Report of the President: Academic Council Professoriate Appointments
The following Academic Council Professoriate appointments, promotions and reappointments for the periods indicated were reviewed by the Advisory Board of the Academic Council on Jan. 21, Jan. 28, Feb. 11, Feb. 18, Feb. 25 and March 10, 2020, and were approved by the president. Please note that while all appointments below have been approved by the president, some candidates may not have accepted offers.
APPOINTMENTS WITHOUT LIMIT OF TIME:
Chatelain, Marcia, Professor of History, effective September 1, 2020
Coleman, Todd, Associate Professor of Bioengineering, effective March 1, 2021
Gelfand, Michele, Professor of Organizational Behavior in the Graduate School of Business, effective September 1, 2020
Gray, Nathanael, Professor of Chemical and Systems, Biology, effective July 1, 2020
Parker, Karen, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, effective March 1, 2020
Wenar, Leif, Professor of Philosophy, effective September 1, 2020
Yang, Priscilla, Professor of Microbiology & Immunology, effective July 1, 2020
PROMOTIONS WITHOUT LIMIT OF TIME:
Barna, Maria, Associate Professor of Genetics, effective March 1, 2020
Bromley, Patricia, Associate Professor of Education and, by courtesy, of Sociology, effective September 1, 2020
Curtis, Christina, Associate Professor of Medicine, effective March 1, 2020
Kochenderfer, Mykel, Associate Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics, effective April 1, 2020
Ouellette, Lisa, Professor of Law, effective September 1, 2020
Rosa, Jonathan, Associate Professor of Education, effective, September 1, 2020
Utterback, Camille, Professor of Art and Art History, effective September 1, 2020
Vanorio, Tiziana, Associate Professor of Geophysics, effective September 1, 2020
Yeh, Ellen, Associate Professor of Biochemistry, of Pathology and of Microbiology and Immunology, effective May 1, 2020
OTHER APPOINTMENTS:
Barakat, Nora, Assistant Professor of History, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2024
Chou, Danny, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, for the period April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2024
Engreitz, Jesse, Assistant Professor of Genetics, for the period May 1, 2020 through April 30, 2024
Gawad, Charles, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, for the period April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2024
Mathur, Maya, Assistant Professor (Research) of Pediatrics, and of Medicine, for the period April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2024, coterminous with continued salary and other research funding from sponsored projects
OTHER PROMOTIONS:
Covert, Markus, Professor of Bioengineering and, by courtesy, of Systems and Chemical Biology, effective March 1, 2020
Huang, Zhirong, Professor of Photon Science and of Particle Physics and Astrophysics at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, and, by courtesy, of Applied Physics, effective March 1, 2020
Prochaska, Judith, Professor of Medicine, effective March 1, 2020
Saberi, Amin, Professor of Management Science and Engineering, effective February 1, 2020
Zheng, Xiaolin , Professor of Mechanical Engineering, effective February 1, 2020
OTHER REAPPOINTMENTS:
Appel, Eric, Assistant Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, for the period March 1, 2020 through February 28, 2023
Bernert, Rebecca, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021
Chin, Frederick, Assistant Professor (Research) of Radiology, for the period February 1, 2020 through January 31, 2021, coterminous with continued salary and other research funding from sponsored projects
Christin, Angele, Assistant Professor of Communication, and by courtesy, of Sociology, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023
Denson, Shane, Assistant Professor of Art and Art History, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023
Jain, Rishee, Assistant Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021
Karakikes, Ioannis, Assistant Professor (Research) of Cardiothoracic Surgery, for the period May 1, 2020 through April 31, 2021, coterminous with continued salary and other research funding from sponsored projects
Koudijs, Peter, Associate Professor of Finance in the Graduate School of Business, for the period August 1, 2020 through July 31, 2021
Kwon, Marci, Assistant Professor of Art and Art History, for the period August 1, 2020 through July 31, 2023
Hwang, Jackelyn, Assistant Professor of Sociology, for the period September 1, 2021 through August 31, 2024
Kim, Jinhwan, Assistant Professor of Accounting in the Graduate School of Business, for the period January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021
Mross, Michaela, Assistant Professor of Religious Studies, for the period September 1, 2020 through August 31, 2023
Reiter, Johannes, Assistant Professor of Radiology and, by courtesy, of Biomedical Data Science, for the period July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024
Saban, Daniela , Assistant Professor of Accounting in the Graduate School of Business, for the period July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024
MEDICAL CENTER LINE PROFESSORIATE APPOINTMENTS:
The following Medical Center Line Professoriate appointments, promotions and reappointments for January and February 2020 were recommended by the Provost to the President of the University and were approved by the President.
APPOINTMENT FOR A CONTINUING TERM:
Lewis, Edrin, Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective March 1, 2020
PROMOTIONS FOR A CONTINUING TERM:
Golianu, Julia, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective March 1, 2020
Tan, Jane Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective April 1, 2020
REAPPOINTMENT FOR A CONTINUING TERM:
Flood, Pam, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective April 1, 2020
OTHER APPOINTMENTS:
Seth, Sherman, Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2025
Teng, Joyce, Professor of Dermatology at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, for the period April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2025
OTHER PROMOTIONS:
Chang, Robert, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period March 1, 2020 through February 28, 2025
Leng, Theodore, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2025
Moss, Heather, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period February 1, 2020 through January 31, 2025
Neal, Joel, Associate Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period March 1, 2020 through February 28, 2025
OTHER REAPPOINTMENTS:
Govindarajan, Prasanthi, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period March 1, 2020 through May 31, 2020
Pinto, Harlan, Associate Professor of Medicine at the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System and, by courtesy of Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period March 1, 2020 through May 31, 202
REPORT ITEMS:
Artandi, Steven, Director, Stanford Cancer Institute, and Jerome and Daisy Low Gilbert Professor, also reappointed Professor of Biochemistry, effective March 1, 2018
Bejerano, Gil, Professor of Developmental Biology and of Computer Science, also appointed Professor of Pediatrics, effective January 1, 2020
Diamond, Rebecca, Associate Professor of Economics in the Graduate School of Business, and Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Economics, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2021
Fan, Jonathan, Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Materials Science and Engineering, for the period October 1, 2019 through February 28, 2021
Fletcher, Sarah, Assistant Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Center Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, change in start date from September 1, 2020 to July 1, 2020 and in end date from August 31, 2024 to June 30, 2024
Mannix, Andrew, Assistant Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, change in start date from April 1, 2020 to August 1, 2020 and in end date from March 31, 2024 to July 31, 2024
Mordecai, Erin, Assistant Professor of Biology, also appointed Center Fellow, by courtesy, at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2021
Mukerji, Tapan, Professor (Research) of Energy Resources Engineering, and by courtesy, of Geophysics, also appointed Professor (Research) of Geological Sciences, for the period January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2022
Rodden, Jonathan, Professor of Political Science and Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2021
Sahlem, Gregory, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Stanford University Medical Center, change in appointment start date from April 1, 2020 to May 1, 2020 and in appointment end date from March 31, 2020 to April 30, 2020
Trippel, Caroline, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, change in appointment start date from September 1, 2020 to July 1, 2020 and in appointment end date from August 31, 2024 to June 30, 2024
FACULTY EMERITI TITLES:
Bhutani, Vinod, Professor of Pediatrics (Neonatology) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emeritus, effective March 2, 2020
Genovese, Mark, James W. Raitt M.D. Professor, Emeritus, effective April 10, 2020
Kaplan, Michael J., Professor of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emeritus, effective April 17, 2020
Mendoza, Fernando S., Associate Dean of Minority Advising and Programs and Professor of Pediatrics (General Pediatrics) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emeritus, effective March 2, 2020
Michie, Sara A., Professor of Pathology (Research), Emerita, effective January 31, 2020
Zoback, Mark D., Benjamin M. Page Professor in Earth Sciences, Emeritus, effective April 1, 2020
FACULTY EMERITI RECALLS:
Bhutani, Vinod, Professor of Pediatrics (Neonatology) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emeritus, for the period March 2, 2020 through March 1, 2022
Bienenstock, Arthur, Professor of Photon Science, Emeritus, for the period March 16, 2020 through March 15, 2021
Fitzgerald, Peter J., Professor (Research) of Medicine (Cardiovascular), Emeritus, for the period March 1, 2020 through February 28, 2021
Friedman, Jerry H., Professor of Statistics, Emeritus, for the period April 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020
Froelicher, Victor, Professor of Medicine (Cardiovascular) at the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System, Emeritus, for the period March 1, 2020 through February 28, 2021
Giaccia, Amato, Jack, Lulu and Sam Willson Professor, Professor of Radiation Oncology, Emeritus, for the period April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021
Harris, James, James and Elenor Chesebrough Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, for the period February 4, 2020 through August 31, 2020
Holloway, Charles A., Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield and Byers Professor in Management, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2019 through August 31, 2020
Kaplan, Michael J., Professor of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emeritus, for the period April 18, 2020 through April 17, 2022
Mancall, Mark, Professor of History, Emeritus, for the period March 16, 2020 through September 15, 2020
Mendoza, Fernando S., Associate Dean of Minority Advising and Programs and Professor of Pediatrics (General Pediatrics) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, for the period March 3, 2020 through March 2, 2021
Michie, Sara A., Professor of Pathology (Research), Emerita, for the period February 1, 2020 through January 31, 2022
Owen, Bruce, Morris M. Doyle Centennial Professor in Public Policy, Emeritus, for the period April 1, 2020 through June 15, 2020
Stockdale, Frank, Maureen Lyles D’Ambrogio Professor in the School of Medicine, Emeritus, for the period March 15, 2020 through March 14, 2021
Westphal, Lynn Marie, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology (Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility) at Stanford University Medical Center, Emerita, for the period May 1, 2020 through April 30, 2021
Zoback, Mark D., Benjamin M. Page Professor in Earth Sciences, Emeritus, for the period April 2, 2020 through April 1, 2021
REPORT MATTERS:
Endowed Professorships:
Sally Benson, Professor of Energy Resources Engineering, appointed Precourt Family Professor, effective April 22, 2020
Wah Chiu, Professor of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, of Bioengineering, and of Microbiology and Immunology, appointed Wallenberg-Bienenstock Professor, effective April 22, 2020
J. Darrell Duffie, Professor of Finance in the Graduate School of Business, and the Dean Witter Distinguished Professor of Finance, appointed Adams Distinguished Professor of Management, effective April 22, 2020
Shanto Iyengar, Professor of Political Science, appointed William Robertson Coe Professor, effective April 22, 2020
Krista Lawlor, Professor of Philosophy, appointed Henry Waldgrave Stuart Memorial Professor, effective April 22, 2020
Jonathan Levav, Professor of Marketing in the Graduate School of Business, appointed Thrive Foundation for Youth Professor, effective April 22, 2020
Jonathan Payne, Professor of Geological Sciences, appointed Dorrell William Kirby Professor, effective April 22, 2020
Jonathan Pritchard, Professor of Genetics and Biology, appointed Bing Professor of Population Studies, effective April 22, 2020
Julien Sage, Professor of Pediatrics and of Genetics, appointed Elaine and John Chambers Endowed Professor in Pediatric Cancer, effective April 22, 2020
Garth Saloner, Professor of Economics in the Graduate School of Business, and the John H. Scully Professor of International Business, appointed Botha-Chan Professor, effective April 22, 2020
Administrative Appointments:
Markman, Ellen, Lewis M. Terman Professor and Professor of Psychology, also appointed Senior Associate Dean for the Social Sciences, for the period September 1, 2019 through August 31, 2020
Mudgett, Mary Beth, Professor of Biology, also appointed Senior Associate Dean for Undergraduate Educational Initiatives, for the period September 1, 2019 through August 31, 2022