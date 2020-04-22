Report of the President: Academic Council Professoriate Appointments

APPOINTMENTS WITHOUT LIMIT OF TIME:

Chatelain, Marcia, Professor of History, effective September 1, 2020

Coleman, Todd, Associate Professor of Bioengineering, effective March 1, 2021

Gelfand, Michele, Professor of Organizational Behavior in the Graduate School of Business, effective September 1, 2020

Gray, Nathanael, Professor of Chemical and Systems, Biology, effective July 1, 2020

Parker, Karen, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, effective March 1, 2020

Wenar, Leif, Professor of Philosophy, effective September 1, 2020

Yang, Priscilla, Professor of Microbiology & Immunology, effective July 1, 2020

PROMOTIONS WITHOUT LIMIT OF TIME:

Barna, Maria, Associate Professor of Genetics, effective March 1, 2020

Bromley, Patricia, Associate Professor of Education and, by courtesy, of Sociology, effective September 1, 2020

Curtis, Christina, Associate Professor of Medicine, effective March 1, 2020

Kochenderfer, Mykel, Associate Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics, effective April 1, 2020

Ouellette, Lisa, Professor of Law, effective September 1, 2020

Rosa, Jonathan, Associate Professor of Education, effective, September 1, 2020

Utterback, Camille, Professor of Art and Art History, effective September 1, 2020

Vanorio, Tiziana, Associate Professor of Geophysics, effective September 1, 2020

Yeh, Ellen, Associate Professor of Biochemistry, of Pathology and of Microbiology and Immunology, effective May 1, 2020

OTHER APPOINTMENTS:

Barakat, Nora, Assistant Professor of History, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2024

Chou, Danny, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, for the period April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2024

Engreitz, Jesse, Assistant Professor of Genetics, for the period May 1, 2020 through April 30, 2024

Gawad, Charles, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, for the period April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2024

Mathur, Maya, Assistant Professor (Research) of Pediatrics, and of Medicine, for the period April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2024, coterminous with continued salary and other research funding from sponsored projects

OTHER PROMOTIONS:

Covert, Markus, Professor of Bioengineering and, by courtesy, of Systems and Chemical Biology, effective March 1, 2020

Huang, Zhirong, Professor of Photon Science and of Particle Physics and Astrophysics at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, and, by courtesy, of Applied Physics, effective March 1, 2020

Prochaska, Judith, Professor of Medicine, effective March 1, 2020

Saberi, Amin, Professor of Management Science and Engineering, effective February 1, 2020

Zheng, Xiaolin , Professor of Mechanical Engineering, effective February 1, 2020

OTHER REAPPOINTMENTS:

Appel, Eric, Assistant Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, for the period March 1, 2020 through February 28, 2023

Bernert, Rebecca, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021

Chin, Frederick, Assistant Professor (Research) of Radiology, for the period February 1, 2020 through January 31, 2021, coterminous with continued salary and other research funding from sponsored projects

Christin, Angele, Assistant Professor of Communication, and by courtesy, of Sociology, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023

Denson, Shane, Assistant Professor of Art and Art History, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023

Jain, Rishee, Assistant Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021

Karakikes, Ioannis, Assistant Professor (Research) of Cardiothoracic Surgery, for the period May 1, 2020 through April 31, 2021, coterminous with continued salary and other research funding from sponsored projects

Koudijs, Peter, Associate Professor of Finance in the Graduate School of Business, for the period August 1, 2020 through July 31, 2021

Kwon, Marci, Assistant Professor of Art and Art History, for the period August 1, 2020 through July 31, 2023

Hwang, Jackelyn, Assistant Professor of Sociology, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024

Kim, Jinhwan, Assistant Professor of Accounting in the Graduate School of Business, for the period January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021

Mross, Michaela, Assistant Professor of Religious Studies, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023

Reiter, Johannes, Assistant Professor of Radiology and, by courtesy, of Biomedical Data Science, for the period July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024

Saban, Daniela , Assistant Professor of Accounting in the Graduate School of Business, for the period July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024

MEDICAL CENTER LINE PROFESSORIATE APPOINTMENTS:

The following Medical Center Line Professoriate appointments, promotions and reappointments for January and February 2020 were recommended by the Provost to the President of the University and were approved by the President.

APPOINTMENT FOR A CONTINUING TERM:

Lewis, Edrin, Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective March 1, 2020

PROMOTIONS FOR A CONTINUING TERM:

Golianu, Julia, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective March 1, 2020

Tan, Jane Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective April 1, 2020

REAPPOINTMENT FOR A CONTINUING TERM:

Flood, Pam, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective April 1, 2020

OTHER APPOINTMENTS:

Seth, Sherman, Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2025

Teng, Joyce, Professor of Dermatology at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, for the period April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2025

OTHER PROMOTIONS:

Chang, Robert, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period March 1, 2020 through February 28, 2025

Leng, Theodore, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2025

Moss, Heather, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period February 1, 2020 through January 31, 2025

Neal, Joel, Associate Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period March 1, 2020 through February 28, 2025

OTHER REAPPOINTMENTS:

Govindarajan, Prasanthi, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period March 1, 2020 through May 31, 2020

Pinto, Harlan, Associate Professor of Medicine at the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System and, by courtesy of Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period March 1, 2020 through May 31, 202

REPORT ITEMS:

Artandi, Steven, Director, Stanford Cancer Institute, and Jerome and Daisy Low Gilbert Professor, also reappointed Professor of Biochemistry, effective March 1, 2018

Bejerano, Gil, Professor of Developmental Biology and of Computer Science, also appointed Professor of Pediatrics, effective January 1, 2020

Diamond, Rebecca, Associate Professor of Economics in the Graduate School of Business, and Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Economics, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2021

Fan, Jonathan, Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Materials Science and Engineering, for the period October 1, 2019 through February 28, 2021

Fletcher, Sarah, Assistant Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Center Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, change in start date from September 1, 2020 to July 1, 2020 and in end date from August 31, 2024 to June 30, 2024

Mannix, Andrew, Assistant Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, change in start date from April 1, 2020 to August 1, 2020 and in end date from March 31, 2024 to July 31, 2024

Mordecai, Erin, Assistant Professor of Biology, also appointed Center Fellow, by courtesy, at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2021

Mukerji, Tapan, Professor (Research) of Energy Resources Engineering, and by courtesy, of Geophysics, also appointed Professor (Research) of Geological Sciences, for the period January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2022

Rodden, Jonathan, Professor of Political Science and Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2021

Sahlem, Gregory, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Stanford University Medical Center, change in appointment start date from April 1, 2020 to May 1, 2020 and in appointment end date from March 31, 2020 to April 30, 2020

Trippel, Caroline, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, change in appointment start date from September 1, 2020 to July 1, 2020 and in appointment end date from August 31, 2024 to June 30, 2024

FACULTY EMERITI TITLES:

Bhutani, Vinod, Professor of Pediatrics (Neonatology) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emeritus, effective March 2, 2020

Genovese, Mark, James W. Raitt M.D. Professor, Emeritus, effective April 10, 2020

Kaplan, Michael J., Professor of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emeritus, effective April 17, 2020

Mendoza, Fernando S., Associate Dean of Minority Advising and Programs and Professor of Pediatrics (General Pediatrics) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emeritus, effective March 2, 2020

Michie, Sara A., Professor of Pathology (Research), Emerita, effective January 31, 2020

Zoback, Mark D., Benjamin M. Page Professor in Earth Sciences, Emeritus, effective April 1, 2020

FACULTY EMERITI RECALLS:

Bhutani, Vinod, Professor of Pediatrics (Neonatology) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emeritus, for the period March 2, 2020 through March 1, 2022

Bienenstock, Arthur, Professor of Photon Science, Emeritus, for the period March 16, 2020 through March 15, 2021

Fitzgerald, Peter J., Professor (Research) of Medicine (Cardiovascular), Emeritus, for the period March 1, 2020 through February 28, 2021

Friedman, Jerry H., Professor of Statistics, Emeritus, for the period April 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020

Froelicher, Victor, Professor of Medicine (Cardiovascular) at the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System, Emeritus, for the period March 1, 2020 through February 28, 2021

Giaccia, Amato, Jack, Lulu and Sam Willson Professor, Professor of Radiation Oncology, Emeritus, for the period April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021

Harris, James, James and Elenor Chesebrough Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, for the period February 4, 2020 through August 31, 2020

Holloway, Charles A., Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield and Byers Professor in Management, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2019 through August 31, 2020

Kaplan, Michael J., Professor of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emeritus, for the period April 18, 2020 through April 17, 2022

Mancall, Mark, Professor of History, Emeritus, for the period March 16, 2020 through September 15, 2020

Mendoza, Fernando S., Associate Dean of Minority Advising and Programs and Professor of Pediatrics (General Pediatrics) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, for the period March 3, 2020 through March 2, 2021

Michie, Sara A., Professor of Pathology (Research), Emerita, for the period February 1, 2020 through January 31, 2022

Owen, Bruce, Morris M. Doyle Centennial Professor in Public Policy, Emeritus, for the period April 1, 2020 through June 15, 2020

Stockdale, Frank, Maureen Lyles D’Ambrogio Professor in the School of Medicine, Emeritus, for the period March 15, 2020 through March 14, 2021

Westphal, Lynn Marie, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology (Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility) at Stanford University Medical Center, Emerita, for the period May 1, 2020 through April 30, 2021

Zoback, Mark D., Benjamin M. Page Professor in Earth Sciences, Emeritus, for the period April 2, 2020 through April 1, 2021

REPORT MATTERS:

Endowed Professorships:

Sally Benson, Professor of Energy Resources Engineering, appointed Precourt Family Professor, effective April 22, 2020

Wah Chiu, Professor of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, of Bioengineering, and of Microbiology and Immunology, appointed Wallenberg-Bienenstock Professor, effective April 22, 2020

J. Darrell Duffie, Professor of Finance in the Graduate School of Business, and the Dean Witter Distinguished Professor of Finance, appointed Adams Distinguished Professor of Management, effective April 22, 2020

Shanto Iyengar, Professor of Political Science, appointed William Robertson Coe Professor, effective April 22, 2020

Krista Lawlor, Professor of Philosophy, appointed Henry Waldgrave Stuart Memorial Professor, effective April 22, 2020

Jonathan Levav, Professor of Marketing in the Graduate School of Business, appointed Thrive Foundation for Youth Professor, effective April 22, 2020

Jonathan Payne, Professor of Geological Sciences, appointed Dorrell William Kirby Professor, effective April 22, 2020

Jonathan Pritchard, Professor of Genetics and Biology, appointed Bing Professor of Population Studies, effective April 22, 2020

Julien Sage, Professor of Pediatrics and of Genetics, appointed Elaine and John Chambers Endowed Professor in Pediatric Cancer, effective April 22, 2020

Garth Saloner, Professor of Economics in the Graduate School of Business, and the John H. Scully Professor of International Business, appointed Botha-Chan Professor, effective April 22, 2020

Administrative Appointments:

Markman, Ellen, Lewis M. Terman Professor and Professor of Psychology, also appointed Senior Associate Dean for the Social Sciences, for the period September 1, 2019 through August 31, 2020

Mudgett, Mary Beth, Professor of Biology, also appointed Senior Associate Dean for Undergraduate Educational Initiatives, for the period September 1, 2019 through August 31, 2022