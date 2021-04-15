Report of the president: Academic Council Professoriate appointments
The following Academic Council Professoriate appointments, promotions and reappointments for the periods indicated were reviewed by the Advisory Board of the Academic Council on Jan. 26, Feb. 9, Feb. 26, March 9 and March 16, 2021, and were approved by the president. Please note that while all appointments below have been approved by the president, some candidates may not have accepted offers.
APPOINTMENTS WITHOUT LIMIT OF TIME:
Charity Hudley, Anne, Professor of Education, effective July 1, 2021
Chen, Ying Qing, Professor of Medicine, effective April 1, 2021
Kling, Matthias, Professor of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, effective August 1, 2021
Mischel, Paul, Professor of Pathology, effective March 1, 2021
PROMOTIONS WITHOUT LIMIT OF TIME:
Bhatt, Ami, Associate Professor of Medicine and of Genetics, effective April 1, 2021
Fan, Jonathan, Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering, effective March 1, 2021
Feldman, Jessica, Associate Professor of Biology, effective September 1, 2021
Harizanov, Boris, Associate Professor of Linguistics, effective September 1, 2021
Hu, Yang, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, effective March 1, 2021
Icard, Thomas, Associate Professor of Philosophy, effective September 1, 2021
REAPPOINTMENT WITHOUT LIMIT OF TIME:
Tonetti, Christopher, Associate Professor of Economics in the Graduate School of Business, effective September 1, 2021
REAPPOINTMENT FOR A CONTINUING TERM:
Goda, Gopi Shah, Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, effective September 1, 2021
Oeler, Karla, Associate Professor (Teaching) of Art and Art History, effective September 1, 2021
OTHER APPOINTMENTS:
Bando, Jennifer, Assistant Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, for the period March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2025
Benjamin-Chung, Jade, Assistant Professor of Epidemiology and Population Health, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2025
Eshel, Neir, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2025
Goldstein-Piekarski, Andrea, Assistant Professor (Research) of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2025, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects
Owen, Scott, Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery, for the period April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2025
Vitercik, Ellen, Assistant Professor (subject to Ph.D.) of Management Science and Engineering, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2025
OTHER PROMOTIONS:
Blish, Catherine, Professor of Medicine, effective April 1, 2021
Fukami, Tadashi, Professor of Biology, effective January 1, 2021
Greicius, Michael, Professor Neurology and Neurological Sciences, effective April 1, 2021
Lew, Adrian, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, effective February 1, 2021
OTHER REAPPOINTMENTS:
Digonnet, Michel, Professor of Applied Physics, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2027
Harari, Gabriella, Assistant Professor of Communication, for the period July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2025
James, Michelle, Assistant Professor of Radiology and of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, for the period March 1, 2022 through February 28, 2025
Mayse, Ariel Evan, Assistant Professor of Religious Studies, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2024
Olivarius, Kathryn, Assistant Professor of History, for the period September 1, 2022 through August 31, 2025
Polyakova, Maria, Assistant Professor of Medicine, for the period September 1, 2022 through August 31, 2023
Wang, Sui, Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology, for the period March 1, 2021 through December 31, 2023
MEDICAL CENTER LINE PROFESSORIATE APPOINTMENTS:
The following Medical Center Line Professoriate appointments, promotions and reappointments for January and February 2021 were recommended by the Provost to the President of the University and were approved by the President.
PROMOTIONS FOR A CONTINUING TERM:
Lee, Henry, Professor of Pediatrics at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, effective March 1, 2021
REAPPOINTMENTS FOR A CONTINUING TERM:
Gardner, Michael, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective February 1, 2021
Wood, Kirkham, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective February 1, 2021
OTHER APPOINTMENTS:
Becker, Laren, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2025
Bennett, Christopher, Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2025
Chen, Christopher, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period January 18, 2021 through January 17, 2025
Dawes, Aaron, Assistant Professor of Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period February 1, 2021 through January 31, 2025
Dhanasekaran, Renumathy, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period February 1, 2021 through January 31, 2025
Gu, Xuejun, Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2026
Kado, Deborah, Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2026
Kim, David, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2026
Kim, Juyong Brian, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2025
Liu, Wu, Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2026
Wang, Sophia, Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2025
Yiadom, Maame (Maya), Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2026
Yu, Bo, Assistant Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2025
OTHER PROMOTIONS:
Lutz, Amelie, Associate Professor of Radiology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2026
Park, Walter, Associate Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2026
Rogers, Angela, Associate Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2026
OTHER REAPPOINTMENTS:
Butwick, Alex, Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period March 1, 2021 through March 31, 2021
Chung, Benjamin, Associate Professor of Urology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2026
Dirbas, Frederick, Associate Professor of Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period February 1, 2021 through January 31, 2026
Fischbein, Michael, Associate Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2026
Maggio, Paul, Associate Professor of Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2026
Reimer, Richard, Associate Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences at the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Healthcare System, for the period June 1, 2021 through November 30, 2025
OTHER REAPPOINTMENT APPROVED BY THE PROVOST:
Guttentag, Lucas, Professor of the Practice of Law, for the period March 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024
REPORT ITEMS:
Airan, Raag, Assistant Professor of Radiology and, by courtesy, of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Materials Science and Engineering, for the period July 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021
Altman, Russ, Kenneth Fong Professor and Professor of Bioengineering, of Genetics, of Medicine, and of Biomedical Data Science, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Computer Science, for the period April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2024
Attardi, Laura, Professor of Radiation Oncology, also reappointed Professor of Genetics, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 31, 2026
Blau, Helen, Donald E. and Delia B. Baxter Foundation Professor and Director of Baxter Laboratory for Stem Cell Biology, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, effective March 1, 2021
Bogyo, Matthew, Professor of Pathology and of Microbiology and Immunology, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Chemical and Systems Biology, for the period April 1, 2021 through March 30, 2024
Boskin, Michael, Tully Friedman Professor of Economics and Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period February 1, 2021 through December 31, 2025
Brunskill, Emma, Associate Professor of Computer Science, also reappointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Education, for the period March 1, 2021 through August 31, 2025
Chen, James, Jauch Professor, Professor of Chemical and Systems Biology, and of Chemistry, also reappointed Professor of Developmental Biology, for the period April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2026
Chu, Gilbert, Professor of Medicine, also reappointed Professor of Biochemistry, effective May 1, 2021
Crabtree, Gerald, Department of Pathology Professor in Experimental Pathology, also reappointed Professor of Developmental Biology, for the period April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2026
Damon, William, Professor of Education, also reappointed Senior Fellow, by courtesy, at the Hoover Institution, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021
Davis, Ronald, Professor of Biochemistry, also reappointed Professor of Genetics, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2026
Ferrell, James, Professor of Chemical and Systems Biology, also reappointed Professor of Biochemistry, effective May 1, 2021
Fire, Andrew, George D. Smith Professor in Molecular and Genetic Medicine and Professor of Pathology, also reappointed Professor of Genetics, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 31, 2026
Ford, James, Professor of Medicine and, by courtesy, of Pediatrics, also reappointed Professor of Genetics, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2026
Fuller, Margaret, Reed-Hodgson Professor in Human Biology and Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, also reappointed Professor of Genetics, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2026
Goodson, Kenneth, Davies Family Provostial Professor and Senior Associate Dean for Faculty and Academic Affairs, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Materials Science and Engineering, for the period April 1, 2021 through August 31, 2021
Gray, Nathanael, Professor of Chemical and Systems Biology, change in appointment start date from March 1, 2021 to April 1, 2021
Greely, Henry, Deane F. and Kate Edelman Johnson Professor of Law, also reappointed Professor of Genetics, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2026
Guestrin, Carlos, Professor of Computer Science, change of appointment start date from March 1, 2021 to July 1, 2021
Heifets, Boris, Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period February 1, 2021 through September 1, 2022
Hwang, Joo, Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Surgery, effective April 1, 2021
Jaramillo, Thomas, Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering, and Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, also reappointed Associate Professor of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, for the period January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2025
Kay, Mark, Dennis Farrey Family Professor in Pediatrics, also reappointed Professor of Genetics, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2026
Kessler, Daniel, Professor of Law, Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, Professor of Political Economics at the Graduate School of Business and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Medicine, effective April 1, 2021
Kim, Seung, Professor of Developmental Biology and, by courtesy, of Medicine, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Pediatrics, for the period March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2026
Lee, Jin, Associate Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, of Neurosurgery and of Bioengineering, also reappointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Electrical Engineering, for the period November 1, 2020 through October 31, 2023
Lipsick, Joseph, Professor of Pathology and, by courtesy, of Biology, also reappointed Professor of Genetics, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2026
Montgomery, Stephen, Associate Professor of Pathology and of Genetics, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Computer Science, for the period April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2023
Miller, N. Grant, Professor of Medicine, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute and at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Economics, effective November 1, 2020
Nuyujukian, Paul, Assistant Professor of Bioengineering and of Neurosurgery, also reappointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Electrical Engineering, for the period April 1, 2021 through September 30, 2023
Pea, Roy, Director, H-STAR, David Jacks Professor of Education, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Computer Science, for the period April 1, 2021 through March 30, 2024
Shapiro, Lucille, Virginia and D. K. Ludwig Professor, also appointed Senior Fellow, by courtesy, at the Hoover Institution, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021
Sidford, Aaron, Assistant Professor of Management Science and Engineering, also appointed Assistant Professor of Computer Science, for the period April 1, 2021 through August 31, 2023
Sidow, Arend, Professor of Pathology, also reappointed Professor of Genetics, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2026
Starkey, Kathryn, Professor of German Studies and, by courtesy, of English, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of History, effective January 1, 2021
Stearns, Timothy, Frank Lee and Carol Hall Professor, Senior Associate Vice Provost of Research, also reappointed Professor of Genetics, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2026
Suckale, Jenny, Assistant Professor of Geophysics and Center Fellow, by courtesy, at the Woods Institute for the Environment, also reappointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Civil and Environmental Engineering, for the period January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2021 [correction]
Suzuki, Yuri, Professor of Applied Physics, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Materials Science and Engineering, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2022
Villeneuve, Anne, Professor of Developmental Biology, also appointed Professor of Genetics, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2026
Weiss, William (Bill), William M. Hume Professor in the School of Medicine, Professor of Structural Biology, and of Molecular and Cellular Physiology, also reappointed Professor of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, for the period January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2025
Weissman, Irving, Director, Stanford Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine, Virginia & D. K. Ludwig Professor for Clinical Investigation in Cancer Research, and Professor, by courtesy, of Biology, also reappointed Professor of Developmental Biology, for the period April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2026
Winslow, Dean, Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, also appointed Senior Fellow, by courtesy, at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, for the period February 1, 2021 through January 1, 2024
Yang, Yunzhi Peter, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Materials Science and Engineering, and, by courtesy, of Bioengineering, for the period October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2021
FACULTY EMERITI TITLES:
Hsueh, Aaron J. W., Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology (Reproductive and Stem Cell Biology), Emeritus, effective March 1, 2021
Krane, Elliot, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine (Pediatric Anesthesia) at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emeritus, effective April 30, 2021
Olcott, Eric, Professor of Radiology (Veterans Affairs) at the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System, Emeritus, effective June 30, 2021
Rasgon, Natalie, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences (General Psychiatry and Psychology-Adult) at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emerita, effective February 12, 2021
Riley, Edward, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine (OB) at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective March 3, 2021
Roberts, Richard, Frances and Charles Field Professor of History, Emeritus, effective February 1, 2021
Shafer, Steven L., Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine (Adult MSD) at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emeritus, effective April 30, 2021
FACULTY EMERITI RECALLS:
Bienenstock, Arthur, Professor of Photon Science, Emeritus, for the period March 16, 2021 through March 15, 2022
Brown, J. Martin, Professor of Radiation Oncology, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021
Durham, William, Bing Professor in Human Biology, Emeritus, for the period March 16, 2021 through June 15, 2021
Friedman, Jerry H., Professor of Statistics, Emeritus, for the period April 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021
Froelicher, Victor, Professor of Medicine (Cardiovascular) at the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Healthcare System, Emeritus, for the period March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2022
Genovese, Mark, James W. Raitt M.D. Professor, Emeritus, for the period April 11, 2021 through April 10, 2022
Giaccia, Amato J., Jack, Lulu and Sam Willson Professor, Professor of Radiation Oncology, Emeritus, for the period April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022
Krane, Elliot, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine (Pediatric Anesthesia) at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emeritus, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2023
Levitt, Raymond E., Kumagai Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, for the period March 29, 2021 through June 18, 2021
Marks, Michael, Professor of Radiology (General Radiology), Emeritus, for the period March 2, 2021 through March 2, 2022
Meyer, John, Professor of Sociology, Emeritus, for the period March 16, 2021 through June 15, 2021
Nilsson, Anders, Professor of Photon Science, Emeritus, for the period February 1, 2021 through January 31, 2022
Rasgon, Natalie, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences (General Psychiatry and Psychology-Adult) at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emerita, for the period February 13, 2021 through February 12, 2023
Riley, Edward, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine (OB) at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period March 4, 2021 through March 3, 2023
Roberts, Richard, Frances and Charles Field Professor of History, Emeritus, for the period February 2, 2021 through February 1, 2022
Shafer, Steven L., Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine (Adult MSD) at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emeritus, for the period April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2023
Shoven, John B., Charles Schwab Professor of Economics, Emeritus, for the period March 16, 2021 through October 31, 2021
Stockdale, Frank, Maureen Lyles D’Ambrogio Professor in the School of Medicine, Emeritus, for the period March 15, 2021 through March 14, 2022
Sunshine, Philip, Professor of Pediatrics at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emeritus, for the period June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2022
Westphal, Lynn M., Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology (Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility) at Stanford University Medical Center, Emerita, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2022
STAFF EMERITI TITLES:
Wait, Gregory A., Senior Lecturer in Music, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2021
REPORT MATTERS:
Endowed Professorships:
Cui, Bianxiao, Professor of Chemistry, appointed Job and Gertrud Tamaki Professor of Chemistry, effective April 13, 2021
Freeman Engstrom, Nora, Professor of Law and Dean F. Johnson Faculty Scholar, appointed Ernest W. McFarland Professor of Law, effective April 13, 2021
Gross, James, Professor of Psychology, appointed Ernest R. Hilgard Professor, effective April 13, 2021
Sommer, Matthew, Professor of History, appointed Bowman Family Professor, effective April 13, 2021
van Schewick, Barbara, Professor of Law and Helen L. Crocker Faculty Scholar, appointed M. Elizabeth Magill Professor of Law, effective February 2, 2021
Endowed Directorship:
Pasca, Sergiu, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, appointed Bonnie Uytengsu and Family Director of the Stanford Brain Organogenesis Program, effective March 1, 2021
ADMINISTRATIVE APPOINTMENTS:
Baccus, Stephen, Professor of Neurobiology, also appointed Chair of the Department of Neurobiology, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2026
Carstensen, Laura, Fairleigh S. Dickinson, Jr. Professor in Public Policy, reappointed Director of Stanford Center on Longevity, for the period January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2023
Clandinin, Thomas, Shooter Family Professor, also appointed Chair of the Department of Neurobiology, for the period April 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021
Cui, Yi, Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy and Professor, by courtesy, of Chemistry, also appointed Director of the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2023
Delp, Scott, James H. Clark Professor in the School of Engineering, Professor of Bioengineering, of Mechanical Engineering and, by courtesy, of Orthopaedic Surgery, also appointed Director of Human Performance Alliance at Stanford, for the period March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2026
Goldbogen, Jeremy, Associate Professor of Biology, also appointed Co-Director of Hopkins Marine Station, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2022
Maldonado, Yvonne, Taube Professor of Global Health and Infectious Diseases, Professor of Pediatrics and of Epidemiology and Population Health, also reappointed Senior Associate Dean, Faculty Development and Diversity, for the period May 1, 2020 through April 30, 2023
Micheli, Fiorenza, David and Lucile Packard Professor of Marine Science and Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, also appointed Co-Director of Hopkins Marine Station, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2022
Montine, Thomas, Stanford Medicine Professor of Pathology, also reappointed Chair of the Department of Pathology, for the period May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2026
Pearl, Ronald, Dr. Richard K. and Erika N. Richards Professor, also appointed Chair of the Department of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023
Rando, Thomas, Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, also appointed Deputy Director of Stanford Center on Longevity, for the period January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2023