International Women’s Day at Stanford

Dear members of our Stanford community,

This Monday, March 8, is International Women’s Day: a day to celebrate women’s achievements and advocate for an end to persistent inequalities.

Stanford women have made an indelible mark throughout the university’s history. On Monday and throughout Women’s History Month, there will be virtual events to celebrate and support the women of our community. We encourage you to consider attending one or more of these sessions, which include discussions related to women in data science, women in national security, women in global health, and women in energy, along with multiple events offered by the Faculty Women’s Forum. More can be found on the Stanford Events page.

As we celebrate the contributions of Stanford women, we are also focused on making progress to overcome the barriers they face. The ongoing pandemic has taken a particular toll on women, who have borne the brunt of responsibilities related to childcare and remote schooling, both in our community and around the country. We are committed to diminishing the stress caregivers face as a result: We have taken steps to provide expanded leave time for caregiving and wellness, extend the tenure clock, increase financial assistance and bridge funding, and more.

Both now, and after the pandemic recedes, we will continue the vital work of making our university more fully inclusive and supportive of all women. We are committed to advancing the representation of women, including women of color, throughout our faculty and our leadership, and we are dedicated to making Stanford a community where all of our students, faculty, and staff can thrive in their chosen fields.

Sincerely,

Marc Tessier-Lavigne, President

Persis Drell, Provost