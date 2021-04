Stanford honored the 2021 NCAA women’s basketball champions with a campus parade on Monday, the day after the Cardinal beat the Arizona Wildcats for the team’s first national title since 1992. Student-athletes, coaches and staff from the women’s basketball program were featured in the parade, which followed campus COVID-19 protocols.

Coaches Tara VanDerveer, right, and Kate Paye lead the procession while holding the 2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball trophy. A Stanford banner adorns the back of the vehicle coaches Tara VanDerveer and Kate Paye are riding in.

Image credit: Andrew Brodhead Lexie Hull, Alyssa Jerome and Lacie Hull wave pom poms at a cheering crowd.

Image credit: Andrew Brodhead Kate Paye, left, and Tara VanDerveer wave to the cheering Stanford community.

Image credit: Andrew Brodhead Kate Paye, center, shows the tournament trophy to Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne.

Image credit: Andrew Brodhead Anna Wilson, Jana Van Gytenbeek and Agnes Emma-Nnopu wave to a cheering community.

Image credit: Andrew Brodhead Ashten Prechtel and Hannah Jump wave to Marc Tessier-Lavigne.

Image credit: Andrew Brodhead Students and members of the Stanford community lined the streets to show their support to the NCAA champions.

Image credit: Andrew Brodhead Kate Paye holds her fist in the air while Tara VanDerveer holds the trophy.

Image credit: Andrew Brodhead Stanford students showing their support to the Cardinal champions.

Image credit: Andrew Brodhead President Marc Tessier-Lavigne bumping elbows with a student.

Image credit: Andrew Brodhead Many Stanford students came out to show their support to the champions on their day of celebration.

Image credit: Andrew Brodhead Father and son hold signs and wave poms as the parade rolls by.

Image credit: Andrew Brodhead The Stanford Tree graced the festive celebration with its presence.

Image credit: Andrew Brodhead Flag bearers lined the Stanford streets as the procession went by.

