONS:

Lutz, Amelie, Associate Professor of Radiology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2026

Park, Walter, Associate Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2026

Rogers, Angela, Associate Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2026

OTHER REAPPOINTMENTS:

Butwick, Alex, Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period March 1, 2021 through March 31, 2021

Chung, Benjamin, Associate Professor of Urology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2026

Dirbas, Frederick, Associate Professor of Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period February 1, 2021 through January 31, 2026

Fischbein, Michael, Associate Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2026

Maggio, Paul, Associate Professor of Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2026

Reimer, Richard, Associate Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences at the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Healthcare System, for the period June 1, 2021 through November 30, 2025

OTHER REAPPOINTMENT APPROVED BY THE PROVOST:

Guttentag, Lucas, Professor of the Practice of Law, for the period March 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024

REPORT ITEMS:

Airan, Raag, Assistant Professor of Radiology and, by courtesy, of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Materials Science and Engineering, for the period July 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021

Altman, Russ, Kenneth Fong Professor and Professor of Bioengineering, of Genetics, of Medicine, and of Biomedical Data Science, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Computer Science, for the period April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2024

Attardi, Laura, Professor of Radiation Oncology, also reappointed Professor of Genetics, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 31, 2026

Blau, Helen, Donald E. and Delia B. Baxter Foundation Professor and Director of Baxter Laboratory for Stem Cell Biology, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, effective March 1, 2021

Bogyo, Matthew, Professor of Pathology and of Microbiology and Immunology, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Chemical and Systems Biology, for the period April 1, 2021 through March 30, 2024

Boskin, Michael, Tully Friedman Professor of Economics and Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period February 1, 2021 through December 31, 2025

Brunskill, Emma, Associate Professor of Computer Science, also reappointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Education, for the period March 1, 2021 through August 31, 2025

Chen, James, Jauch Professor, Professor of Chemical and Systems Biology, and of Chemistry, also reappointed Professor of Developmental Biology, for the period April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2026

Chu, Gilbert, Professor of Medicine, also reappointed Professor of Biochemistry, effective May 1, 2021

Crabtree, Gerald, Department of Pathology Professor in Experimental Pathology, also reappointed Professor of Developmental Biology, for the period April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2026

Damon, William, Professor of Education, also reappointed Senior Fellow, by courtesy, at the Hoover Institution, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021

Davis, Ronald, Professor of Biochemistry, also reappointed Professor of Genetics, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2026

Ferrell, James, Professor of Chemical and Systems Biology, also reappointed Professor of Biochemistry, effective May 1, 2021

Fire, Andrew, George D. Smith Professor in Molecular and Genetic Medicine and Professor of Pathology, also reappointed Professor of Genetics, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 31, 2026

Ford, James, Professor of Medicine and, by courtesy, of Pediatrics, also reappointed Professor of Genetics, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2026

Fuller, Margaret, Reed-Hodgson Professor in Human Biology and Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, also reappointed Professor of Genetics, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2026

Goodson, Kenneth, Davies Family Provostial Professor and Senior Associate Dean for Faculty and Academic Affairs, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Materials Science and Engineering, for the period April 1, 2021 through August 31, 2021

Gray, Nathanael, Professor of Chemical and Systems Biology, change in appointment start date from March 1, 2021 to April 1, 2021

Greely, Henry, Deane F. and Kate Edelman Johnson Professor of Law, also reappointed Professor of Genetics, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2026

Guestrin, Carlos, Professor of Computer Science, change of appointment start date from March 1, 2021 to July 1, 2021

Heifets, Boris, Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period February 1, 2021 through September 1, 2022

Hwang, Joo, Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Surgery, effective April 1, 2021

Jaramillo, Thomas, Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering, and Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, also reappointed Associate Professor of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, for the period January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2025

Kay, Mark, Dennis Farrey Family Professor in Pediatrics, also reappointed Professor of Genetics, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2026

Kessler, Daniel, Professor of Law, Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, Professor of Political Economics at the Graduate School of Business and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Medicine, effective April 1, 2021

Kim, Seung, Professor of Developmental Biology and, by courtesy, of Medicine, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Pediatrics, for the period March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2026

Lee, Jin, Associate Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, of Neurosurgery and of Bioengineering, also reappointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Electrical Engineering, for the period November 1, 2020 through October 31, 2023

Lipsick, Joseph, Professor of Pathology and, by courtesy, of Biology, also reappointed Professor of Genetics, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2026

Montgomery, Stephen, Associate Professor of Pathology and of Genetics, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Computer Science, for the period April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2023

Miller, N. Grant, Professor of Medicine, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute and at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Economics, effective November 1, 2020

Nuyujukian, Paul, Assistant Professor of Bioengineering and of Neurosurgery, also reappointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Electrical Engineering, for the period April 1, 2021 through September 30, 2023

Pea, Roy, Director, H-STAR, David Jacks Professor of Education, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Computer Science, for the period April 1, 2021 through March 30, 2024

Shapiro, Lucille, Virginia and D. K. Ludwig Professor, also appointed Senior Fellow, by courtesy, at the Hoover Institution, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021

Sidford, Aaron, Assistant Professor of Management Science and Engineering, also appointed Assistant Professor of Computer Science, for the period April 1, 2021 through August 31, 2023

Sidow, Arend, Professor of Pathology, also reappointed Professor of Genetics, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2026

Starkey, Kathryn, Professor of German Studies and, by courtesy, of English, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of History, effective January 1, 2021

Stearns, Timothy, Frank Lee and Carol Hall Professor, Senior Associate Vice Provost of Research, also reappointed Professor of Genetics, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2026

Suckale, Jenny, Assistant Professor of Geophysics and Center Fellow, by courtesy, at the Woods Institute for the Environment, also reappointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Civil and Environmental Engineering, for the period January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2021 [correction]

Suzuki, Yuri, Professor of Applied Physics, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Materials Science and Engineering, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2022

Villeneuve, Anne, Professor of Developmental Biology, also appointed Professor of Genetics, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2026

Weiss, William (Bill), William M. Hume Professor in the School of Medicine, Professor of Structural Biology, and of Molecular and Cellular Physiology, also reappointed Professor of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, for the period January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2025

Weissman, Irving, Director, Stanford Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine, Virginia & D. K. Ludwig Professor for Clinical Investigation in Cancer Research, and Professor, by courtesy, of Biology, also reappointed Professor of Developmental Biology, for the period April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2026

Winslow, Dean, Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, also appointed Senior Fellow, by courtesy, at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, for the period February 1, 2021 through January 1, 2024

Yang, Yunzhi Peter, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Materials Science and Engineering, and, by courtesy, of Bioengineering, for the period October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2021

FACULTY EMERITI TITLES:

Hsueh, Aaron J. W., Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology (Reproductive and Stem Cell Biology), Emeritus, effective March 1, 2021

Krane, Elliot, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine (Pediatric Anesthesia) at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emeritus, effective April 30, 2021

Olcott, Eric, Professor of Radiology (Veterans Affairs) at the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System, Emeritus, effective June 30, 2021

Rasgon, Natalie, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences (General Psychiatry and Psychology-Adult) at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emerita, effective February 12, 2021

Riley, Edward, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine (OB) at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective March 3, 2021

Roberts, Richard, Frances and Charles Field Professor of History, Emeritus, effective February 1, 2021

Shafer, Steven L., Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine (Adult MSD) at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emeritus, effective April 30, 2021

FACULTY EMERITI RECALLS:

Bienenstock, Arthur, Professor of Photon Science, Emeritus, for the period March 16, 2021 through March 15, 2022

Brown, J. Martin, Professor of Radiation Oncology, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021

Durham, William, Bing Professor in Human Biology, Emeritus, for the period March 16, 2021 through June 15, 2021

Friedman, Jerry H., Professor of Statistics, Emeritus, for the period April 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021

Froelicher, Victor, Professor of Medicine (Cardiovascular) at the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Healthcare System, Emeritus, for the period March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2022

Genovese, Mark, James W. Raitt M.D. Professor, Emeritus, for the period April 11, 2021 through April 10, 2022

Giaccia, Amato J., Jack, Lulu and Sam Willson Professor, Professor of Radiation Oncology, Emeritus, for the period April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022

Krane, Elliot, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine (Pediatric Anesthesia) at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emeritus, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2023

Levitt, Raymond E., Kumagai Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, for the period March 29, 2021 through June 18, 2021

Marks, Michael, Professor of Radiology (General Radiology), Emeritus, for the period March 2, 2021 through March 2, 2022

Meyer, John, Professor of Sociology, Emeritus, for the period March 16, 2021 through June 15, 2021

Nilsson, Anders, Professor of Photon Science, Emeritus, for the period February 1, 2021 through January 31, 2022

Rasgon, Natalie, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences (General Psychiatry and Psychology-Adult) at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emerita, for the period February 13, 2021 through February 12, 2023

Riley, Edward, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine (OB) at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period March 4, 2021 through March 3, 2023

Roberts, Richard, Frances and Charles Field Professor of History, Emeritus, for the period February 2, 2021 through February 1, 2022

Shafer, Steven L., Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine (Adult MSD) at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emeritus, for the period April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2023

Shoven, John B., Charles Schwab Professor of Economics, Emeritus, for the period March 16, 2021 through October 31, 2021

Stockdale, Frank, Maureen Lyles D’Ambrogio Professor in the School of Medicine, Emeritus, for the period March 15, 2021 through March 14, 2022

Sunshine, Philip, Professor of Pediatrics at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emeritus, for the period June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2022

Westphal, Lynn M., Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology (Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility) at Stanford University Medical Center, Emerita, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2022

STAFF EMERITI TITLES:

Wait, Gregory A., Senior Lecturer in Music, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2021

REPORT MATTERS:

Endowed Professorships:

Cui, Bianxiao, Professor of Chemistry, appointed Job and Gertrud Tamaki Professor of Chemistry, effective April 13, 2021

Freeman Engstrom, Nora, Professor of Law and Dean F. Johnson Faculty Scholar, appointed Ernest W. McFarland Professor of Law, effective April 13, 2021

Gross, James, Professor of Psychology, appointed Ernest R. Hilgard Professor, effective April 13, 2021

Sommer, Matthew, Professor of History, appointed Bowman Family Professor, effective April 13, 2021

van Schewick, Barbara, Professor of Law and Helen L. Crocker Faculty Scholar, appointed M. Elizabeth Magill Professor of Law, effective February 2, 2021

Endowed Directorship:

Pasca, Sergiu, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, appointed Bonnie Uytengsu and Family Director of the Stanford Brain Organogenesis Program, effective March 1, 2021

ADMINISTRATIVE APPOINTMENTS:

Baccus, Stephen, Professor of Neurobiology, also appointed Chair of the Department of Neurobiology, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2026

Carstensen, Laura, Fairleigh S. Dickinson, Jr. Professor in Public Policy, reappointed Director of Stanford Center on Longevity, for the period January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2023

Clandinin, Thomas, Shooter Family Professor, also appointed Chair of the Department of Neurobiology, for the period April 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021

Cui, Yi, Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy and Professor, by courtesy, of Chemistry, also appointed Director of the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2023

Delp, Scott, James H. Clark Professor in the School of Engineering, Professor of Bioengineering, of Mechanical Engineering and, by courtesy, of Orthopaedic Surgery, also appointed Director of Human Performance Alliance at Stanford, for the period March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2026

Goldbogen, Jeremy, Associate Professor of Biology, also appointed Co-Director of Hopkins Marine Station, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2022

Maldonado, Yvonne, Taube Professor of Global Health and Infectious Diseases, Professor of Pediatrics and of Epidemiology and Population Health, also reappointed Senior Associate Dean, Faculty Development and Diversity, for the period May 1, 2020 through April 30, 2023

Micheli, Fiorenza, David and Lucile Packard Professor of Marine Science and Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, also appointed Co-Director of Hopkins Marine Station, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2022

Montine, Thomas, Stanford Medicine Professor of Pathology, also reappointed Chair of the Department of Pathology, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2026

Pearl, Ronald, Dr. Richard K. and Erika N. Richards Professor, also appointed Chair of the Department of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023

Rando, Thomas, Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, also appointed Deputy Director of Stanford Center on Longevity, for the period January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2023