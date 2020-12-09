Report of the president: Academic Council Professoriate appointments
The following Academic Council Professoriate appointments, promotions and reappointments for the periods indicated were reviewed by the Advisory Board of the Academic Council on Sept. 8, Sept. 29, Oct. 13, Oct. 27 and Nov. 10, 2020, and were approved by the president. Please note that while all appointments below have been approved by the president, some candidates may not have accepted offers.
Appointments without limit of time
Adams, Alyce, Professor of Epidemiology and Population Health, and of Medicine, effective February 1, 2021
Halpern-Felsher, Bonnie, Professor of Pediatrics, and by courtesy, of Epidemiology and Population Health, and of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, effective November 1, 2020
Promotions without limit of time
Bassik, Michael, Associate Professor of Genetics, effective November 1, 2020
Brandman, Onn, Associate Professor of Biochemistry, effective November 1, 2020
Chaudhuri, Ovijit, Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering, effective October 1, 2020
D’Amico, Simone, Associate Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics, effective December 1, 2020
O’Brien, Lucy, Associate Professor of Molecular and Cellular Physiology, effective December 1, 2020
Salzman, Julia, Associate Professor of Biochemistry and of Biomedical Data Science, effective December 1, 2020
Zia, Roseanna, Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering, effective December 1, 2020
Promotion for a continuing term
Osterberg, Lars, Professor (Teaching) of Medicine, effective January 1, 2021
Other appointments
Barnes, Christopher, Assistant Professor of Biology, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2025
Giardino, William, Assistant Professor (Research) of Psychiatry and Behavior Sciences, for the period December 1, 2020 through November 30, 2024, coterminous with continued salary and funding from sponsored projects
Gifford, Casey, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, for the period November 1, 2020 through October 31, 2024
Hoyt, Allison, Assistant Professor of Earth System Science, for the period August 1, 2021 through July 31, 2025
Jerby-Arnon, Livnat, Assistant Professor of Genetics, for the period February 1, 2021 through January 31, 2025
Moding, Everett, Assistant Professor of Radiation Oncology, for the period November 1, 2020 through January 31, 2025
Sanulli, Serena, Assistant Professor of Genetics, for the period February 1, 2021 through January 31, 2025
Other promotions
Miller, N. Grant, Professor of Medicine, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, effective November 1, 2020
Ouellette, Nicholas, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, effective September 1, 2020
Saban, Daniela, Associate Professor of Operations, Information and Technology in the Graduate School of Business, for the period January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2023
Shah, Nigam, Professor of Medicine and of Biomedical Data Science, effective December 1, 2020
Other reappointments
Bendall, Sean, Assistant Professor (Research) of Pathology, for the period March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2022, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects
Chapman, Margaret, Assistant Professor of Political Science, for the period June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2022
Chodosh, Otis, Assistant Professor of Mathematics, for the period September 1, 2023 through August 31, 2024
Congreve, Daniel, Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2025
Cong, Le, Assistant Professor of Pathology and of Genetics, for the period January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022
Dassama, Laura, Assistant Professor of Chemistry, for the September 1, 2023 through August 31, 2024
Foukas, Vasiliky, Assistant Professor of Political Science, for the period August 1, 2021 through July 31, 2022
Gipper, Brandon, Associate Professor of Accounting in the Graduate School of Business, for the period July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024
Harari, Gabriella, Assistant Professor of Communication, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022
Hashimoto, Tatsunori, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2025
Hebert, Benjamin, Associate Professor of Finance in the Graduate School of Business, for the period August 1, 2024 through July 31, 2025
Hosseini, Hadi, Assistant Professor (Research) of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period February 1, 2021 through January 31, 2024, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects
Howitt, Michael, Assistant Professor of Pathology, for the period December 1, 2022 through November 30, 2023
Hsing, Ann, Professor (Research) of Medicine, for the period December 1, 2020 through November 30, 2025, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects
Huang, Possu, Assistant Professor of Bioengineering, for the period September 1, 2022 through August 31, 2025
Huber, Marie, Assistant Professor of Comparative Literature, for the period January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022
Ilchuk, Yuliya, Assistant Professor of Slavic Languages and Literatures, for the period September 1, 2022 through August 31, 2023
Jefferson, Hakeem, Assistant Professor of Political Science, for the period May 4, 2023 through May 3, 2024
Karakiks, Ioannis, Assistant Professor (Research) of Cardiothoracic Surgery, for the period May 1, 2023 through April 30, 2024, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects
Kennard, Amanda, Assistant Professor of Political Science, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2025
Li, Xiaochang, Assistant Professor of Communication, for the period September 1, 2023 through August 31, 2024
Lorch, Yahli, Associate Professor (Research) of Structural Biology, for the period November 1, 2020 through October 31, 2025, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects
MacIver, Bruce, Professor (Research) of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2023, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects
Plant, Giles, Associate Professor of Neurosurgery, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021
Sheshadri, Aditi, Assistant Professor of Earth System Science and, by courtesy, of Geophysics, and Center Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022
Spiess, Jann, Assistant Professor of Operations, Information and Technology in the Graduate School of Business, for the period July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024
Stoyanova, Tanya, Assistant Professor of Radiology, for the period November 1, 2020 through October 31, 2023
Svensson, Katrin, Assistant Professor of Pathology, for the period January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023
Tikoo Shantz, Sonia, Assistant Professor of Geophysics and by courtesy, of Geological Sciences, for the period September 1, 2023 through August 31, 2024
Weinacht, Katja, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021
Winstein, Keith, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, for the period October 20, 2020 through September 19, 2021
Xu, Chenzi, Assistant Professor of Finance in the Graduate School of Business, for the period July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025
Ye, Jiangbin, Assistant Professor of Radiation Oncology, for the period September 1, 2023 through August 31, 2024
Medical Center Line Professoriate appointments
The following Medical Center Line Professoriate appointments, promotions and reappointments for August, September and October 2020 were recommended by the provost to the president of the university and were approved by the president.
Appointments for a continuing term
Prince, Lawrence (Lance), Professor of Pediatrics at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, effective November 1, 2020
Promotions for a continuing term
Bernstein, Jonathan, Professor of Pediatrics at the Stanford University Medical Center and, by courtesy, of Genetics, effective November 1, 2020
Kamaya, Aya, Professor of Radiology at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective November 1, 2020
Kurian, Allison, Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center and, by courtesy, of Epidemiology and Population Health, effective November 1, 2020
Reappointments for a continuing term
Dunn, Laura, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective November 1, 2020
Lorenz, Karl, Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective December 1, 2020
Other appointments
Forrester, Joseph, Assistant Professor of Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period December 1, 2020 through November 30, 2024
Freehill, Michael, Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2025
Gu, Wei, Assistant Professor of Pathology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period December 1, 2020 through November 30, 2024
Ko, Ara, Assistant Professor of Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period December 1, 2020 through November 30, 2024
Maron, David, Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2025
Other promotions
Gaudilliere, Brice, Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine and, by courtesy, of Pediatrics, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2025
Halpern, Casey, Associate Professor of Neurosurgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period November 1, 2020 through October 31, 2024
Sung, Chih Kwang, Associate Professor of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period December 1, 2020 through November 30, 2025
Tremmel, Jennifer, Associate Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period December 1, 2020 through November 30, 2025
Other reappointments
Bean, Gregory, Assistant Professor of Pathology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period August 1, 2022 through July 31, 2023
Charville, Gregory, Assistant Professor of Pathology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023
Govindarajan, Prasanthi, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period September 1, 2020 through November 30, 2020
Hiesinger, William, Assistant Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2026
Hiniker, Susan, Assistant Professor of Radiation Oncology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2026
Jacobs, James, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, and by courtesy, of Emergency Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2022
Kamaya, Aya, Associate Professor of Radiology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period September 1, 2020 through November 30, 2020
Momenti, Arash, Assistant Professor of Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023
Tan, Serena, Assistant Professor of Pathology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024
Veeravagu, Anand, Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2026
Vilches-Moure, José, Assistant Professor of Comparative Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2026
Visser, Brendan, Associate Professor of Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023
Wood, Kirkham, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period November 1, 2020 through January 1, 2021
Report items
Abramitzky, Ram, Senior Associate Dean for Social Sciences and Professor of Economics, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2025
Achour, Sara, Assistant Professor (subject to Ph.D.) of Computer Science, also appointed Assistant Professor (subject to Ph.D.) of Electrical Engineering, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2025
Ashley, Euan, Associate Dean, School of Medicine, Professor of Medicine, of Biomedical Data Science and, by courtesy, of Pathology at the Stanford University Medical Center, also reappointed Professor of Genetics at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2022
Baker, Laurence, Bing Professor of Human Biology, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2025
Bertozzi, Carolyn, Director, ChEM-H, Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Professor in the School of Humanities and Sciences and Professor, by courtesy, of Radiology, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Chemical and Systems Biology, for the period June 1, 2020 through May 31, 2024
Bidadanure, Juliana, Assistant Professor of Philosophy, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2024
Bundorf, Mary, Associate Professor of Medicine, and, by courtesy, Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2025
Burke, Marshall, Associate Professor of Earth System Science and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period October 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023
Cimprich, Karlene, Professor of Chemical and Systems Biology, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Biochemistry, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023
Dee, Thomas, Barnett Family Professor and Professor of Education, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2025
Denson, Shane, Associate Professor of Art and Art History, also appointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of German Studies, effective September 1, 2020
Diamond, Larry, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and at the Hoover Institution, and Professor, by courtesy, of Sociology, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2025
Duffie, Darrell, Adams Distinguished Professor in Management, Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, and Professor, by courtesy, of Economics, also reappointed Senior Fellow, by courtesy, at the Hoover Institution, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021
Engleman, Edgar, Professor of Pathology, also reappointed Professor of Medicine, for the period February 1, 2021 through January 31, 2026
Fafchamps, Marcel, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and Professor, by courtesy, of Economics, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period April 1, 2021 through December 31, 2025
Fischbach, Michael, Associate Professor of Bioengineering and of Medicine, also appointed Associate Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, for the period July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2025
Guestrin, Carlos, Professor of Computer Science, change in start date from January 1, 2021 to April 1, 2021
Grimmer, Justin, Professor of Political Science, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, effective September 1, 2020
Grundfest, Joseph, W. A. Franke Professor of Law and Business, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2025
Grusky, David, Barbara Kimball Browning Professor in the School of Humanities and Sciences, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period April 1, 2021 through December 31, 2025
Grzymala-Busse, Anna, Kevin and Michelle Douglas Professor of International Studies and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, also appointed Senior Fellow in the Hoover Institution, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021
Hernandez-Boussard, Tina, Associate Professor of Medicine, of Biomedical Data Science and of Surgery, also appointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Epidemiology and Population Health, for the period November 1, 2020 through October 31, 2023
Hlatkey, Mark, Professor of Medicine, also appointed Professor of Epidemiology and Population Health, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023
Hsing, Ann, Professor (Research) of Medicine, also reappointed Professor (Research) of Epidemiology and Population Research, for the period December 1, 2020 through November 30, 2025, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects
Hu, Serena, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Neurosurgery, effective December 1, 2020
Imbens, Guido, Applied Econometrics Professor and Professor of Economics, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2025
Jones, Charles, STANCO 25 Professor in the Graduate School of Business, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period April 1, 2021 through December 31, 2025
Kessler, Daniel, Professor of Law, Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, Professor of Political Economics in the Graduate School of Business, and Professor, by courtesy, of Health Research and Policy, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2025
Konings, Alexandra, Assistant Professor of Earth System Science and, by courtesy, of Geophysics, also reappointed Center Fellow, by courtesy, at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023
Krehbiel, Keith, Edward B. Rust Professor, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2025
Kurina, Lianne, Associate Professor (Teaching) of Medicine, also appointed Associate Professor (Teaching), by courtesy, of Epidemiology and Population Health, for the period November 1, 2020 through October 31, 2023
Lapotre, Mathieu, Assistant Professor of Geological Sciences, also appointed Assistant Professor of Geophysics, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 31, 2023
Leslie, Andrew, Assistant Professor of Geological Sciences, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Biology, for the period September 1, 2019 through August 31, 2023 (NOV 10 list)
Lim de Azevedo, Ines Margarida, Associate Professor of Energy Resources Engineering and Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023
Lunn, Mitchell, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Epidemiology and Population Health, for the period July 15, 2020 through July 14, 2023
Malhotra, Neil, Edith M. Cornell Business Professor, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2025
Morantz, Alison, James and Nancy Kelso Professor, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2025
Nadeau, Kari, Naddisy Foundation Professor of Pediatric Food Allergy, Immunology and Asthma, Professor of Pediatrics at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, Professor, by courtesy, of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Epidemiology and Population Health, for the period July 15, 2020 through July 14, 2023
Naimark, Norman, Robert and Florence McDonnell Professor of East European Studies, Fisher Family Director of SGS and Professor, by courtesy, of German Studies, also reappointed Senior Fellow, by courtesy, at the Hoover Institution, effective September 1, 2020
Niederle, Muriel, Professor of Economics, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period April 1, 2021 through December 31, 2025
Oyer, Paul, Mary and Rankine Van Anda Entrepreneurial Professor in the Graduate School of Business and Senior Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2025
Pamukcu, Ayla, Assistant Professor of Geological Sciences, also appointed Assistant Professor of Geophysics, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023
Piazzesi, Monika, Joan Kenney Professor of Economics, and Professor, by courtesy, of Finance in the Graduate School of Business, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2025
Prakash, Manu, Associate Professor of Bioengineering, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period October 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023
Rehkopf, David, Associate Professor of Medicine, and, by courtesy, of Health Research and Policy, change in primary department from Medicine to Epidemiology and Population Health, effective October 1, 2020
Salkin, Wendy, Assistant Professor of Philosophy, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Law, for the period November 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023
Schaefer, Laura, Assistant Professor of Geological Sciences, also appointed Assistant Professor of Geophysics, for the period September 1, 2020 through December 31, 2022
Schneider, Klaus, Professor of Economics, Professor, by courtesy, of Finance in the Graduate School of Business, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2025
Setsompop, Kawin, Associate Professor of Radiology, also appointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Electrical Engineering, for the period November 1, 2020 through October 31, 2023
Sheshadri, Aditi, Assistant Professor of Earth System Science and Center Fellow, by courtesy, at the Woods Institute for the Environment, also appointed by courtesy, of Geophysics, for the period October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2021
Solomon, Edward, Monroe E. Spaght Professor in the School of Humanities and Sciences, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2025
Sperling, Erik, Assistant Professor of Geological Sciences and Center Fellow, by courtesy, at the Woods Institute for the Environment, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Biology, for the period September 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020
Stedman, Stephen, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2025
Sykes, Alan, Warren Christopher Professor in the Practice of International Law and Diplomacy, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2025
Wang, Tai, Assistant Professor of Medicine, also reappointed Assistant Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, for the period November 1, 2020 through October 31, 2023
Wysocka, Joanna, Lorry Lokey Professor and Professor of Developmental Biology, also reappointed Professor of Developmental Biology, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2025
Other actions approved by the provost
Hayden, Tom, reappointed as Professor of the Practice in Earth System Science, for the period November 1, 2020 through October 31, 2025
Venook, Ross, promoted to Senior Lecturer in Bioengineering, effective November 1, 2020
Wilcox, Michael, reappointed as Senior Lecturer in the Center for Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023
Faculty emeriti titles
Clemens, Bruce M., Walter B. Reinhold Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, effective December 31, 2020
Donaldson, Sarah S., Catharine and Howard Avery Professor in the School of Medicine, Emerita, effective August 31, 2021
Eckert, Penelope D., Albert Ray Lang Professor, Emerita, effective January 1, 2021
Greif, Avner, Bowman Family Endowed Professor in Humanities and Sciences and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute, Emeritus, effective December 31, 2020
Khuri-Yakub, Butrus, Professor (Research) of Electrical Engineering, Emeritus, effective January 1, 2021
Simonson, Itamar, Sebastian S. Kresge Professor in Marketing, Emeritus, effective December 31, 2020
Trost, Barry M., Job and Gertrud Tamaki Professor in the School of Humanities and Sciences, Emeritus, effective January 15, 2021
Faculty emeriti recalls
Bergman, David A., Associate Professor of Pediatrics (General Pediatrics) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021
Breidenbach, Martin, Professor of Particle Physics and Astrophysics, Emeritus, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022
Buckingham, Bruce A., Professor of Pediatrics (Endocrinology) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emeritus, for the period of August 16, 2020 through January 15, 2021
Casper, Gerhard, President, Emeritus, Peter and Helen Bing Professor in Undergrad Education, Professor of Law, Emeritus & Senior Fellow at FSI, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021
Casper, Regina, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Emerita, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021
Clemens, Bruce M., Walter B. Reinhold Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2022
Ferneyhough, Brian, William H. Bonsall Professor in Music, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021
Francke, Uta, Professor of Genetics and of Pediatrics, Emerita, for the period January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021
Greif, Avner, The Bowman Family Endowed Professor in Humanities and Sciences and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2022
Holman, Halsted R., Berthold and Belle N. Guggenhime Professor of Medicine, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021
Liang, David H., Professor of Medicine (Cardiovascular) at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emeritus, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021
McCall Jr., Marsh H., Professor of Classics, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2021 through March 31, 2021
Nishino, Seiji, Professor (Research) of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences, Emeritus, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021
Popp, Richard L., Professor of Medicine (Cardiovascular Medicine), Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021
Salisbury, J. Kenneth, Professor (Research) of Computer Science and of Surgery (Anatomy), Emeritus, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021
Simonson, Itamar, Sebastian S. Kresge Professor in Marketing, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021
Staff emeriti titles
Alles, Wesley F., School of Medicine BeWell Programs – Senior Research Scholar, Emeritus, effective February 1, 2020
Bernard, Linda M., Hoover Institution – Deputy Archivist, Emerita, effective September 1, 2020
Bible, Sara, Office of the Vice Provost and Dean of Research – Associate Vice Provost for Research, Emerita, effective December 1, 2019
Breyfogle, Laura L., School of Engineering – Senior Associate Dean – External Relations, Emerita, effective January 1, 2020
Chenhansa, Cholada, CIO Office – UIT – Administrative Services Manager, Emerita, effective September 1, 2019
Cicero, Jan, Business Affairs – Associate Vice President for Client Services, Emerita, effective June 1, 2020
Ferris, Suzanne, Business Affairs – Assistant Vice President for Business Affairs Human Resources, Emerita, effective July 1, 2020
Garcia, Ronald D., School of Medicine – Assistant Dean for Minority Affairs, Emeritus, effective January 6, 2020
Gillam, Kathryn, Executive Director, Distinguished Careers Institute, Emerita, effective July 1, 2020
Howe, Nanci L., Office of Student Engagement (OSE) – Associate Dean of Students and Director, Student Activities and Leadership, Emerita, effective September 17, 2019
Hubbard, Philip L., Senior Lecturer in the Language Center, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2020
Junkerman, Charles L., Dean of Continuing Studies, Emeritus, effective May 1, 2020
Lanz, Kai, School of Earth, Energy and Environmental Sciences – Senior System Administrator, Emeritus, effective December 1, 2020
Levy, Donald, UIT Services – Director of Alumni and Development Information Systems, Emeritus, effective January 1, 2020
Lotspeich, Linda J., Clinical Professor, Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences – Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Child Development, Emerita, effective May 1, 2019
Madia, William J., Vice President for SLAC, Emeritus, effective October 1, 2019
McBride, Jerry L., University Libraries – Head Music Librarian, Emeritus, effective December 1, 2020
Moore, Monica P., English Department – Program Manager for the School of Humanities and Sciences, Emerita, effective September 1, 2020
Monsen, Maren R., Department of Biomedical Ethics – Academic Research Scholar, Emerita, effective September 12, 2019
Norris, Ruth A., Department of Developmental Biology – Director of Finance and Administration, Emerita, effective June 18, 2019
Palter, Catherine, Land, Buildings and Real Estate – Associate Vice President for Land Use and Environmental Planning, Emerita, effective August 1, 2020
Roberts-Manganelli, Susan K., Cantor Arts Center – Museum Curator, Emerita, effective July 1, 2019
Schaefer, Malgorzata I., University Libraries – Manuscript Processing Archivist, Emerita, effective April 1, 2020
Siekierski, Maciej, Hoover Institution – Senior Curator, Emeritus, effective April 1, 2020
Singh, Priya, School of Medicine – Senior Associate Dean/Chief Strategy Officer, Emerita, effective September 1, 2019
Weinstein, Susan, Business Affairs – Assistant Vice President for Business Development, Emerita, effective November 1, 2020
Woods, Ellen R., Associate Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education, Emerita, effective July 1, 2020
Zarins, Pavils A., University Libraries – Digital Collections Librarian, Emeritus, effective November 1, 2019
Report matters
Endowed professorships
Bergmann, Dominique, Professor of Biology, appointed Shirley R. and Leonard W. Ely, Jr. Professor of the School of Humanities and Sciences, effective December 9, 2020
Brynjolfsson Erik, Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Human Centered Artificial Intelligence, Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, and Professor, by courtesy, of Economics and of Operations, Information and Technology in the Graduate School of Business, appointed Jerry Yang and Akiko Yamazaki Professor, effective December 9, 2020
Gentzkow, Matthew, Professor of Economics and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, appointed Landau Professor of Technology and the Economy, effective December 9, 2020
Maldonado, Yvonne, Senior Associate Dean of Faculty Development and Diversity, Professor of Pediatrics, and of Epidemiology and Population Health, appointed Taube Professor of Global Health and Infectious Diseases, effective December 9, 2020
Maron, David, Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, appointed C. F. Rehnborg Professor, effective December 9, 2020
Prince, Lawrence (Lance), Professor of Pediatrics at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, appointed Philip Sunshine, M.D. Endowed Professor of Neonatology, effective December 9, 2020
Sahami, Mehran, Professor (Teaching) of Computer Science, appointed James and Ellenor Chesebrough Professor, effective December 9, 2020
Tallent, Elizabeth, Professor of English, appointed Bella Mabury and Eloise Mabury Knapp Professor of the Humanities, effective December 9, 2020
Wenar, Leif, Professor of Philosophy, and by courtesy, of Law, appointed Olive H. Palmer Professor of the Humanities, effective December 9, 2020
Endowed directorships
Bertozzi, Carolyn, Director of ChEM-H, Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Professor in the School of Humanities and Sciences and Professor, by courtesy, of Radiology, and of Chemical and Systems Biology, appointed Baker Family Director of ChEM-H, for the period November 1, 2020 to October 31, 2023, for the period November 1, 2020 through October 31, 2023
Edelstein, Dan, William H. Bonsall Professor in French and Professor, by courtesy, of History, appointed Christensen Professor for the Director of Thinking Matters, for the period September 1, 2019 through August 31, 2022
Pașca, Sergiu, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, appointed Bonnie Uytengsu and Family Director of the Stanford Brain Organogenesis Program, for the period September 1, 2019 through August 30, 2029
Administrative appointments
Hinds, Pamela, Professor of Management Science and Engineering, also appointed Fortinet Founders Chair of Management Science and Engineering, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2025
Maron, David, Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, also appointed Division Chief of the Stanford Prevention Research Center, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2025
Prince, Lawrence (Lance), Professor of Pediatrics at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, also appointed Chief of the Division of Neonatal and Developmental Medicine, effective November 1, 2020