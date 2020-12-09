Report of the president: Academic Council Professoriate appointments

Appointments without limit of time

Adams, Alyce, Professor of Epidemiology and Population Health, and of Medicine, effective February 1, 2021

Halpern-Felsher, Bonnie, Professor of Pediatrics, and by courtesy, of Epidemiology and Population Health, and of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, effective November 1, 2020

Promotions without limit of time

Bassik, Michael, Associate Professor of Genetics, effective November 1, 2020

Brandman, Onn, Associate Professor of Biochemistry, effective November 1, 2020

Chaudhuri, Ovijit, Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering, effective October 1, 2020

D’Amico, Simone, Associate Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics, effective December 1, 2020

O’Brien, Lucy, Associate Professor of Molecular and Cellular Physiology, effective December 1, 2020

Salzman, Julia, Associate Professor of Biochemistry and of Biomedical Data Science, effective December 1, 2020

Zia, Roseanna, Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering, effective December 1, 2020

Promotion for a continuing term

Osterberg, Lars, Professor (Teaching) of Medicine, effective January 1, 2021

Other appointments

Barnes, Christopher, Assistant Professor of Biology, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2025

Giardino, William, Assistant Professor (Research) of Psychiatry and Behavior Sciences, for the period December 1, 2020 through November 30, 2024, coterminous with continued salary and funding from sponsored projects

Gifford, Casey, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, for the period November 1, 2020 through October 31, 2024

Hoyt, Allison, Assistant Professor of Earth System Science, for the period August 1, 2021 through July 31, 2025

Jerby-Arnon, Livnat, Assistant Professor of Genetics, for the period February 1, 2021 through January 31, 2025

Moding, Everett, Assistant Professor of Radiation Oncology, for the period November 1, 2020 through January 31, 2025

Sanulli, Serena, Assistant Professor of Genetics, for the period February 1, 2021 through January 31, 2025

Other promotions

Miller, N. Grant, Professor of Medicine, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, effective November 1, 2020

Ouellette, Nicholas, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, effective September 1, 2020

Saban, Daniela, Associate Professor of Operations, Information and Technology in the Graduate School of Business, for the period January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2023

Shah, Nigam, Professor of Medicine and of Biomedical Data Science, effective December 1, 2020

Other reappointments

Bendall, Sean, Assistant Professor (Research) of Pathology, for the period March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2022, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Chapman, Margaret, Assistant Professor of Political Science, for the period June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2022

Chodosh, Otis, Assistant Professor of Mathematics, for the period September 1, 2023 through August 31, 2024

Congreve, Daniel, Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2025

Cong, Le, Assistant Professor of Pathology and of Genetics, for the period January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022

Dassama, Laura, Assistant Professor of Chemistry, for the September 1, 2023 through August 31, 2024

Foukas, Vasiliky, Assistant Professor of Political Science, for the period August 1, 2021 through July 31, 2022

Gipper, Brandon, Associate Professor of Accounting in the Graduate School of Business, for the period July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024

Harari, Gabriella, Assistant Professor of Communication, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022

Hashimoto, Tatsunori, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2025

Hebert, Benjamin, Associate Professor of Finance in the Graduate School of Business, for the period August 1, 2024 through July 31, 2025

Hosseini, Hadi, Assistant Professor (Research) of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period February 1, 2021 through January 31, 2024, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Howitt, Michael, Assistant Professor of Pathology, for the period December 1, 2022 through November 30, 2023

Hsing, Ann, Professor (Research) of Medicine, for the period December 1, 2020 through November 30, 2025, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Huang, Possu, Assistant Professor of Bioengineering, for the period September 1, 2022 through August 31, 2025

Huber, Marie, Assistant Professor of Comparative Literature, for the period January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022

Ilchuk, Yuliya, Assistant Professor of Slavic Languages and Literatures, for the period September 1, 2022 through August 31, 2023

Jefferson, Hakeem, Assistant Professor of Political Science, for the period May 4, 2023 through May 3, 2024

Karakiks, Ioannis, Assistant Professor (Research) of Cardiothoracic Surgery, for the period May 1, 2023 through April 30, 2024, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Kennard, Amanda, Assistant Professor of Political Science, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2025

Li, Xiaochang, Assistant Professor of Communication, for the period September 1, 2023 through August 31, 2024

Lorch, Yahli, Associate Professor (Research) of Structural Biology, for the period November 1, 2020 through October 31, 2025, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

MacIver, Bruce, Professor (Research) of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2023, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Plant, Giles, Associate Professor of Neurosurgery, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021

Sheshadri, Aditi, Assistant Professor of Earth System Science and, by courtesy, of Geophysics, and Center Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022

Spiess, Jann, Assistant Professor of Operations, Information and Technology in the Graduate School of Business, for the period July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024

Stoyanova, Tanya, Assistant Professor of Radiology, for the period November 1, 2020 through October 31, 2023

Svensson, Katrin, Assistant Professor of Pathology, for the period January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023

Tikoo Shantz, Sonia, Assistant Professor of Geophysics and by courtesy, of Geological Sciences, for the period September 1, 2023 through August 31, 2024

Weinacht, Katja, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021

Winstein, Keith, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, for the period October 20, 2020 through September 19, 2021

Xu, Chenzi, Assistant Professor of Finance in the Graduate School of Business, for the period July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025

Ye, Jiangbin, Assistant Professor of Radiation Oncology, for the period September 1, 2023 through August 31, 2024

Medical Center Line Professoriate appointments

The following Medical Center Line Professoriate appointments, promotions and reappointments for August, September and October 2020 were recommended by the provost to the president of the university and were approved by the president.

Appointments for a continuing term

Prince, Lawrence (Lance), Professor of Pediatrics at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, effective November 1, 2020

Promotions for a continuing term

Bernstein, Jonathan, Professor of Pediatrics at the Stanford University Medical Center and, by courtesy, of Genetics, effective November 1, 2020

Kamaya, Aya, Professor of Radiology at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective November 1, 2020

Kurian, Allison, Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center and, by courtesy, of Epidemiology and Population Health, effective November 1, 2020

Reappointments for a continuing term

Dunn, Laura, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective November 1, 2020

Lorenz, Karl, Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective December 1, 2020

Other appointments

Forrester, Joseph, Assistant Professor of Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period December 1, 2020 through November 30, 2024

Freehill, Michael, Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2025

Gu, Wei, Assistant Professor of Pathology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period December 1, 2020 through November 30, 2024

Ko, Ara, Assistant Professor of Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period December 1, 2020 through November 30, 2024

Maron, David, Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2025

Other promotions

Gaudilliere, Brice, Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine and, by courtesy, of Pediatrics, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2025

Halpern, Casey, Associate Professor of Neurosurgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period November 1, 2020 through October 31, 2024

Sung, Chih Kwang, Associate Professor of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period December 1, 2020 through November 30, 2025

Tremmel, Jennifer, Associate Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period December 1, 2020 through November 30, 2025

Other reappointments

Bean, Gregory, Assistant Professor of Pathology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period August 1, 2022 through July 31, 2023

Charville, Gregory, Assistant Professor of Pathology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023

Govindarajan, Prasanthi, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period September 1, 2020 through November 30, 2020

Hiesinger, William, Assistant Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2026

Hiniker, Susan, Assistant Professor of Radiation Oncology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2026

Jacobs, James, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, and by courtesy, of Emergency Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2022

Kamaya, Aya, Associate Professor of Radiology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period September 1, 2020 through November 30, 2020

Momenti, Arash, Assistant Professor of Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023

Tan, Serena, Assistant Professor of Pathology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024

Veeravagu, Anand, Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2026

Vilches-Moure, José, Assistant Professor of Comparative Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2026

Visser, Brendan, Associate Professor of Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023

Wood, Kirkham, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period November 1, 2020 through January 1, 2021

Report items

Abramitzky, Ram, Senior Associate Dean for Social Sciences and Professor of Economics, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2025

Achour, Sara, Assistant Professor (subject to Ph.D.) of Computer Science, also appointed Assistant Professor (subject to Ph.D.) of Electrical Engineering, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2025

Ashley, Euan, Associate Dean, School of Medicine, Professor of Medicine, of Biomedical Data Science and, by courtesy, of Pathology at the Stanford University Medical Center, also reappointed Professor of Genetics at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2022

Baker, Laurence, Bing Professor of Human Biology, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2025

Bertozzi, Carolyn, Director, ChEM-H, Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Professor in the School of Humanities and Sciences and Professor, by courtesy, of Radiology, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Chemical and Systems Biology, for the period June 1, 2020 through May 31, 2024

Bidadanure, Juliana, Assistant Professor of Philosophy, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2024

Bundorf, Mary, Associate Professor of Medicine, and, by courtesy, Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2025

Burke, Marshall, Associate Professor of Earth System Science and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period October 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023

Cimprich, Karlene, Professor of Chemical and Systems Biology, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Biochemistry, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023

Dee, Thomas, Barnett Family Professor and Professor of Education, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2025

Denson, Shane, Associate Professor of Art and Art History, also appointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of German Studies, effective September 1, 2020

Diamond, Larry, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and at the Hoover Institution, and Professor, by courtesy, of Sociology, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2025

Duffie, Darrell, Adams Distinguished Professor in Management, Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, and Professor, by courtesy, of Economics, also reappointed Senior Fellow, by courtesy, at the Hoover Institution, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021

Engleman, Edgar, Professor of Pathology, also reappointed Professor of Medicine, for the period February 1, 2021 through January 31, 2026

Fafchamps, Marcel, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and Professor, by courtesy, of Economics, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period April 1, 2021 through December 31, 2025

Fischbach, Michael, Associate Professor of Bioengineering and of Medicine, also appointed Associate Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, for the period July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2025

Guestrin, Carlos, Professor of Computer Science, change in start date from January 1, 2021 to April 1, 2021

Grimmer, Justin, Professor of Political Science, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, effective September 1, 2020

Grundfest, Joseph, W. A. Franke Professor of Law and Business, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2025

Grusky, David, Barbara Kimball Browning Professor in the School of Humanities and Sciences, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period April 1, 2021 through December 31, 2025

Grzymala-Busse, Anna, Kevin and Michelle Douglas Professor of International Studies and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, also appointed Senior Fellow in the Hoover Institution, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021

Hernandez-Boussard, Tina, Associate Professor of Medicine, of Biomedical Data Science and of Surgery, also appointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Epidemiology and Population Health, for the period November 1, 2020 through October 31, 2023

Hlatkey, Mark, Professor of Medicine, also appointed Professor of Epidemiology and Population Health, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023

Hsing, Ann, Professor (Research) of Medicine, also reappointed Professor (Research) of Epidemiology and Population Research, for the period December 1, 2020 through November 30, 2025, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Hu, Serena, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Neurosurgery, effective December 1, 2020

Imbens, Guido, Applied Econometrics Professor and Professor of Economics, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2025

Jones, Charles, STANCO 25 Professor in the Graduate School of Business, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period April 1, 2021 through December 31, 2025

Kessler, Daniel, Professor of Law, Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, Professor of Political Economics in the Graduate School of Business, and Professor, by courtesy, of Health Research and Policy, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2025

Konings, Alexandra, Assistant Professor of Earth System Science and, by courtesy, of Geophysics, also reappointed Center Fellow, by courtesy, at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023

Krehbiel, Keith, Edward B. Rust Professor, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2025

Kurina, Lianne, Associate Professor (Teaching) of Medicine, also appointed Associate Professor (Teaching), by courtesy, of Epidemiology and Population Health, for the period November 1, 2020 through October 31, 2023

Lapotre, Mathieu, Assistant Professor of Geological Sciences, also appointed Assistant Professor of Geophysics, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 31, 2023

Leslie, Andrew, Assistant Professor of Geological Sciences, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Biology, for the period September 1, 2019 through August 31, 2023 (NOV 10 list)

Lim de Azevedo, Ines Margarida, Associate Professor of Energy Resources Engineering and Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023

Lunn, Mitchell, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Epidemiology and Population Health, for the period July 15, 2020 through July 14, 2023

Malhotra, Neil, Edith M. Cornell Business Professor, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2025

Morantz, Alison, James and Nancy Kelso Professor, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2025

Nadeau, Kari, Naddisy Foundation Professor of Pediatric Food Allergy, Immunology and Asthma, Professor of Pediatrics at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, Professor, by courtesy, of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Epidemiology and Population Health, for the period July 15, 2020 through July 14, 2023

Naimark, Norman, Robert and Florence McDonnell Professor of East European Studies, Fisher Family Director of SGS and Professor, by courtesy, of German Studies, also reappointed Senior Fellow, by courtesy, at the Hoover Institution, effective September 1, 2020

Niederle, Muriel, Professor of Economics, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period April 1, 2021 through December 31, 2025

Oyer, Paul, Mary and Rankine Van Anda Entrepreneurial Professor in the Graduate School of Business and Senior Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2025

Pamukcu, Ayla, Assistant Professor of Geological Sciences, also appointed Assistant Professor of Geophysics, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023

Piazzesi, Monika, Joan Kenney Professor of Economics, and Professor, by courtesy, of Finance in the Graduate School of Business, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2025

Prakash, Manu, Associate Professor of Bioengineering, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period October 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023

Rehkopf, David, Associate Professor of Medicine, and, by courtesy, of Health Research and Policy, change in primary department from Medicine to Epidemiology and Population Health, effective October 1, 2020

Salkin, Wendy, Assistant Professor of Philosophy, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Law, for the period November 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023

Schaefer, Laura, Assistant Professor of Geological Sciences, also appointed Assistant Professor of Geophysics, for the period September 1, 2020 through December 31, 2022

Schneider, Klaus, Professor of Economics, Professor, by courtesy, of Finance in the Graduate School of Business, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2025

Setsompop, Kawin, Associate Professor of Radiology, also appointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Electrical Engineering, for the period November 1, 2020 through October 31, 2023

Sheshadri, Aditi, Assistant Professor of Earth System Science and Center Fellow, by courtesy, at the Woods Institute for the Environment, also appointed by courtesy, of Geophysics, for the period October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2021

Solomon, Edward, Monroe E. Spaght Professor in the School of Humanities and Sciences, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2025

Sperling, Erik, Assistant Professor of Geological Sciences and Center Fellow, by courtesy, at the Woods Institute for the Environment, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Biology, for the period September 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020

Stedman, Stephen, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2025

Sykes, Alan, Warren Christopher Professor in the Practice of International Law and Diplomacy, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2025

Wang, Tai, Assistant Professor of Medicine, also reappointed Assistant Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, for the period November 1, 2020 through October 31, 2023

Wysocka, Joanna, Lorry Lokey Professor and Professor of Developmental Biology, also reappointed Professor of Developmental Biology, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2025

Other actions approved by the provost

Hayden, Tom, reappointed as Professor of the Practice in Earth System Science, for the period November 1, 2020 through October 31, 2025

Venook, Ross, promoted to Senior Lecturer in Bioengineering, effective November 1, 2020

Wilcox, Michael, reappointed as Senior Lecturer in the Center for Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023

Faculty emeriti titles

Clemens, Bruce M., Walter B. Reinhold Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, effective December 31, 2020

Donaldson, Sarah S., Catharine and Howard Avery Professor in the School of Medicine, Emerita, effective August 31, 2021

Eckert, Penelope D., Albert Ray Lang Professor, Emerita, effective January 1, 2021

Greif, Avner, Bowman Family Endowed Professor in Humanities and Sciences and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute, Emeritus, effective December 31, 2020

Khuri-Yakub, Butrus, Professor (Research) of Electrical Engineering, Emeritus, effective January 1, 2021

Simonson, Itamar, Sebastian S. Kresge Professor in Marketing, Emeritus, effective December 31, 2020

Trost, Barry M., Job and Gertrud Tamaki Professor in the School of Humanities and Sciences, Emeritus, effective January 15, 2021

Faculty emeriti recalls

Bergman, David A., Associate Professor of Pediatrics (General Pediatrics) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021

Breidenbach, Martin, Professor of Particle Physics and Astrophysics, Emeritus, for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022

Buckingham, Bruce A., Professor of Pediatrics (Endocrinology) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emeritus, for the period of August 16, 2020 through January 15, 2021

Casper, Gerhard, President, Emeritus, Peter and Helen Bing Professor in Undergrad Education, Professor of Law, Emeritus & Senior Fellow at FSI, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021

Casper, Regina, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Emerita, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021

Clemens, Bruce M., Walter B. Reinhold Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2022

Ferneyhough, Brian, William H. Bonsall Professor in Music, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021

Francke, Uta, Professor of Genetics and of Pediatrics, Emerita, for the period January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021

Greif, Avner, The Bowman Family Endowed Professor in Humanities and Sciences and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2022

Holman, Halsted R., Berthold and Belle N. Guggenhime Professor of Medicine, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021

Liang, David H., Professor of Medicine (Cardiovascular) at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emeritus, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021

McCall Jr., Marsh H., Professor of Classics, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2021 through March 31, 2021

Nishino, Seiji, Professor (Research) of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences, Emeritus, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021

Popp, Richard L., Professor of Medicine (Cardiovascular Medicine), Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021

Salisbury, J. Kenneth, Professor (Research) of Computer Science and of Surgery (Anatomy), Emeritus, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021

Simonson, Itamar, Sebastian S. Kresge Professor in Marketing, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021

Staff emeriti titles

Alles, Wesley F., School of Medicine BeWell Programs – Senior Research Scholar, Emeritus, effective February 1, 2020

Bernard, Linda M., Hoover Institution – Deputy Archivist, Emerita, effective September 1, 2020

Bible, Sara, Office of the Vice Provost and Dean of Research – Associate Vice Provost for Research, Emerita, effective December 1, 2019

Breyfogle, Laura L., School of Engineering – Senior Associate Dean – External Relations, Emerita, effective January 1, 2020

Chenhansa, Cholada, CIO Office – UIT – Administrative Services Manager, Emerita, effective September 1, 2019

Cicero, Jan, Business Affairs – Associate Vice President for Client Services, Emerita, effective June 1, 2020

Ferris, Suzanne, Business Affairs – Assistant Vice President for Business Affairs Human Resources, Emerita, effective July 1, 2020

Garcia, Ronald D., School of Medicine – Assistant Dean for Minority Affairs, Emeritus, effective January 6, 2020

Gillam, Kathryn, Executive Director, Distinguished Careers Institute, Emerita, effective July 1, 2020

Howe, Nanci L., Office of Student Engagement (OSE) – Associate Dean of Students and Director, Student Activities and Leadership, Emerita, effective September 17, 2019

Hubbard, Philip L., Senior Lecturer in the Language Center, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2020

Junkerman, Charles L., Dean of Continuing Studies, Emeritus, effective May 1, 2020

Lanz, Kai, School of Earth, Energy and Environmental Sciences – Senior System Administrator, Emeritus, effective December 1, 2020

Levy, Donald, UIT Services – Director of Alumni and Development Information Systems, Emeritus, effective January 1, 2020

Lotspeich, Linda J., Clinical Professor, Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences – Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Child Development, Emerita, effective May 1, 2019

Madia, William J., Vice President for SLAC, Emeritus, effective October 1, 2019

McBride, Jerry L., University Libraries – Head Music Librarian, Emeritus, effective December 1, 2020

Moore, Monica P., English Department – Program Manager for the School of Humanities and Sciences, Emerita, effective September 1, 2020

Monsen, Maren R., Department of Biomedical Ethics – Academic Research Scholar, Emerita, effective September 12, 2019

Norris, Ruth A., Department of Developmental Biology – Director of Finance and Administration, Emerita, effective June 18, 2019

Palter, Catherine, Land, Buildings and Real Estate – Associate Vice President for Land Use and Environmental Planning, Emerita, effective August 1, 2020

Roberts-Manganelli, Susan K., Cantor Arts Center – Museum Curator, Emerita, effective July 1, 2019

Schaefer, Malgorzata I., University Libraries – Manuscript Processing Archivist, Emerita, effective April 1, 2020

Siekierski, Maciej, Hoover Institution – Senior Curator, Emeritus, effective April 1, 2020

Singh, Priya, School of Medicine – Senior Associate Dean/Chief Strategy Officer, Emerita, effective September 1, 2019

Weinstein, Susan, Business Affairs – Assistant Vice President for Business Development, Emerita, effective November 1, 2020

Woods, Ellen R., Associate Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education, Emerita, effective July 1, 2020

Zarins, Pavils A., University Libraries – Digital Collections Librarian, Emeritus, effective November 1, 2019

Report matters

Endowed professorships

Bergmann, Dominique, Professor of Biology, appointed Shirley R. and Leonard W. Ely, Jr. Professor of the School of Humanities and Sciences, effective December 9, 2020

Brynjolfsson Erik, Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Human Centered Artificial Intelligence, Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, and Professor, by courtesy, of Economics and of Operations, Information and Technology in the Graduate School of Business, appointed Jerry Yang and Akiko Yamazaki Professor, effective December 9, 2020

Gentzkow, Matthew, Professor of Economics and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, appointed Landau Professor of Technology and the Economy, effective December 9, 2020

Maldonado, Yvonne, Senior Associate Dean of Faculty Development and Diversity, Professor of Pediatrics, and of Epidemiology and Population Health, appointed Taube Professor of Global Health and Infectious Diseases, effective December 9, 2020

Maron, David, Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, appointed C. F. Rehnborg Professor, effective December 9, 2020

Prince, Lawrence (Lance), Professor of Pediatrics at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, appointed Philip Sunshine, M.D. Endowed Professor of Neonatology, effective December 9, 2020

Sahami, Mehran, Professor (Teaching) of Computer Science, appointed James and Ellenor Chesebrough Professor, effective December 9, 2020

Tallent, Elizabeth, Professor of English, appointed Bella Mabury and Eloise Mabury Knapp Professor of the Humanities, effective December 9, 2020

Wenar, Leif, Professor of Philosophy, and by courtesy, of Law, appointed Olive H. Palmer Professor of the Humanities, effective December 9, 2020

Endowed directorships

Bertozzi, Carolyn, Director of ChEM-H, Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Professor in the School of Humanities and Sciences and Professor, by courtesy, of Radiology, and of Chemical and Systems Biology, appointed Baker Family Director of ChEM-H, for the period November 1, 2020 to October 31, 2023, for the period November 1, 2020 through October 31, 2023

Edelstein, Dan, William H. Bonsall Professor in French and Professor, by courtesy, of History, appointed Christensen Professor for the Director of Thinking Matters, for the period September 1, 2019 through August 31, 2022

Pașca, Sergiu, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, appointed Bonnie Uytengsu and Family Director of the Stanford Brain Organogenesis Program, for the period September 1, 2019 through August 30, 2029

Administrative appointments

Hinds, Pamela, Professor of Management Science and Engineering, also appointed Fortinet Founders Chair of Management Science and Engineering, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2025

Maron, David, Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, also appointed Division Chief of the Stanford Prevention Research Center, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2025

Prince, Lawrence (Lance), Professor of Pediatrics at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, also appointed Chief of the Division of Neonatal and Developmental Medicine, effective November 1, 2020