All Stories

Q&A with Provost Persis Drell

As she takes office as provost, Persis Drell shares her thoughts on her new role, the Stanford community and the university’s future.

University administration —

Stanford principles regarding immigration

As events continue to unfold regarding federal immigration policy, a website has been created where Stanford leaders summarize the principles of the university’s support for international and undocumented community members. Also found on the site are links to resources for the Stanford community.

Stanford Medicine —

Rat-grown mouse pancreases help reverse diabetes in mice

Growing organs from one species in the body of another may one day relieve transplant shortages. Now Stanford researchers show that islets from rat-grown mouse pancreases can reverse disease when transplanted into diabetic mice.

