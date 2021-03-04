Meet our faculty: Hakeem Jefferson

Hakeem Jefferson, assistant professor of political science, focuses on questions of race and identity in American politics, especially the politics of marginalized groups. Instead of focusing on more dominant groups – white Americans and their attitudes toward African Americans, for example – he’s more interested in the lived experiences of the stigmatized. How does being Black condition one’s politics? What are the concerns and considerations that come about because of that experience of living on the margins of society? Scholarship is at its best when it draws upon a diverse community.

