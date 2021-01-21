Clayborne Carson reflects on a life spent studying civil rights and Martin Luther King Jr.

Debuting at a campus virtual event, this video tribute to history Professor Clayborne Carson celebrates a life spent studying Martin Luther King Jr. and the movements King inspired. Carson’s introduction to civil rights began by participating in a number of protests including the historic 1964 March on Washington. In 1985, Coretta Scott King selected Carson to publish the definitive, 14-volume edition of The Papers of Martin Luther King, Jr., a comprehensive collection of King’s most significant correspondence, sermons, speeches, published writings and unpublished manuscripts. Today, Carson sees a renewed responsibility among the next generation of activists.

