Report of the president: Academic Council Professoriate appointments

Appointments without limit of time:

Pérez, Efrén, Professor of Political Science, effective September 1, 2021

Schuster, David, Associate Professor of Physics and of Electrical Engineering, effective September 1, 2021

Simon, Jonathan, Associate Professor of Physics and of Applied Physics, effective September 1, 2021

Stankovic, Konstantina (Tina), Professor of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, effective June 15, 2021

Witte, John, Professor of Epidemiology and Population Health, effective July 1, 2021

Promotions without limit of time:

Brunskill, Emma, Associate Professor of Computer Science, effective March 1, 2021

Rossin-Slater, Maya, Associate Professor of Medicine, effective February 1, 2021

Reappointment for a continuing term:

Norcia, Anthony, Professor (Research) of Psychology, effective January 1, 2021, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Other appointment:

Sayed, Nazish, Assistant Professor (Research) of Surgery, for the period February 1, 2021, through January 31, 2025, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Other promotions:

Casciotti, Karen, Professor of Earth System Science, effective December 1, 2020

Maher, Katherine (Kate), Professor of Earth System Science, effective December 1, 2020

Marsden, Alison, Professor of Pediatrics and of Bioengineering, effective December 15, 2020

Sherlock, Gavin, Professor of Genetics, effective December 15, 2020

Other reappointments:

Degen, Judith, Assistant Professor of Linguistics, for the period September 1, 2021, through August 31, 2024

Dorin, Rowan, Assistant Professor of History, for the period February 1, 2021, through January 31, 2024

Huang, Ting-Ting, Associate Professor (Research) of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, for the period May 1, 2021, through April 30, 2025, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Saggar, Manish, Assistant Professor (Research) of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period March 1, 2021, through February 28, 2024, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Smolke, Christina, Professor (Research) of Bioengineering, for the period October 1, 2021, through February 28, 2022, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Wang, Sui, Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology, for the period January 1, 2021, through February 28, 2021

Zuchero, John, Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery, for the period January 1, 2021, through June 30, 2021

Medical Center Line Professoriate appointments:

The following Medical Center Line Professoriate appointments, promotions and reappointments for November and December 2020 were recommended by the provost to the president of the university and were approved by the president.

Promotions for a continuing term:

Beadle, Beth, Professor of Radiation Oncology at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective December 15, 2020

Huddleston, James, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective January 1, 2021

Li, Gordon, Professor of Neurosurgery and, by courtesy, of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, and of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective January 1, 2021

Periyakoil, Vyjeyanthi, Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective January 1, 2021

Smuck, Mathew, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective December 1, 2020

Other appointments:

Charu, Vivek, Assistant Professor of Pathology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period January 16, 2021, through January 15, 2025

Hyun, Jeong, Assistant Professor of Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period December 1, 2020, through November 30, 2024

Liu, Christina, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2024

Obal, Detlef, Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period December 1, 2020, through November 30, 2024

Salinas, Jorge, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period May 1, 2021, through April 30, 2025

Scott, Stuart, Professor of Pathology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period December 1, 2020, through November 30, 2025

Suffoletto, Brian, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025

Zhang, Tian, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period January 16, 2021, through January 15, 2025

Other promotion:

Ghanouni, Pejman, Associate Professor of Radiology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period December 15, 2020, through December 14, 2025

Other reappointments:

Agarwal-Hashmi, Rajni, Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, for the period January 1, 2021, through June 30, 2021

Davis, Kara, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, for the period January 1, 2022, through December 31, 2026

Gardner, Michael, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period January 1, 2021, through January 31 , 2021

Lui, Natalie, Assistant Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period February 1, 2021, through January 31, 2027

Pinto, Harlan, Associate Professor of Medicine and, by courtesy, of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, at the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System, for the period March 1, 2021, through February 28, 2025

Troxell, Megan, Professor of Pathology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period December 1, 2020, through May 31, 2021

Other reappointment approved by the provost:

Novy, Julia, Professor of the Practice, for the period January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025

Report items:

Beachy, Philip, Ernest and Amelia Gallo Professor in the School of Medicine, Professor of Urology and of Developmental Biology, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Chemical and Systems Biology, for the period November 1, 2020, through October 31, 2023

Bouland, Andrew, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, change in appointment start date from September 1, 2020, to September 1, 2021, and in appointment end date from August 30, 2024, to August 30, 2025

Bundorf, M. Kate, Associate Professor of Medicine and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also reappointed Senior Fellow, by courtesy, at the Hoover Institution, for the period September 1, 2020, through December 31, 2020

Burke, Marshall, Associate Professor of Earth System Science, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and at the Woods Institute for the Environment, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025

Casey, Katherine, Associate Professor of Political Economy in the Graduate School of Business, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period January 1, 2021, through June 30, 2025

Cuesta Rodriquez, Jose, Assistant Professor of Economics, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period January 1, 2021, through June 30, 2024

DeSimone, Joseph, Sanjiv Sam Gambhir Professorship in Translational Medicine and Professor of Chemical Engineering, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Operations, Information and Technology in the Graduate School of Business, for the period September 1, 2020, through August 31, 2023

Foukas, Vasiliki, Assistant Professor of Political Science, also appointed Center Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period January 1, 2021, through June 30, 2025

Gray, Nathanael, Professor of Chemical and Systems Biology, change in appointment start date from January 1, 2021, to March 1, 2021

Jackson, Matthew, Eberle Professor of Economics, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2025

Jaffe, Richard, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Neurosurgery, effective November 1, 2020

Konings, Alexandra, Assistant Professor of Earth System Science and Center Fellow, by courtesy, at the Woods Institute for the Environment, also reappointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Geophysics, for the period September 1, 2020, through August 31, 2023

Krishnamurthy, Arvind, John S. Osterweis Professor, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025

Lee, Henry C., Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, also appointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Obstetrics and Gynecology, for the period December 1, 2020, through September 1, 2022

Levenston, Marc, Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering, also reappointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Radiology, for the period August 1, 2020, through July 31, 2025

Li, Hongbin, Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, for the period November 1, 2020, through October 31, 2023

Lim, Michael, Professor of Neurosurgery, also appointed Professor of Radiation Oncology, effective September 1, 2020

Mao, Wendy, Professor of Geological Sciences and of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Geophysics, for the period November 1, 2020, through October 31, 2023

McClelland, James, Lucie Stern Professor in the Social Sciences and Professor, by courtesy, of Linguistics, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Computer Science, for the period April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2024

Meyer, Everett, Assistant Professor of Medicine and of Pediatrics at the Stanford University Medical Center, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Surgery, for the period December 15, 2020, through December 31, 2023

Nyarko, Julian, Assistant Professor of Law, also appointed Center Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period January 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022

Ouellette, Lisa, Professor of Law, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025

Rohatji, Rajat, Associate Professor of Biochemistry, also reappointed Associate Professor of Medicine, for the period January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025

Spiess, Jann, Assistant Professor of Operations, Information and Technology in the Graduate School of Business, also appointed Center Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period January 1, 2021, through June 30, 2023

Vanorio, Tiziana, Senior Associate Dean of Educational Affairs and Associate Professor of Geophysics, also appointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Civil and Environmental Engineering, for the period December 1, 2020, through November 30, 2023

Vasserman, Susana, Assistant Professor of Economics in the Graduate School of Business, also appointed Center Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period January 1, 2021, through June 30, 2024

Xu, Chenzi, Assistant Professor of Finance in the Graduate School of Business, also appointed Center Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period January 1, 2021, through June 30, 2024

Yang, Priscilla, Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, change of start date from January 1, 2021, to June 1, 2021

Faculty emeriti titles:

Eckert, Penelope D., Albert Ray Lang Professor, Emerita, effective January 1, 2021

Fann, James, Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery (Adult Cardiac Surgery) at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emeritus, effective December 31, 2020

Hudgins, Louanne, Professor of Pediatrics (Genetics) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emerita, effective January 31, 2021

Meyer, Timothy W., Stanford University Professor of Nephrology, Emeritus, effective December 15, 2020

Faculty emeriti recalls:

Berger, Karol, Osgood Hooker Professor in Fine Arts, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2021, through March 31, 2021

Brock-Utne, John G., Professor (Clinical) of Anesthesia, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021

Fann, James, Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery (Adult Cardiac Surgery) at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021

Fathman, C. Garrison, Professor of Medicine (Immunology and Rheumatology), Emeritus, for the period January 8, 2021, through January 7, 2022

Greenberg, Peter L., Professor of Medicine (Hematology), Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021

Hudgins, Louanne, Professor of Pediatrics (Genetics) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emerita, for the period February 1, 2021, through January 31, 2023

Hunt, Sharon A., Professor of Medicine (Cardiovascular Medicine) at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emerita, for the period January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021

Inan, Umran S., Professor of Electrical Engineering, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2020, through August 31, 2021

Khuri-Yakub, Butrus T., Professor (Research) of Electrical Engineering, Emeritus, for the period January 2, 2021, through August 31, 2021

Litt, Iris F., Marron and Mary Elizabeth Kendrick Professor in Pediatrics, Emerita, for the period January 1, 2021, through March 31, 2021

Lorig, Kate R., Professor (Research) of Medicine (Immunology and Rheumatology), Emerita, for the period January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021

Meyer, Timothy W., Stanford University Professor of Nephrology, Emeritus, for the period December 16, 2020, through December 15, 2021

Owen, Bruce, Morris M. Doyle Centennial Professor in Public Policy, Emeritus, for the period April 1, 2021, through June 30, 2021

Perry, John R., Henry Waldgrave Stuart Professor of Philosophy, Emeritus, for the period April 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021

Rosenthal, Myer H., Professor (Clinical) of Anesthesia, Medicine, and Surgery, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021

Schoolnik, Gary K., Professor of Medicine (Infectious Diseases), Emeritus, for the period April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2022

Steiner, Hans, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021

Trost, Barry, Job and Gertrud Tamaki Professor in the School of Humanities and Sciences, Emeritus, for the period January 16, 2021, through March 31, 2021

Staff emeriti titles:

Knox, James, Business Affairs – Director-UIT Communications, Emeritus, effective December 1, 2020

Madden, Ann, Office of Development – Senior Director, Emeritus, effective December 1, 2020

Report matters:

Endowed Professorships:

Adams, Alyce, Professor of Epidemiology and Population Health and of Medicine, appointed Stanford Medicine Innovation Professor, effective February 3, 2021

Artiles, Alfred, Professor of Education, appointed Lee L. Jacks Professor in the Graduate School of Education, effective February 3, 2021

Bondy, Melissa, Professor of Epidemiology and Population Health, appointed Stanford Medicine Discovery Professor, effective February 3, 2021

Grant, Gerald, Endowed Professor in Pediatric Neurosurgery, and Professor, by courtesy, of Neurology and Neurological Sciences in the Stanford University Medical Center, appointed Botha Chan Endowed Professor, effective February 3, 2021

Kuhl, Ellen, Robert Bosch Chair of Mechanical Engineering, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, and Professor, by courtesy, of Bioengineering, appointed Walter B. Reinhold Professor in the School of Engineering, effective February 3, 2021

Lewis, Eldrin, Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, appointed Simon H. Stertzer, M.D., Professor, effective February 3, 2021

Luhrmann, Tanya, Watkins University Professor in the Stanford Anthropology Department and Professor of Anthropology, appointed Albert Ray Lang Professor, effective February 3, 2021

Montanari, Andrea, Professor of Electrical Engineering and of Statistics, appointed Robert and Barbara Kleist Professor in the School of Engineering, effective February 3, 2021

Porteus, Matthew, Professor of Pediatrics, appointed Sutardja Chuk Professor of Definitive and Curative Medicine, effective February 3, 2021

[Correction from October 2020 Report: Goodman, Miriam, Professor of Molecular and Cellular Physiology, appointed Mrs. George A. Winzer Professor of Cell Biology, effective October 7, 2020]

Endowed Directorships:

Masters, Meredith, Clinical Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, appointed Marc and Laura Andreessen Medical Directorship of Disaster Relief, effective June 30, 2020

Wang, Paul, Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, appointed John R. and Ai Giak L. Singleton Director, effective December 2, 2020

Administrative appointments:

Boyd, Stephen, Samsung Professor in the School of Engineering and Professor, by courtesy, of Computer Science and of Management Science and Engineering, also reappointed Chair of Electrical Engineering, for the period January 1, 2021, through September 1, 2021

Goldberg, Jeffrey, Blumenkranz Smead Professor, also reappointed Chair of Ophthalmology, for the period July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2025

Hawn, Mary, Emile Holman Professor in Surgery, also reappointed Chair of Surgery, for the period July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2025

Roberts, Laura, Katharine Dexter McCormick and Stanley McCormick Memorial Professor in the School of Medicine and Professor, by courtesy, of Psychology, also reappointed Chair of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period September 1, 2020, through August 31, 2025