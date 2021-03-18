Statement in support of Stanford’s Asian, Asian American, and Pacific Islander community

Members of the Stanford Community,

Like all of you, I am horrified and saddened by the violent attacks in Atlanta this week, which took the lives of eight people, including six women of Asian descent.

These incidents come in the context of a broader, deeply disturbing trend of anti-Asian racism and violence that we’ve seen around the country, including here in the Bay Area. While the scourge of anti-Asian racism is not new, there has been an alarming increase in violent and xenophobic acts since the pandemic began.

To our Asian, Asian American, and Pacific Islander students, scholars, and staff, I want to reaffirm our unwavering support: You are an essential part of our Stanford family, and we stand with you in your grief and alarm over the recent attacks, and against the racist acts that are on the rise.

Racism and hatred have no place at Stanford. These tragic events reinforce the urgency of actions we are taking across the board to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion at our university. Our strength comes from embracing our diversity and all that our varied perspectives and backgrounds bring to our community.

In the light of recent events, I call on each of us to rededicate ourselves to these ideals and to supporting our Asian, Asian American, and Pacific Islander community.

Marc Tessier-Lavigne