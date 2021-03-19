Community Board on Public Safety seeks input from Stanford community

The Community Board on Public Safety will hold two meetings to gather information on the Stanford community’s experiences with issues of safety on campus.

The first meeting for faculty, postdoctoral scholars and staff will be held on March 26 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.; a meeting for students is scheduled for April 12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. For more information and to register for the events, visit the Community Board on Public Safety website.

Some of the areas of concern the board will be asking the community for input include:

Your assessment of public safety on the Stanford campus

Your experience with the Stanford Department of Public Safety/Stanford Police (DPS)

Areas where you believe DPS is performing well

Areas where you believe DPS can improve

Opportunities for DPS to better engage with the Stanford community

Last summer, in response to safety concerns on campus, President Marc Tessier-Lavigne appointed Patrick Dunkley, deputy athletic director, and Claude Steele, professor emeritus of psychology, as co-chairs of the Community Board on Public Safety. They were asked to form a committee charged with producing a set of recommendations that will ensure the university is effectively addressing safety concerns and is maintaining a healthy and safe environment for all community members.

The board is composed of three faculty members, two undergraduate students and two graduate students, three staff members, three community members, and three members of Stanford’s Department of Public Safety (DPS). The Community Board on Public Safety is an independent entity; however, it will work closely with DPS on the development of its recommendations.