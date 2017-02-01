All Stories

An analysis by experts in Earth science and environmental law at Stanford and other institutions proposes creating underground easements to allow private landowners to restrict hydraulic fracturing and mining.
As events continue to unfold regarding federal immigration policy, a website has been created where Stanford leaders summarize the principles of the university’s support for international and undocumented community members. Also found on the site are links to resources for the Stanford community.
Exposure to oil can cause severe cardiovascular effects in fish. Experiments provide direct evidence of how phenanthrene, an oil pollutant found in water, air and soil, causes irregular heartbeat and weaker contractions of heart cells.
Growing organs from one species in the body of another may one day relieve transplant shortages. Now Stanford researchers show that islets from rat-grown mouse pancreases can reverse disease when transplanted into diabetic mice.
As events continue to unfold regarding federal immigration policy, Stanford leaders summarize the principles of the university's support for international and undocumented community members. Additional campus events and initiatives also are planned.