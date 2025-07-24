Experts seek collaborative solutions to Southeast Asia’s ‘paradox of sustainability’

Increasing food security is one challenge for sustainable development of Southeast Asia, experts said during a panel moderated by Jim Leape, co-director of the Center for Ocean Solutions.

Small, fragmented farms dealing with predatory intermediaries and financial structures make up much of the region’s agricultural sector, panelists said. There is little political will to modernize, streamline, and standardize sustainable farming practices through consolidation. Private financiers, meanwhile, are reluctant to step forward due to the high perceived risks and modest returns.

“Food security needs to be thought of as one of the most pressing social problems, which then inevitably makes it a political problem as well. The only solutions are going to be holistic solutions,” said panelist David Cohen, the WSD-Handa Professor in Human Rights and International Justice at Stanford.

Governments can encourage private investment through risk mitigation, greater public financing, and the restructuring of supply chains. Not to be underestimated, however, is the value of region-wide, multistate collaboration, which demands stronger political leadership across the region.

“There needs to be structuring in how the government comes in, what kind of risk it can insure, what kind of capital it can put in, and what capital should the private sector put in,” said panelist Tan Sri Nazir Razak, founding partner of Ikhlas Capital in Malaysia. “We can get more private sector capital, but the government must underwrite areas where the private sector cannot contend.”

