President Marc Tessier-Lavigne on Wednesday’s events in Washington

Dear members of our Stanford community,

I’m sure many of you watched today, as I did, the alarming scenes in Washington, D.C., as protestors seeking to disrupt the electoral vote certification violently breached the U.S. Capitol building. For all who respect our country’s democratic governance and the peaceful transfer of power, today’s events are both shocking and deeply troubling.

As I wrote the day after the election, our country has a system of laws and democratic norms that guide us to an orderly election outcome. It’s essential that we reaffirm our commitment to our democratic traditions and to the peaceful transfer of power.

As someone who came to the United States as an immigrant and is now a citizen, I have always had deep faith in the American spirit, our rule of law, and our commitment to democratic governance. That faith persists: The actions of a few will not define the future of our country. As we look to tomorrow and the days to come, I have confidence that our democratic traditions will prevail, that reasoned discussion of ideas will win out, and that our country will move forward with confidence into the future.

Best wishes,

Marc Tessier-Lavigne