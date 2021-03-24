Far-flung Stanford staff nurturing virtual communities

Since a shelter-in-place order went into effect a year ago, the far-flung Stanford staff has adapted to a new way of working in a world that is still fighting a pandemic, zooming from workspaces created in bedrooms, kitchens, living rooms and garages.

Some have shouldered the added responsibility of helping their children – kindergarten through college – continue their schooling in virtual classrooms.

Through it all, they have remained committed to nurturing the work communities they once enjoyed in person – and to bringing new colleagues into the virtual fold.

Taking advantage of the video technology that has become commonplace at work, they are also connecting more often than before with friends and families near and far.